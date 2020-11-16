League’s tanks take a hit in today’s hotfix with nerfs to all Bami’s Cinder items

Riot may have ended tanks’ reign of terror on the Rift after today’s hotfix.

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined a few nerfs being deployed that should balance out items built from Bami’s Cinder.

Tanks nerf Hotfix coming today:



Hits Sunfire and Frostfire a bit harder than Chemtank.



Also includes bugfixes for Wardstone exploit and jungle+support starters. pic.twitter.com/7apxQz4UMw — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 16, 2020

Bami’s Cinder, Sunfire Aegis, Frostfire Gauntlet, and Turbo Chemtank are all having their burn DPS reduced dramatically. The items’ burn damage to monsters and minions is also taking a hit. These changes should make it harder to kill Baron and drakes, as well as make clearing jungle camps a bit more difficult.

Tanks are definitely in a great spot right now since they deal as much damage as they can take. In one hilarious Reddit clip from yesterday, five players using Bami’s Cinder items were able to kill Baron without touching it because of the Immolate aura.

Another clip showed a team of tanks wiping out their opponents by simply standing near them. The reduced burn damage should curb champions like Amumu, Rammus, and Maokai, who benefit greatly from Bami items.

Scruffy also explained that bug fixes for the Wardstone exploit will be included in the mini-patch. The bug allowed players to manipulate the shop using Wardstone and Control Wards for free money.

