LeBlanc picked up for the first time this LCK split in match between HLE and LSB

While most League of Legends competitive mid laners default to champions such as Syndra, Orianna, Seraphine, or Zoe, Hanwha Life Esports’ Chovy always look to bring out non-meta picks and show off his mechanical skills.

He picked up Le’Blanc, a champion which was forced out of the meta after the latest item rework and hasn’t made an appearance in the 2021 LCK Spring Split until today. While he was successful with his pick, he wasn’t able to carry his team from the brink of the match loss. In the end, HLE still managed to win the series 2-1 against Liiv SANDBOX with Chovy popping off on Azir and Sion.

The MVP votes were picked up by Morgan and Chovy today. The top laner used Mordekaiser in the third game to counter the opposing Irelia, falling behind in laning phase, but redeeming himself in teamfights. Chovy’s Azir performance gave him his 10th MVP vote of the split after taking over the match with his mechanics.

🍬SWEET VICTORY🍬



접전 끝에 달달한 승리를 가져왔습니다. 남은 스프링 경기들도 모두 승리할 수 있도록 잘 준비해서 오도록 하겠습니다.



We won a sweet victory today. we will prepare well to win all the remaining LCK spring games. #HLEWIN #RushTogether #LCK pic.twitter.com/Oe6jFTsl8a — Hanwha Life Esports (@HLEofficial) March 14, 2021

The showdown opened up with a great performance from LSB. Even though they are sitting in the last place in the standings, they showed signs of life with their performance today. They were able to acquire a gold lead early on and maintained it until the late game. However, once HLE picked up the Elder dragon it was lights out for LSB, who fell in the first game of the series.

In the second game, Chovy’s Le’Blanc maintained his team afloat early on against the LSB who wanted vengeance. Even though he was doing great in the mid lane, it wasn’t enough in the long run since his opponents built a tremendous 11,000 gold lead and were able to equalize the series.

In the last game of the series, LSB were able to pick an early gold lead once again, but their composition was much weaker compared to HLE which was a problem in the long run. Once the match got to the teamfight stages of the game, LSB fell as their opponents ran over them with their tanky composition.

Following this victory, HLE(10-5) remain in third place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split standings. They are locked for playoffs, but they need to maintain composure to win the remaining games. Each win can be crucial in giving them a better seeding into the playoff bracket. They have three remaining matches against KT Rolster, Fredit BRION, and T1.

