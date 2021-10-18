League player discovers infinitely lasting Teemo blind in League Patch 11.21

Teemo’s Blinding Dart (Q) is already one of League of Legends’ most oppressive abilities. And now, with Riot planning to dish out buffs to the ability in League Patch 11.21, it’s set to become even stronger. One League player, however, discovered a way to crank Teemo’s signature blind up to a new level of strength in the newest build of Patch 11.21 on the PBE.

Since Riot is planning to reduce the cooldown of Teemo’s Blinding Dart (Q) to three seconds at its maximum rank in the next patch, a late-game Teemo player can consistently keep targeted enemies blinded with the ability.

In a clip posted to Reddit earlier today, a Teemo player found that with 133 Ability Haste, the duration of Blinding Dart can equal the ability’s cooldown. In theory, by the time the three-second duration of one Blinding Dart wears off, another one can be cast to instantly refresh the blind effect.

In the clip, the Teemo player built Ionian Boots of Lucidity, Shurelya’s Battlesong, and Cosmic Drive, in addition to three Fiendish Codexes. While a build like that one is very niche and isn’t applicable to most champions, the fact that it’s even attainable raises concern. Even if Teemo players opt for items such as Liandry’s Anguish, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and others, they can still keep their Blinding Dart on a fairly low cooldown.

In addition to the buffs coming to Blinding Dart’s duration, its base cooldown is being reduced, while the speed at which the ability reaches its target is set to be increased. These changes are live on the League PBE. Patch 11.21 is set to officially release on Oct. 20, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

