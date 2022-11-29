League’s new Mythic item is getting nerfed again—but only in ARAM

Heartsteel, League of Legends‘ newest Mythic item, is being nerfed soon—but not in Summoner’s Rift. It will only be nerfed in ARAM, according to League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison today.

Heartsteel has already caused some trouble for the devs after the item instantly became popular when it was released in the preseason. Since making its debut, it has been considered one of the strongest items in the meta according to many players.

Thanks to everyone who's been checking out ARAM! Don't want to change too much given the coming map changes, but we want to loosen up the Heartsteel meta that's been forming. This will be shipping in 12.23:



Heartsteel

Permanent Health Gained (ARAM only): 10% damage dealt >> 5% — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) November 29, 2022

Earlier this month, the item received a global nerf on its active skill. Now, it’s getting another nerf on that same matter, but only in ARAM.

Related: Winners and losers of League’s 2023 preseason

The reason for this nerf is the item has “high highs (and low lows) that exacerbate frustration,” according to Matt Leung-Harrison.

Even if it’s not perfectly balanced, it won’t be adjusted on the Summoner’s Rift because it’s not too strong: being a must-buy for “some” champions is “intended for any item” and this one is stronger in low-levels rather than high Elo, the dev said. In addition to this, the tank meta will be closely monitored and the item might be adjusted again soon.

The Mythic item has joined the roster for League‘s preseason and offers precious boosts for tanks. It greatly increases health, as well as base health regeneration and ability haste.

It also has the unique active skill Colossal Consumption, which charges a special attack that deals a bonus amount of damage according to the character’s maximum health.

Heartsteel will be adjusted alongside Patch 12.23, which will bring many other changes to tank champions and items on Dec. 7.