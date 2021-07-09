League’s new Sentinels of Light: Steadfast Heart comic showcases how far Lucian and Viego would go for love

"Have you ever been in love?"

League of Legends’ Sentinels of Light event kicked off yesterday, detailing the Sentinels’ fight to stop Ruined King Viego from destroying the world. And Riot’s new comic series focuses on how love can “build or break empires.”

Lucian and Viego’s stories follow a similar trajectory, with both husbands losing their true loves and doing whatever it takes to get them back. Riot released Steadfast Heart Issues One and Two yesterday on League‘s Universe page, detailing the tragedies that befell the two heartbroken lovers.

Face the shadows.



Don’t miss #SentinelsOfLight: Steadfast Heart, our newest comic series. Read Issues 1 and 2 in the Wild Rift app or at https://t.co/0fcwegaphm pic.twitter.com/1G9dkrCsY6 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 9, 2021

“Have you ever been in love?” Issue One begins.

Riot then continues with a not-so-subtle comparison between two relationships. The comic depicts Lucian and Senna’s love in juxtaposition to a young Viego and Isolde as the two couples celebrate their romance in separate scenes. Things quickly spoil, however, after Senna pushes Lucian away from Thresh’s hook and an assassin’s poison blade claims Isolde instead of King Viego.

“If you had felt that love, a passion and devotion without equal, what would happen if you lost it?” the comic reads. “Not to time, or the natural course of things, but taken from you? Casting you down into darkness, along with your rage, with your failure to protect them.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Lucian sets his sights on Thresh with the goal of freeing his love from the Chain Warden’s clutches. Viego descends into madness, seeking a way to resurrect Isolde and ultimately setting course for the Blessed Isles.

Issue Two follows each husband on their path to closure. While Lucian succeeds in freeing Senna from Thresh’s lantern, Viego fails in his conquest. When Isolde is resurrected as a ghostly shell of herself, she grabs Viego’s sword and impales herself, casting the Black Mist throughout the isles.

It’s unclear when the next Steadfast Heart issues will be released, but the series may conclude with the Sentinels of Light event.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.