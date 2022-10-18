The League of Legends World Championship is the equivalent of Christmas time for the League community since we get to see the finest talent competing for the title of World champion on the big stage. Since Worlds is normally packed with exciting moments like pentakills, Baron steals, and game-changing flanks, Riot Games loves to reward the most avid Worlds followers with various chests and capsules when pro players, against all odds, execute a breathtaking play that turns the tides.

This year, Riot went the extra mile and organized Worlds 2022 Prime Gaming RP giveaway. So, Prime Gaming and Riot are offering a wide variety of League-related daily awards, such as 150,000 RP, champion statues, and plushies. On top of that, there’s a grand prize pack contest that includes incredible League goodies.

Although the group stage has already come to an end, there are still more than enough rewards up for grabs, including 150,000 RP and the grand prize contest, which ends on Nov. 6. So, let’s dive into the ins and outs of Worlds 2022 Prime Gaming RP giveaway, including prizes and how to enter the contest.

How to enter quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals giveaways?

Similar to the group stage, Prime Gaming will be giving out 150,000 RP each day of quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals to 10 lucky winners. Since each contest is different from the others, it’s best to tune in to the official Riot stream on Twitch or visit the official giveaway page once the contest begins.

Prizes for quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals giveaways

As we already mentioned, if you enter daily quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals giveaways, you can win 150,000 RP. They regularly award ten lucky League fans with a whopping 150,000 RP.

How to enter the grand prize Prime Gaming contest?

To enter the contention for the grand prize, you’ll need to visit the official giveaway page first. Once you navigated to the official website, you’ll find a series of tasks you’ll need to complete to increase your chances for success. It would be best to follow Prime Gaming on Twitter. Then, you can check their latest Prime Gaming goodies for League. After that, you’re free to complete as many entries as you want, up to 50,000.

Prizes for the grand prize Prime Gaming giveaway

350,000 RP

Mousepad signed by Doublelift

Ashe 10th anniversary giclee art

Mythic forge art print

Sugarcone Furyhorn sitting plush

Tibbers plush

Frostfire Tibbers XL plush

Lux unlocked statue

Viego unlocked statue

Jinx unlocked statue

Nightbringer Yasuo unlocked statue

Infinity Studio Zyra quarter scale Statue

Infinity Studio Fiona quarter scale Statue

Goodsmile Elementalist Lux 1/7 scale figure

RockLove Star Guardian Hope locket

Thresh Glow premium hoodie

League of Legends premium hoodie

Void pin pack

Poro pin pack

Prime Gaming secret codes

Remember, each day of Worlds 2022 will feature a secret code for a bonus of 10,000 entries for the daily giveaways. The codes normally expire as soon as the broadcast ends, so your safest bet is definitely typing that code in as soon as you see it.