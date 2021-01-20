League Patch 11.2 will fix MMR bug and boost LP gains for ranked wins

League of Legends players will soon be able to queue in peace.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter discussed an MMR bug that’s adversely affecting the ranked climb, resulting in slim LP gains and dramatic LP losses. The upcoming Patch 11.2 should fix that, he says.

We have an update coming in 11.2 that fixes an MMR bug and boosts LP gains. We wanted to both improve the current LP experience but also find the root cause and be sure it's fixed.



After you get some games in on 11.2 let us know how you're feeling about it.



More details: pic.twitter.com/EM7CLWfEi2 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 20, 2021

“We discovered an issue with MMR where the gains and losses were too small for players with lots of games,” Scruffy said. “This was causing winstreaking players in particular to have negative LP gains.”

A quick “LP” search on the League subreddit yields numerous complaints of players claiming they’re gaining far too little LP, especially when on a win streak. One player asserts they’re receiving 12 LP on a win and losing 19 on a loss, even with a 60-percent win rate.

Patch 11.2 will “increase LP gains slightly across the board,” according to Scruffy.

Riot explained in December that LP gains and losses would be “slightly smaller on average” to make up for the removal of divisional promotion games. But the formula appears to be off a bit.

League Patch 11.2 is slated to go live tomorrow and will introduce Viego, the Ruined King.

