This week’s League of Legends patch notes specifically cater to the highest level of play, targeting the pros and the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational, which is scheduled to kick off in Busan, South Korea on May 10.
MSI 2022 is set to be played on Patch 12.8, but this patch will act as a testing ground for the devs to get everything shipshape ahead of the first international event of the year. Riot is aiming to shake up the meta to allow for “more diverse picks,” buffing underperforming champions like Pantheon and Wukong and nerfing strong items such as Galeforce and Winter’s Approach.
Here’s the full list of balance changes coming to League in Patch 12.7.
Champions
Gangplank
Passive – Trial by Fire
- Burn base damage: 55 to 225 (levels one to 18) > 55 to 310 (levels one to 18)
W – Remove Scurvy
- Mana cost: 80/90/100/110/120 > 60/70/80/90/100
Gwen
E – Skip ‘n Slash
- Cooldown refund upon first basic attack: 50 percent > 60 percent
R – Needlework
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 100/90/80 seconds
Jayce
- Health growth: 90 > 95
- Health: 560 to 2,090 (levels one to 18) > 520 to 2135 (levels one to 18)
- Base armor: 27 > 22
- Armor growth: 3.5 > 3.8 (armor at level 18 unchanged)
Kalista
- Base mana: 250 > 300
- Movement speed: 325 > 330
- Attack speed growth: 4 percent > 4.5 percent
Karthus
Q – Lay Waste
- Damage against monsters: 85 percent > 95 percent
Lee Sin
- Base AD: 68 > 66
Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike
- Sonic Wave damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100 percent bonus AD) > 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike minimum damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100 percent bonus AD) > 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD)
- Resonating Strike maximum damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+200 percent bonus AD) > 100/150/200/250/300 (+200 percent bonus AD)
Lillia
Passive – Dream-Laden Bough
- Healing against champions: 12 to 140 (levels one to 18) (+12 percent AP) > 12 to 140 (levels one to 18) (+20 percent AP)
W – Watch Out! Eep!
- Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35 percent AP) > 80/100/120/140/160 (+35 percent AP)
Neeko
W – Shapesplitter
- Passive bonus magic damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+60 percent AP) > 50/80/110/140/170 (+60 percent AP)
- Passive bonus movement speed: 10/15/20/25/30 percent > 10/17.5/25/32.5/40 percent
Pantheon
- Base health regeneration: nine > 7.5
Q – Comet Spear
- Tap Q length: 550 units > 600 units
- Tap Q width: 150 units > 120 units
E – Aegis Assault
- Pantheon is no longer slowed if moving backwards while E – Aegis Assault is active
R – Grand Starfall
- Pantheon now crashes down on his destination 0.25 seconds sooner
Rengar
Q – Savagery
- [New]: Q – Savagery’s bonus damage is reduced by 40 percent against structures
W – Battle Roar
- Bonus magic damage against monsters: 65 to 130 (levels one to 18) > 85 to 150 (levels one to 18)
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where Gromp did not grant Rengar a stack of Ferocity
Ryze
Q – Overload
- Magic damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+45 percent AP) (+three percent bonus mana) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+50 percent AP) (+two percent bonus mana)
Wukong
Q – Crushing Blow
- Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds > 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds
W – Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds > 20/18/16/14/12 seconds
- [New]: Wukong can now dash through terrain using W – Warrior Trickster
E – Nimbus Strike
- Magic damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+100 percent AP)
- Bonus magic damage against monsters: 50 percent > 80 percent
Yasuo
- Health: 490 > 520
R – Last Breath
- Cooldown: 80/55/30 seconds > 70/50/30 seconds
Yone
R – Fate Sealed
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 120/90/60 seconds
Zeri
- AD growth: two > 1.5
- Attack damage :: 53 to 87 (levels one to 18) > 50 to 75.5 (levels one to 18)
- Base armor: 22 > 20
- Health growth: 90 > 95
- Health at level 18: 2,030 > 2,115
Q – Burst Fire
- Total physical damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110 percent total AD) > 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120 percent total AD)
- [Update]: Q – Burst Fire now only applies on-hit effects once per cast
- [Update]: Zeri can now only gain one stack of R – Lightning Crash and one instance of E – Spark Surge cooldown reduction per Q – Burst Fire cast (excluding critical strikes)
- [New]: Critical strikes on Q – Burst Fire grant Zeri an additional R – Lightning Crash stack and an additional instance of E – Spark Surge’s cooldown reduction (at most two procs per cast: one for Q upon hitting a champion and another if it crits on a champion)
W – Ultrashock Laser
- Magic damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+100 percent total AD)(+60 percent AP) > 10/45/80/115/150 (+120 percent total AD)(+70 percent AP)
E – Spark Surge
- Cooldown: 23 seconds > 28/26.5/25/23.5/22 seconds
R – Lightning Crash
- Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds > 120/95/70 seconds
Items
Abyssal Mask
- Unmake magic resist reduction: five (+one percent bonus health), capped at 20 > five (+1.2 percent bonus health), capped at 25
Galeforce
- Active cooldown: 90 seconds > 110 seconds
Moonstone Renewer
- Bonus heal and shield power per stack: seven percent (maximum 35 percent at five stacks) > six percent (maximum 30 percent at five stacks)
Umbral Glaive
- Total cost: 2,400 gold > 2,300 gold
- Combine cost: 600 gold > 500 gold
- Blackout cooldown: 45 seconds > 35 seconds
Winter’s Approach
- Total cost: 2,600 gold > 2,700 gold
- Combine cost: 1,000 gold > 1,100 gold
- Health: 400 > 350
- Bug fix: Fixed a bug where Fimbulwinter’s base shield did not properly update with champion level
Runes
Time Warp Tonic
- Immediate health and mana restoration: 50 percent > 30 percent
- Bonus movement speed: five percent > four percent