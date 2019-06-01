Leaguepedia adds prediction system for the 2019 Summer Split

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

Following Riot Games’ announcement that the beloved Fantasy LCS site won’t be returning for this split, Leaguepedia developer Megan “River” Cutrofello has stepped in to fill the void with an automated prediction section on the Leaguepedia website.



Although this isn’t strictly a fantasy platform, the new application allows League fans across the globe to make predictions on any of the competitive leagues, either alone or in groups to fight for bragging rights among their friends. It captures the essence of the popular pick’em system Riot produces for the yearly World Championship, but can be applied to any competition and is much more customizable.



To make a prediction, simply open up the landing page for the current League split you wish to make a prediction for. Log in to your account and select who you think will blow up their opponent’s Nexus come game time. If you’re having trouble, Leaguepedia has provided a help page to get you started on channeling your inner analyst.

River said that the inspiration came from other members of the Leaguepedia crew who had been planning an in-house prediction league. Kicking around the idea for next year, she decided that due to Riot most likely not producing Fantasy LCS for this split, she’d do it herself.



One of the final features added was one of the best, in her opinion. The group pages can collate and display everyone’s picks, allowing people to be even more interactive with each other. Although she isn’t actually interested in predictions herself, for the most part, River has convinced herself to add picks for multiple leagues with the new system.



This will work on any league that Leaguepedia has a page for. So if you have knowledge of LCS Academy or the Oceanic Challenger Series that you think trumps all others, you can compete against the wider community independent of your groups. This is a huge boon to local communities who can easily utilize this to create competitions among themselves.



Your predictions are changeable until lock-in (generally an hour before the day’s play begins). If you want to pick Team Liquid to go 0-2 to start the LCS or 100 Thieves to dominate CLG and OpTic Gaming, you can go for it. In lieu of an official Riot system, this alternative certainly scratches the itch of competing against your friends to show who really is the superior analyst.



If you want to enter predictions for today, lock-in has been extended until when the first game of the LCS Summer Split begins. So make sure to get a group together, log on here, and pick your winners.