League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards

Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game.

A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.

“I’m over level 500. I have all the champions. Why do I keep getting annie, kayle, and singed shards over and over and over? What is blue essence for at this point? What is the point of these ‘rewards’?” one player asked, and a stream of similar opinions followed in the comments section.

“I just wish they would let me choose to automatically liquidate BE rewards,” another player added. “Leveling up feels like more of a chore than a reward since now I have to manually DE a bunch of junk,” another wrote.

Other players said they have a bucketload of free blue essence on their accounts, and they have literally nothing to spend it on, making the feature basically pointless for long-time players.

A number of players have also requested the return of Essence Emporium, a Blue Essence sale that occurred twice a year. It allowed players to purchase skin wards, Summoner name changes, Urfwick, and more. It was put on hiatus in Patch 12.12, though, due to plans to rebuild it so it’s more sustainable.

The rewards system was introduced to League with season eight. Previously, the level cap for each player’s account was 30. The addition of the system was meant to enrich the leveling process by gifting players more champion capsules as a reward for playing the game and gaining experience. While this formula works fine for the new players, it looks like it has become outdated for the veterans.