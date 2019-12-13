LEC 2020 Spring Split begins Jan. 24

European League of Legends fans wandering around aimlessly during the 2020 preseason should get ready for the new season.

The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) makes its 2020 debut on Jan. 24, according to Riot lead of live production Jose “Crower” Klingenberg’s post on lolesports.com today. Tickets are also on sale directly on the lolesports website for fans looking to make their way to the LEC’s Berlin studio. Tickets for weeks one to four are now on sale, while admission for future weeks will be rolled out later on in the season.

Image via Riot Games

The broadcast schedule will remain the same in 2020, with shows beginning at 11am CT on Fridays and 10am CT on Saturdays every week.

Fans unable to make it to the matches in person can tune in to Riot Games’ Twitch or YouTube channels, as well as on Lolesports. And you can even earn rewards like Icons, Emotes, XP, and Blue Essence for simply watching games.

Last year, the LEC was firmly ruled by G2 Esports. A roster change that put Luka “Perkz” Perković in the bot lane and Rasmus “Caps” Winther in the mid lane led to G2’s huge success in the Spring and Summer Splits. Though G2 are looking to repeat their success, plenty of hungry LEC teams will try to dethrone them next year.