League Worlds 2020: Overall scores, standings, and results

Photo via Riot Games
Worlds 2020 kicks off on Sept. 25 in Shanghai, marking the tenth edition of the biggest League of Legends event of the year.
The tournament brings together the best squads from each regional league in a battle to hoist the Summoner’s Cup. Altogether, 22 teams will compete to try to earn this year’s title of world champion.
Worlds begins with the play-in stage on Sept. 25 and concludes with the finals a month later on Oct. 31.
Here are the scores, standings, and results for every match at Worlds 2020, including the play-in, group, and knockout stages of the tournament.
Play-in stage
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|MAD Lions
|1
|0
|2
|Team Liquid
|0
|0
|3
|Legacy Esports
|0
|0
|4
|Papara SuperMassive
|0
|0
|5
|INTZ Esports
|0
|1
Group A: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)
|MAD Lions
|1
|0
|INTZ
|Legacy
|0
|0
|INTZ
|Liquid
|0
|0
|MAD Lions
|INTZ
|0
|0
|SuperMassive
|SuperMassive
|0
|0
|MAD Lions
|Liquid
|0
|0
|Legacy
|SuperMassive
|0
|0
|Liquid
|MAD Lions
|0
|0
|Legacy
|INTZ
|0
|0
|Liquid
|Legacy
|0
|0
|SuperMassive
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|LGD Gaming
|0
|0
|2
|PSG Talon
|0
|0
|3
|V3 Esports
|0
|0
|4
|Unicorns of Love
|0
|0
|5
|Rainbow7
|0
|0
Group B: Matches (Sept. 25 to 30)
|Talon
|0
|0
|Rainbow7
|LGD
|0
|0
|Talon
|Rainbow7
|0
|0
|V3
|V3
|0
|0
|Unicorns
|LGD
|0
|0
|Rainbow7
|Unicorns
|0
|0
|Talon
|V3
|0
|0
|LGD
|Rainbow7
|0
|0
|Unicorns
|Talon
|0
|0
|V3
|Unicorns
|0
|0
|LGD
Group stage
Group A
|Position
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|G2 Esports
|0
|0
|2
|Suning
|0
|0
|3
|Machi Esports
|0
|0
|4
|TBD
|0
|0
Group A: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)
|Machi Esports
|0
|0
|G2 Esports
|Suning
|0
|0
|Machi Esports
|Machi Esports
|0
|0
|Suning
|G2 Esports
|0
|0
|Machi Esports
|Suning
|0
|0
|G2 Esports
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Damwon Gaming
|0
|0
|2
|JD Gaming
|0
|0
|3
|Rogue
|0
|0
|4
|TBD
|0
|0
Group B: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)
|JD Gaming
|0
|0
|Rogue
|Rogue
|0
|0
|JD Gaming
|Damwon Gaming
|0
|0
|Rogue
|JD Gaming
|0
|0
|Damwon Gaming
Group C
|Position
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Team SoloMid
|0
|0
|2
|Fnatic
|0
|0
|3
|Gen.G
|0
|0
|4
|TBD
|0
|0
Group C: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)
|Fnatic
|0
|0
|Gen.G
|Fnatic
|0
|0
|TSM
|TSM
|0
|0
|Gen.G
|Gen.G
|0
|0
|Fnatic
Group D
|Position
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|1
|Top Esports
|0
|0
|2
|DragonX
|0
|0
|3
|FlyQuest
|0
|0
|4
|TBD
|0
|0
Group D: Matches (Oct. 5 to 11)
|Top Esports
|0
|0
|DragonX
|DragonX
|0
|0
|FlyQuest
|FlyQuest
|0
|0
|DragonX
|Top Esports
|0
|0
|FlyQuest
|DragonX
|0
|0
|Top Esports