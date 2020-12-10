League’s Your Shop returns for the last time in 2020

For the final time this year, and just in time for the holiday season, Your Shop has opened up once again in League of Legends.

Similar to previous releases, Your Shop offers players the chance to purchase six skins for six champions with discounts ranging from 20 to 70 percent. These skins vary from older 520 RP to legacies that are no longer available for regular purchase to even current epic and legendary rarity skins. The available options are based on which champions you use most often or those with similar niches in that role. These discounts and the skins chosen to receive them are unique to each player and aren’t widely available to all players in the weekly skin discounts section of the League store.

But this time around, every player’s Your Shop is guaranteed to feature one legendary skin at a discount. This marks the first time this has been done since last year’s special League 10th Anniversary Your Shop. Previous Your Shop experiences have only offered the chance to purchase a discounted legendary skin and they rarely go on sale in the regular League store.

This Your Shop was launched today alongside the release of the Battle Queens 2020 event, introducing new skins for Janna, Qiyana, Katarina, Diana (with a Prestige Edition), and the new champion, Rell. New Elderwood skins for Azir, Ivern, Xayah, Rakan, and the long-awaited Ornn were also released. All proceeds earned by Riot Games through the purchase of Elderwood Ornn will go directly to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

Check out your specific discounts in the Your Shop tab of the League client soon, located right next to the normal shop and inventory tabs. Your Shop will close once more on Jan. 18, 2021.

