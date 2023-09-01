League of Legends players are already cosplaying as Briar—and they’re adorably creepy

Briar was released on the PBE on Aug. 31, and dedicated League of Legends players have already made cosplays of the bloodthirsty Noxian vampire.

A crafty fan showed her cosplay done in less than a day on a Reddit thread, and her adorably creepy style received overwhelmingly positive responses from users.

The cosplayer gave a strong Briar vibe with purple lights and made her weapon and outfit elements from scratch. She even replicated the sharp teeth and ears, as well as makeup to be creepier. Even though there are some missing parts, the work was impressive, especially considering she made the entire thing in just 12 hours.

“The pillory looks amazing,” wrote a top-voted comment. “Great cosplay though jokes aside I’m surprised at how fast you put this together without sacrificing quality,” commented another.

Briar’s reveal trailer met a tremendously positive response when it was shared, which motivated many talented artists to create fan art. Other impressive cosplays can be already found on social media, in addition to other pieces of work made by passionate fans.

"Hi, is this the part where we break legs?”



The Exobase Team and I have had the absolute honour of bringing the new champion Briar to life for her release campaign with @LoLUKN!



On a scale from 1-10 how excited are you to wreck the rift as Briar?#briarcosplay #briar pic.twitter.com/JHpW9ZR4MN — Sakuraflor (@Sakuraflor_) August 31, 2023

Content creator Sakuraflor shared an amazing cosplay she made ahead of the champion’s release, and partnered with Riot Games, too. It includes all the small details on her pillory, as well as the customized wig and distorted teeth.

There’s no doubt a massive amount of other work is going to surface all over social media in the coming weeks, as Briar will hit live servers soon. She’s also likely to be popular in the game at launch if her kit remains powerful. Since she’s still on PBE, she might receive some adjustments before then, though.

