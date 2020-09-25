League of Legends: Wild Rift adds new skins

More of your favorite League of Legends skins are now available in Wild Rift.

The ball keeps rolling for the beta of League of Legends‘ new mobile experience, Wild Rift. Since entering a limited beta in select regions, the game has added new champions, as well as popular skins for those already in the game.

In a splash drop to the game today, we saw the addition of five popular skins taken from League of Legends.

Because who doesn’t want to hurl briefcases at their lane opponent?



💼 💥 Corporate Mundo

🍾 💪 Augmented Singed

🌿 🎵 Muse Sona

⚪ 🏹 Freljord Ashe

🐺 🔥 Red Riding Annie



Strut onto the Rift with one of these skins today. pic.twitter.com/53kuuelyad — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) September 25, 2020

These included Corporate Mundo, a look for the champion where he dons a suit and tie. With this unique skin, Mundo’s weapon is a telephone, keeping with the business theme.

Augmented Singed will now be available in the game providing a completely new look for the champion as well as unique visual effects and sounds to match. Additionally, players can now get the Muse skin for Sona.

Ashe also gets a new skin as a classic Freljord Ashe becomes available in Wild Rift. With this look, Ashe embraces the frozen terrain of Freljord, using it as her weaponry.

The final skin added in this drop is one of Annie’s most popular, Red Riding Annie. Annie draws upon the classic fairy tale wearing the iconic red hood while Tibbers assumes the look of the big bad wolf.

As the game gets closer to a full release we can expect more of the popular skins from League of Legends making their way into Wild Rift.