League’s Arcana thematic continues with skins for Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Hecarim, and Ryze

More skins are coming to a popular League of Legends skin line, turning five champions into fantastical versions of themselves.

Riot Games revealed that the Arcana thematic, which was first released in 2021, will be returning this year, giving another handful of champions designs based on tarot cards. Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Hecarim, and Ryze will headline the Arcana skins this year, expected to release alongside Patch 12.7 and soon to be tested on the PBE.

The cards have foretold their beautiful PBE Previews:



🎴 Arcana Ahri

🎴 Arcana Xayah

🎴 Arcana Rakan

🎴 Arcana Ryze

🎴 Arcana Hecarim pic.twitter.com/B74Ol8qMiK — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 29, 2022

Each champion’s ability in this skin line is coated in a mysterious orange glow that emanates shining particles. The skins themselves continue the theme of deep shades of red and black that make the champions appear in ways they aren’t normally seen.

The recall of each champion also incorporates tarot cards in some capacity. Before merging with a giant tarot card that magically appears behind them, the champions play around with smaller tarot cards that showcase their individual personalities. Hecarim even summons a red carpet surrounded by tarot cards appearing as his fans, then slicing them up before striking a pose.

These champions join Lucian, Tahm Kench, Camille, and Xerath as part of the Arcana skin line, which became an unexpected success upon its debut last year. Notably, each of the champions in the new group has been a part of the meta of the 2022 season in some capacity, being prevalent in both solo queue and professional play around the world.

Players can look forward to the expanding Arcana world through new skins for Ahri, Xayah, Rakan, Hecarim, and Ryze in Patch 12.7. These skins will likely be available for testing on the PBE later today.