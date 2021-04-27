Riot previews Arcana skins for League’s Xerath, Lucian, Camille, and Tahm Kench

Riot previewed a new set of League of Legends skins today—and they give off fortune-teller vibes.

The U.K. League Twitter account showcased the mystifying Arcana cosmetics for Xerath, Lucian, Camille, and Tahm Kench. They’ll likely hit the PBE today, so players should be able to purchase them in the following patch.

PBE Preview Arcana Edition! ✨



Say hello to Arcana Xerath, Lucian, Camille & Tahm Kench! 💥 pic.twitter.com/xp2R4oRgY2 — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 27, 2021

All the skins use hues of bright red and gold, harnessing what appears to be the powers of arcane magic. Xerath’s back animation interestingly gives him a human-like body as pieces of his armor pull away from him before getting sucked right back. He then disappears into what looks like a large tarot card.

Cards appear to be a common motif among the skins. Lucian, for example, lets out cards while firing his guns as if they’re bullet shells. He also disappears behind a giant card during his back animation, as does Camille and Tahm Kench. Tahm even summons five cards in front of him before seemingly channeling their power.

While fans won’t be able to get their hands on the skins yet, they should be available in the store after a two-week PBE test period.

