League of Legends Patch 9.20: Full notes and updates

In the wake of the 2020 preseason, big changes are coming to League of Legends in Patch 9.20. Garen, Shaco, and Viktor are being targeted with an extensive list of buffs, chopping and changing their kits.

Aside from this, the scope of this patch is relatively small, with Riot focusing on Worlds 2019.

Here are the full patch notes for League of Legends Patch 9.20

Champions

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Armor decreased from 44 to 40.

Armor growth decreased from four to 3.5.

Garen

Image via Riot Games

Attack speed growth increased from 2.9 percent to 3.65 percent.

Health increased from 616.28 to 620.

Health growth decreased from 84.25 to 84.

Passive – Perseverance

Regeneration changed from two/eight percent (based on level) of his maximum health per five seconds changed to 1.5 to 10.1 percent (level one to 18) of his maximum health per five seconds.

Empowered generation no longer passively doubly regenerates health while below 25/50 percent (based on level) of Garen’s maximum health.

Regeneration interruption changes from nine seconds when hit by non-minions before level 11 and four seconds when hit by epic monsters, towers, or champions after level 11 changes to seven seconds when hit by epic monsters, towers, or champions.

Q – Decisive Strike

[New] cast time: Now scales with Garen’s attack speed, behaving more similarly to a basic attack.

Bugfix: Fixed a bug where when Garen is slowed, his Q’s lockout time dramatically increased.

E – Judgement

Spins changed from five to 10 (levels one to 16) to seven (+1 per 20 percent attack speed from items and levels).

Damage per spin decreased from 14/18/22/26/30 (+0.36 to 0.4 attack speed) to eight/12/16/20/24 (+0 to eight based on level) (+0.32 to 0.4 attack damage).

Spins before shred increased from four to six.

Now grants stacks of Conqueror on each spin.

R – Demacian Justice

Garen no longer marks enemies with the most kills in the last five minutes as Villian.

Grants vision of the target for one second, preventing it from canceling if the target breaks the line of sight.

Damage changed from 175/350/525 (+0.386/0.333/0.4 of the target’s mission health) as magic damage to 150/300/450 (+0.2/0.25/0.3 of the target’s missing health) as true damage.

Ivern

Image via Riot Games

Basic attack range increased from 125 to 475.

Ivern is now classified as a ranged champion for all runes and items.

W – Brushmaker

No longer increases Ivern’s range.

Lissandra

Image via Riot Games

Armor increased from 20.216 to 22.

Passive – Iceborn Subjugation

Damage ratio increased from 0.5 ability power to 0.7 ability power.

W – Ring of Frost

Damage ratio increased from 0.5 ability power to 0.7 ability power.

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Q – Comet Spear

Base damage decreased from 75/115/155/195/235 to 75/110/145/180/215.

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Q – Edge of Ixtal

Base damage decreased from 80/100/120/140/160 to 60/85/110/135/160.

Shaco

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage decreased from 66 to 63.

Attack damage growth decreased from 3.5 to three.

Passive – Backstab

Basic attacking an enemy now deals an additional 10 to 25 (level one to 18) (+0.15 bonus attack damage) damage from behind. It can also critically strike.

Two-Shiv Poison now deals an additional 15 to 50 (levels one to 18) (+0.1 ability power) damage from behind.

Q – Deceive

Stealth duration increased from 1.5/2.25/3/3.75/4.5 seconds to 2.5/2.75/3/3.25/3.5 seconds.

Cooldown decreased from 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds to 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds.

Deceive’s cooldown no longer reduces when exiting invisibility and dealing his next basic attack.

Damage increased from 10/20/30/40/50 (+0.4 bonus attack damage) (+0.3 ability power) to 25/35/45/55/65 (+0.25 bonus attack damage). When striking from behind, Deceive is guaranteed to critically strike for 130 percent damage.

W – Jack in the Box

When triggered, the boxes can now attack multiple enemies in an AoE range.

Deals 15/20/25/30/35 (+0.1 ability power). Single target damage unchanged.

Two second fear on all non-champions.

Fear movement changed from 100 movement speed for all enemies to 60 movement speed for minions and monsters, 100 movement speed on champions.

E – Two-Shiv Poison

Damage type changed from physical damage to magic damage.

Damage increased from 55/80/105/130/155 (+0.6/0.65/0.9/1.05/1.2 bonus attack damage) (+0.75 ability power) to 70/95/120/140/170 (+0.8 bonus attack damage) (+0.6 ability power).

Execute damage changed from zero to 50 percent increased damage based on missing health to 50 percent increased damage on targets below 30 percent health.

R – Hallucinate

Box trigger time changed from boxes trigger after two seconds to boxes trigger immediately.

Damage decreased from 200/300/400 (+1.0 ability power) to 150/225/300 (+0.7 ability power).

Box AoE deals 10/20/30 (+0.1 ability power).

Fear duration changed from 0.75/1/1.25 seconds to one second.

Sona

Image via Riot Games

Added a resource bar so that it’s easier for Sona to track her own passive.

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage increased from 59 to 61.

Mana regeneration increased from 7.34 to eight.

Mana decreased from 360.5 to 360.

Health increased from 499 to 500.

Viktor

Image via Riot Games

Q – Siphon Power

Shield: Eight percent of his maximum mana (+0.15 ability power) changed to 30 to 115 (levels 1 to 18) (+0.15 ability power)

W – Gravity Field

Enemies stunned by Gravity Field are dragged into the center changed to direct hits slow enemies by 20 percent for one second.

R – Chaos Storm

Chaos Storm will continue chasing champions even after Viktor dies.

Chaos storm can now move over terrain.

Tick cadence decreased from two seconds to one second.

Ticks increased from three to six.

Damage per tick decreased from 130/210/290 (+0.85 ability power) to 65/105/145 (+0.45 ability power).

Velocity movement speed increased from 20 percent faster to 25 percent faster.

The minimum movement speed increased from 200 to 250.

Maximum movement speed increased from 300 to 375.

Items

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield strength changed from 30 (+15 per level) to 120 (+10 per level).

Adding friends via social

As of Patch 9.20, players will no longer be able to find and add friends through social media. When clicking on the “Add Friends” icon, there will no longer be an option to click on “By SocialNetwork” and connect to your Facebook account to find friends.

