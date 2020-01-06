League of Legends player’s perfectly-timed Ashe arrow saves teammate from across the map

Mid and top players generally expect to solo lane against their opponent in League of Legends. But one unsuspecting victim found out that’s not always the case.

One League player posted an “insane(ly lucky)” save on Reddit today, using Ashe’s Enchanted Crystal Arrow (R) to help a teammate in need.

I saved my Ahri with an insane(ly lucky) ashe ult r/leagueoflegends: This is a subreddit devoted to League of Legends.

The ally Ahri was fending off two opponents in the mid lane, dropping well below half health. When the enemy Akali hit a Shuriken Flip and dove in, things looked grim for the Nine-Tailed Fox. But a well-timed arrow was all Ahri needed to turn the tides.

The player launched Ashe’s arrow from their own fountain and managed to stun lock the Akali mid-dash, freezing her under tower. And all Ahri needed to do was throw in a couple of auto attacks while the turret finished the ninja off.

Several players commented on the Reddit post, comparing it to the historic Ashe arrow from former ROX Tigers AD carry Kim “PraY” Jong-in during the Worlds 2016 semifinals.

PrAY’s arrow traveled across the Rift to hit former SKT top laner Lee “Duke” Ho-seong during his Teleport animation. This bought enough time for ROX to take out Nexus turrets and eventually win the game. SKT went on to win the series 3-2, however.