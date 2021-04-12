LEC’s 2021 Spring Split saw an average viewership of 309,000 and a peak of 831,000 viewers

This was one of the best seasons in European history.

The 2021 Spring Split was one of the most exciting seasons in LEC history with multiple storylines captivating viewers across the world. In fact, this season saw a huge increase in both the league’s average and peak viewership in the grand finals.

The 2021 LEC Spring Split had an average viewership of 309,000 people, according to Esports Charts. That’s 80,000 more viewers than the average for the 2020 Spring Split.

Additionally, the LEC’s spring viewership peak hit 831,000 viewers during this past weekend’s finals series between MAD Lions and Rogue. This margin broke last year’s spring peak between Fnatic and G2 Esports, which was 817,000 during the finals.

These numbers are a testament to how much the European League of Legends scene has grown over the course of a year. For example, there are many more teams and storylines to follow besides G2 Esports and Fnatic, who used to be the perpetual finalists for the region and two of the LEC’s most-viewed teams.

This season, however, we saw teams like Rogue, MAD Lions, and Schalke 04 all step up and gain a ton of support from the global fan base. The region has started to move forward past the need to rely on Fnatic and G2 for viewership, with Rogue and MAD Lions’ young lineups ushering in a new era for EU League.

It also helps that the LEC has some of the best on-air talent in the world. These personalities love creating wacky sketches and singing punk rock songs, helping them become yet another aspect of the broadcast that fans can’t wait to see every week.

In addition, this season showed how deep the LEC is in terms of talent with multiple teams challenging the top squads with respectable play. MAD Lions and Rogue might have ended up in the finals, but G2, Fnatic, Schalke 04, and SK Gaming all had great showings in the playoffs.

Things are only getting better in the region and that should be cause for excitement for League fans everywhere.

