League streamers top Climbathon standings halfway through challenge

We’re halfway through the Climbathon challenge in League of Legends, and one group of players is significantly ahead of the rest.

The upper half of the standings is dominated by League streamers and content creators. At the time of writing, Muhammed “Agurin” Kocak is reigning supreme with 880 LP in Challenger and a 63/43 wins-loss ratio, according to the challenge’s website.

He is followed by two other streamers, Elis “Upset” Lipp and Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, who are second and third, respectively. The German has 826 LP in Challenger, while the Dane sits at 767 LP. Although it’s worth underlining Upset isn’t exactly a full-time content creator. He didn’t find a new team for the 2023 competitive League season, so he’s currently devoting himself to streaming.

The following three places are also dominated by streamers, with Tim “Nemesis” Lipovšek being in fourth place with 585 LP in Challenger.

The first half of the Climbathon challenge has proven something that many fans had been expecting—that full-time streamers will be leading the race.

And so far that’s the case. Team Vitality’s Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo is the highest-placed pro player on the list. He’s in seventh place with 442 LP in Grandmaster. He’s played 51 fewer games than sixth-placed Frederik “NoWay” Hinteregger.