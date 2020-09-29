With Worlds 2020 finally underway, this year’s League of Legends season is drawing to a close.

Today’s patch is on the lighter side, with Riot focusing on a few of the Rift’s usual suspects. Ryze is getting a little more oomph in Patch 10.20, while bot lane Karthus is being swiftly dealt with.

Worlds 2020 Clash is also coming to Patch 10.20, complete with a new and exclusive Summoner’s Cup-inspired trophy.

Here’s the full list of changes.

Champions

Aatrox

R – World Ender

Self-healing: 50/60/70 percent to 50/75/100 percent

Braum

W – Winter’s Bite

Base damage: 60/110/160/210/260 to 75/125/175/225/275

Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 mana to 45/50/55/60/65 mana

Illaoi

Passive – Prophet of an Elder God

Tentacle spawn cooldown: 20 to 12 seconds (scales every 2 levels) to 20 to 7.25 seconds (scales every level)

Karthus

Armor: 20.88 to 18

Kassadin

Q – Null Sphere

Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 to 40/70/100/130/160

Katarina

Passive – Voracity

Dagger retrieval damage ratio: 1.0 bonus attack damage to 0.75 bonus attack damage

Kled

Magic resistance: 32.1 to 28

Lulu

W – Whimsy

Bonus attack speed: 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 20/23.75/27.5/31.25/35 per cent

Maokai

Q – Bramble Smash

Bonus damage: 70/115/160/205/250 to 70/110/150/190/230

Nunu

Armor: 32 to 29

Ryze

W – Overload

Base damage: 65/90/115/140/165 to 75/100/125/150/175

Sion

Q – Decimating Smash

Damage ratio to monsters: 1.0 attack damage to 1.5 attack damage

Urgot

Passive – Echoing Flames

Damage to monsters: 60 to 360 to 100 to 360

W – Purge

Modified damage: 50 to minions to 50 to minions and monsters

Varus

E – Hail of Arrows

Base damage: 50/90/130/170/210 to 60/100/140/180/220

R – Chain of Corruption

Cooldown: 130/100/70 seconds to 120/90/60 seconds

Runes

Relentless Hunter

Out-of-combat movement bonus: 10 movement speed (+9 movement speed per Bounty Hunter stack) (up to 55 at five stacks) to five movement speed (+8 movement speed per Bounty Hunter stack) (up to 45 at five stacks)

Worlds 2020 Clash

Worlds 2020 Clash is coming in Patch 10.20. Battle though a 16-team bracket to earn even more prizes and a Summoner’s Cup-inspired trophy.

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Home, Profile, and other navigation tabs no longer appear on top of the Patch Progress bar on brand new accounts

League client: League client log files now adhere to a maximum file size

League client: Fixed an issue where the in-game settings could not be set from the client

League client: When in Delete Mode for Rune Pages in the Collections tab, the page will no longer auto-scroll back to the top after deleting a rune page

Increased our rollout test changes for matchmaking that prioritize matches that are visibly closer together

LeaverBuster penalties will now be applied more frequently, especially for players going AFK or leaving in Ranked games

Lux can no longer slow her enemies for a longer period than intended when she reactivates her E – Lucent Singularity mid-air

Lulu’s team can no longer get permanent vision of an area if she is cloned by Illaoi’s E – Test of Spirit and dies while E – Help, Pix! is activated on her

Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson no longer destroys enemies’ spell shields and now always deals full damage to the targeted enemy

Corrected Vladimir’s Q – Transfusion tooltip to include information about his healing reduction versus minions

Corrected Evelynn’s Passive – Demon Shade cooldown tooltip from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Sylas no longer loses all of his mana after stealing Shyvana’s R – Dragon Descent with R – Hijack

Certain empowered basic attacks no longer grant double Conqueror stacks when the champion in question has Dead Man’s Plate

Arcanist Zoe’s and Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble AoE VFX now properly match the full duration of the ability

Fixed a bug where the purchased border of a skin would not immediately show up in the Collection tab until the client was restarted

Winter Wonder Orianna’s R – Command: Shockwave’ sparkles VFX no longer render over structures

Fixed a bug where Odyssey Kayn would expand and shrink when an enemy player highlighted him

The sound that plays when Vayne enters stealth using her Q – Tumble while R – Final Hour is active no longer cuts off from the enemy perspective.

When hit by an enemy, PROJECT: Vayne will now make metallic sounds instead of the normal blood/flesh sounds

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol

Eternal Dragon Brand

Obsidian Dragon Sett

Fae Dragon Ashe

Storm Dragon Lee Sin

Obsidian Dragon Sett Prestige Edition

Chromas