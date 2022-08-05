League player discovers potential ‘pay-to-win’ animation mix-up with Space Groove Blitzcrank skin

A League of Legends player has found a unique way to fool enemy players through the use of Blitzcrank’s taunts. In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Blitzcrank player quite literally laughed in the faces of their enemies, forcing them to run away before ever casting an ability.

In the clip, the Blitzcrank player, who is critically using the champion’s Space Groove skin, presses the Ctrl-4 hotkey to laugh when walking up to enemy champions. The animation for Blitzcrank’s Rocket Grab (Q) is similar to that of his laugh in his Space Groove skin, with only one major difference: the two animations show him outstretching a different hand. When Space Groove Blitzcrank laughs, he extends his left arm, while using his right arm to cast Rocket Grab.

Still, even despite the disparity in which arm is used for these animations, the idea of a Blitzcrank player quickly approaching you before presenting their arm at you will unlock a gut reaction in most League players. In the clip, all of the enemy players getting fooled by the Blitzcrank player are shown using key escape tools and abilities in order to prevent themselves from getting hooked.

From an Ezreal player’s Arcane Shift (E) to an enemy Yasuo’s Wind Wall (W), the Blitzcrank player in the clip was able to bait out major abilities with their laugh in order to open a window to use Rocket Grab (Q). Instead of having their hook attempt thwarted by these escape tools, they used their laugh to give off the illusion they were about to pull their enemies close, but faked them out in order to move into a far more advantageous position.

League players and fans in the comment section of the original clip have debated the authenticity of the clip, claiming that the gameplay events taking place in the clip are staged and edited. Others in the comments are debating the competitive integrity of Space Groove Blitzcrank, saying that the skin is potentially “pay-to-win.”