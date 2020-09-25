League Worlds 2020: Overall scores, standings, and results

Worlds 2020 kicks off on Sept. 25 in Shanghai, marking the tenth edition of the biggest League of Legends event of the year.

The tournament brings together the best squads from each regional league in a battle to hoist the Summoner’s Cup. Altogether, 22 teams will compete to try to earn this year’s title of world champion.

Worlds begins with the play-in stage on Sept. 25 and concludes with the finals a month later on Oct. 31.

Here are the scores, standings, and results for every match at Worlds 2020, including the play-in, group, and knockout stages of the tournament.

Play-in stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 MAD Lions 1 0 2 Team Liquid 0 0 3 Legacy Esports 0 0 4 Papara SuperMassive 0 0 5 INTZ Esports 0 1

Group A: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

MAD Lions 1 0 INTZ Legacy 0 0 INTZ Liquid 0 0 MAD Lions INTZ 0 0 SuperMassive SuperMassive 0 0 MAD Lions Liquid 0 0 Legacy SuperMassive 0 0 Liquid MAD Lions 0 0 Legacy INTZ 0 0 Liquid Legacy 0 0 SuperMassive

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 LGD Gaming 0 0 2 PSG Talon 0 0 3 V3 Esports 0 0 4 Unicorns of Love 0 0 5 Rainbow7 0 0

Group B: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)

Talon 0 0 Rainbow7 LGD 0 0 Talon Rainbow7 0 0 V3 V3 0 0 Unicorns LGD 0 0 Rainbow7 Unicorns 0 0 Talon V3 0 0 LGD Rainbow7 0 0 Unicorns Talon 0 0 V3 Unicorns 0 0 LGD

Group stage

Group A

Position Team Wins Losses 1 G2 Esports 0 0 2 Suning 0 0 3 Machi Esports 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group A: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

Machi Esports 0 0 G2 Esports Suning 0 0 Machi Esports Machi Esports 0 0 Suning G2 Esports 0 0 Machi Esports Suning 0 0 G2 Esports

Group B

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Damwon Gaming 0 0 2 JD Gaming 0 0 3 Rogue 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group B: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

JD Gaming 0 0 Rogue Rogue 0 0 JD Gaming Damwon Gaming 0 0 Rogue JD Gaming 0 0 Damwon Gaming

Group C

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Team SoloMid 0 0 2 Fnatic 0 0 3 Gen.G 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group C: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)

Fnatic 0 0 Gen.G Fnatic 0 0 TSM TSM 0 0 Gen.G Gen.G 0 0 Fnatic

Group D

Position Team Wins Losses 1 Top Esports 0 0 2 DragonX 0 0 3 FlyQuest 0 0 4 TBD 0 0

Group D: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)