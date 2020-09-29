With Worlds 2020 finally underway, this year’s League of Legends season is drawing to a close.
Today’s patch is on the lighter side, with Riot focusing on a few of the Rift’s usual suspects. Ryze is getting a little more oomph in Patch 10.20, while bot lane Karthus is being swiftly dealt with.
Worlds 2020 Clash is also coming to Patch 10.20, complete with a new and exclusive Summoner’s Cup-inspired trophy.
Here’s the full list of changes.
Champions
Aatrox
R – World Ender
- Self-healing: 50/60/70 percent to 50/75/100 percent
Braum
W – Winter’s Bite
- Base damage: 60/110/160/210/260 to 75/125/175/225/275
- Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 mana to 45/50/55/60/65 mana
Illaoi
Passive – Prophet of an Elder God
- Tentacle spawn cooldown: 20 to 12 seconds (scales every 2 levels) to 20 to 7.25 seconds (scales every level)
Karthus
Armor: 20.88 to 18
Kassadin
Q – Null Sphere
- Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 to 40/70/100/130/160
Katarina
Passive – Voracity
- Dagger retrieval damage ratio: 1.0 bonus attack damage to 0.75 bonus attack damage
Kled
Magic resistance: 32.1 to 28
Lulu
W – Whimsy
- Bonus attack speed: 25/30/35/40/45 percent to 20/23.75/27.5/31.25/35 per cent
Maokai
Q – Bramble Smash
- Bonus damage: 70/115/160/205/250 to 70/110/150/190/230
Nunu
Armor: 32 to 29
Ryze
W – Overload
- Base damage: 65/90/115/140/165 to 75/100/125/150/175
Sion
Q – Decimating Smash
- Damage ratio to monsters: 1.0 attack damage to 1.5 attack damage
Urgot
Passive – Echoing Flames
- Damage to monsters: 60 to 360 to 100 to 360
W – Purge
- Modified damage: 50 to minions to 50 to minions and monsters
Varus
E – Hail of Arrows
- Base damage: 50/90/130/170/210 to 60/100/140/180/220
R – Chain of Corruption
- Cooldown: 130/100/70 seconds to 120/90/60 seconds
Runes
Relentless Hunter
- Out-of-combat movement bonus: 10 movement speed (+9 movement speed per Bounty Hunter stack) (up to 55 at five stacks) to five movement speed (+8 movement speed per Bounty Hunter stack) (up to 45 at five stacks)
Worlds 2020 Clash
Worlds 2020 Clash is coming in Patch 10.20. Battle though a 16-team bracket to earn even more prizes and a Summoner’s Cup-inspired trophy.
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- League client: Home, Profile, and other navigation tabs no longer appear on top of the Patch Progress bar on brand new accounts
- League client: League client log files now adhere to a maximum file size
- League client: Fixed an issue where the in-game settings could not be set from the client
- League client: When in Delete Mode for Rune Pages in the Collections tab, the page will no longer auto-scroll back to the top after deleting a rune page
- Increased our rollout test changes for matchmaking that prioritize matches that are visibly closer together
- LeaverBuster penalties will now be applied more frequently, especially for players going AFK or leaving in Ranked games
- Lux can no longer slow her enemies for a longer period than intended when she reactivates her E – Lucent Singularity mid-air
- Lulu’s team can no longer get permanent vision of an area if she is cloned by Illaoi’s E – Test of Spirit and dies while E – Help, Pix! is activated on her
- Illaoi’s W – Harsh Lesson no longer destroys enemies’ spell shields and now always deals full damage to the targeted enemy
- Corrected Vladimir’s Q – Transfusion tooltip to include information about his healing reduction versus minions
- Corrected Evelynn’s Passive – Demon Shade cooldown tooltip from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds
- Sylas no longer loses all of his mana after stealing Shyvana’s R – Dragon Descent with R – Hijack
- Certain empowered basic attacks no longer grant double Conqueror stacks when the champion in question has Dead Man’s Plate
- Arcanist Zoe’s and Arcanist Zoe Prestige Edition’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble AoE VFX now properly match the full duration of the ability
- Fixed a bug where the purchased border of a skin would not immediately show up in the Collection tab until the client was restarted
- Winter Wonder Orianna’s R – Command: Shockwave’ sparkles VFX no longer render over structures
- Fixed a bug where Odyssey Kayn would expand and shrink when an enemy player highlighted him
- The sound that plays when Vayne enters stealth using her Q – Tumble while R – Final Hour is active no longer cuts off from the enemy perspective.
- When hit by an enemy, PROJECT: Vayne will now make metallic sounds instead of the normal blood/flesh sounds
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol
- Eternal Dragon Brand
- Obsidian Dragon Sett
- Fae Dragon Ashe
- Storm Dragon Lee Sin
- Obsidian Dragon Sett Prestige Edition
Chromas
- Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol
- Fae Dragon Ashe
- Eternal Dragon Brand
- Storm Dragon Lee Sin