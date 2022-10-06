League of Legends remakes are getting a remake in the 2023 preseason

Remakes allow League of Legends players to forfeit a game without losing LP due to a teammate not properly connecting to the game. Although remakes should work universally, they have always been a controversial topic. Not only would remakes bug out from game to game, but their trigger timing simply forced players to needlessly play the game for three straight minutes. Thankfully, Riot Games is changing the fundamentals of remaking in the game.

Currently, on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), there are small yet extremely relevant changes to the remake system. Firstly, the start time is reduced from three minutes into the game to one minute into the game. The window duration to vote whether you should remake the game or not is increased from 30 seconds to 90. And lastly, inactivity detection, which deals with identifying the disconnected teammates due to connectivity issues, is reduced from 180 seconds to 90.

Remake changes:

* Start time reduced from 3:00 to 1:30

* Window length increased from 30 seconds to 90 — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) October 5, 2022

All these remake changes will definitely have a healthy impact on the game since the community won’t be spending too much time in an already decided game. On top of that, the inactivity change will also increase the quality of life since the opposing teams will have a smaller window of opportunity to run to your base, die in your base, and feed the AFK teammate experience, therefore, making the remake impossible. With all these changes coming to League in the next season, the future of Summoner’s Rift already seems promising.