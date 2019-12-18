League of Legends Patch 9.24b: Full notes and updates

Riot Games wanted to introduce a small League of Legends patch to hold players over until the new year. But the new update is more extensive than you might think.
Patch 9.24b addresses key issues in the meta that couldn’t wait until 2020. Aphelios, the new marksman to join League’s roster, is proving to be a bit overtuned. Champions like Gnar and Ezreal, on the other hand, are falling behind the competition. And dragons are proving to be way too crucial of a win-deciding factor since early objective control can quickly spiral into a sure victory.
Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 9.24b.
Characters
Alistar
Base stats
- Health increased from 573.36 to 575.
- Attack damage increased from 61.1116 to 62.
- Attack damage growth increased from 3.62 to 3.75.
Passive: Triumphant Roar
- Heal changed from 20 to 139 (doubled to 40 to 278 for allies) to 25 to 161 (doubled to 50 to 322 for allies).
Aphelios
Calibrum, the Sniper Rifle
- Bugfix: Attacks that consume Calibrum marks no longer apply on-hit effects an additional time.
- Marked damage ratio decreased from 0.4 bonus attack damage to 0.3.
R – Moonlight Vigil
- Infernum empowered damage ratio changed from 0.4 bonus attack damage to 0.3.
- Infernum empowered explosion radius changed from 500 to 400 range.
Ezreal
Q – Mystic Shot
- Damage ratio changed from 1.1 attack damage to 1.2.
Garen
E – Judgment
- Spin damage changed from 4/8/12/16/20 (plus zero to 6.6 based on level) (plus 0.32 to 0.4 attack damage) to 4/8/12/16/20 (plus zero to 8.2 based on level) (plus 0.32 to 0.4 attack damage).
Gnar
Q – Boulder Toss
- Damage ratio increased from 1.2 total attack damage to 1.4 total attack damage.
W – Wallop
- Base damage increased from 25/45/65/85/105 to 25/55/85/115/145.
Graves
E – Quickdraw
- Cooldown changed from 18/17/16/15/14 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds.
Heimerdinger
W – Hextech Micro-Rockets
- Base damage changed from 60/90/120/150/180 (108/162/216/270/324 total) to 50/80/110/140/170 (90/144/198/252/306 total).
Empowered E – CH-3X Lightning Grenade
- Damage changed from 150/250/350 (plus 0.75 ability power) to 100/200/300 (plus 0.6 ability power).
Shaco
E – Two-Shiv Poison
- Damage changed from 70 to 170 (plus 0.8 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.6 ability power) to 70 to 170 (plus 0.7 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.55 ability power).
- Cost changed from 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 65 mana at all levels.
Elder Dragon and drakes
Infernal Dragon
- Infernal Drake buff changed from 5/10/15/20 percent attack damage and ability power to 4/8/12/16 percent attack damage and ability power.
- Infernal Soul changed from 90 (plus 0.25 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.15 ability power) (plus 0.03 bonus health) damage and three-second cooldown to 70 (plus 0.18 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.12 ability power) (plus 0.02 bonus health) damage and three-second cooldown.
Mountain Dragon
- Mountain Drake buff changed from 8/16/24/32 percent armor and magic resistance to 6/12/18/24 percent armor and magic resistance.
- Mountain Soul changed from 225 (plus 0.2 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.15 ability power) (plus 0.15 bonus health) shield to 170 (plus 0.16 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.13 ability power) (plus 0.13 bonus health) shield.
Ocean Dragon
- Ocean Drake buff changed from 3/6/9/12 percent missing health to 2.5/5/7.5/10 percent missing health.
- Ocean Soul changed from 180 (plus 0.4 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.25 ability power) (plus 0.1 bonus health) healing and 90 (plus 0.04 mana) mana restored over three seconds to 160 (0.25 bonus attack damage) (plus 0.15 ability power) (plus 0.07 bonus health) healing and 70 (plus 0.025 mana) mana restored over four seconds.
Elder Dragon
- Elder Dragon buff duration changed from 180 seconds to 150 seconds.
- Elder Dragon burn damage changed from 90 to 270 true damage over three seconds to 75 to 225 true damage over three seconds.
Lethality
- Serrated Dirk attack damage changed from 25 to 30.
- Edge of Night attack damage changed from 50 to 55.
Bugfixes
- Aphelios’ Q – Moonshot no longer applies on-hit effects.
- Kindred’s VO now properly plays when she casts R – Lamb’s Respite.
- Corrected Karma’s Mantra-empowered Q – Inner Flame’s tooltip to its actual value (60 percent).
- Qiyana’s Q – Edge of Ixtal/Elemental Wrath range indicator now displays the intended range when she hasn’t gathered any Elements and “Enable Line Missile” is disabled.
- Illaoi’s E – Test of Spirit can no longer pull spirits of targets protected by Morgana’s E – Black Shield.
- Using an Oracle Lens as Evelynn will not break her camouflage from Passive – Demon Shade.
- Enemies that walk over an empowered Sapling will no longer gain vision of Maokai.