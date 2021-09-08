League of Legends players score ARAM pentakill pairing Ryze and Nunu ultimates

Despite having most of the features of regular League of Legends games, ARAM is a completely different ball game and because of that, some move combinations work better than others.

In a highlight clip, the power of Nunu and Ryze was on full display when the pair of champions combined their ults to score a pentakill.

Nunu’s Absolute Zero is a devastating ability that can reduce some champion’s health from maximum to zero at full charge. Given its capability of gaining monstrous power, it does take a while to charge up, giving players an opportunity to escape from the damage zone.

This is made more difficult when paired with Ryze’s Realm Warp, however, which allows him to teleport himself and his teammates to a location on the map. As shown in the clip, Nunu is able to reach full charge with Absolute Zero before appearing between all the enemy champions thanks to Ryze, right as it is about to detonate.

This move pairing can be used in a normal match as well. But you won’t often see five players group so closely, making ARAM the perfect mode to take full advantage of this combination.

