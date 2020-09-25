League Worlds 2020: Overall scores, standings, and results

The stage is set for Worlds 2020.

Worlds 2020 kicks off on Sept. 25 in Shanghai, marking the tenth edition of the biggest League of Legends event of the year.

The tournament brings together the best squads from each regional league in a battle to hoist the Summoner’s Cup. Altogether, 22 teams will compete to try to earn this year’s title of world champion.

Worlds begins with the play-in stage on Sept. 25 and concludes with the finals a month later on Oct. 31.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for every match at Worlds 2020, including the play-in, group, and knockout stages of the tournament.

Play-in stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1MAD Lions10
2Team Liquid00
3Legacy Esports00
4Papara SuperMassive00
5INTZ Esports01

Group A: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

MAD Lions10INTZ
Legacy00INTZ
Liquid00MAD Lions
INTZ00SuperMassive
SuperMassive00MAD Lions
Liquid00Legacy
SuperMassive00Liquid
MAD Lions00Legacy
INTZ00Liquid
Legacy00SuperMassive

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1LGD Gaming00
2PSG Talon00
3V3 Esports00
4Unicorns of Love00
5Rainbow700

Group B: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

Talon00Rainbow7
LGD00Talon
Rainbow700V3
V300Unicorns
LGD00Rainbow7
Unicorns00Talon
V300LGD
Rainbow700Unicorns
Talon00V3
Unicorns00LGD

Group stage

Group A

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1G2 Esports00
2Suning00
3Machi Esports00
4TBD00

Group A: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

Machi Esports00G2 Esports
Suning00Machi Esports
Machi Esports00Suning
G2 Esports00Machi Esports
Suning00G2 Esports

Group B

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Damwon Gaming00
2JD Gaming00
3Rogue00
4TBD00

Group B: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

JD Gaming00Rogue
Rogue00JD Gaming
Damwon Gaming00Rogue
JD Gaming00Damwon Gaming

Group C

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Team SoloMid00
2Fnatic00
3Gen.G00
4TBD00

Group C: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

Fnatic00Gen.G
Fnatic00TSM
TSM00Gen.G
Gen.G00Fnatic

Group D

PositionTeamWinsLosses
1Top Esports00
2DragonX00
3FlyQuest00
4TBD00

Group D: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

Top Esports00DragonX
DragonX00FlyQuest
FlyQuest00DragonX
Top Esports00FlyQuest
DragonX00Top Esports