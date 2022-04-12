This week’s League of Legends patch notes specifically cater to the highest level of play, targeting the pros and the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational, which is scheduled to kick off in Busan, South Korea on May 10.

MSI 2022 is set to be played on Patch 12.8, but this patch will act as a testing ground for the devs to get everything shipshape ahead of the first international event of the year. Riot is aiming to shake up the meta to allow for “more diverse picks,” buffing underperforming champions like Pantheon and Wukong and nerfing strong items such as Galeforce and Winter’s Approach.

Here’s the full list of balance changes coming to League in Patch 12.7.

Champions

Gangplank

Passive – Trial by Fire

Burn base damage: 55 to 225 (levels one to 18) > 55 to 310 (levels one to 18)

W – Remove Scurvy

Mana cost: 80/90/100/110/120 > 60/70/80/90/100

Gwen

E – Skip ‘n Slash

Cooldown refund upon first basic attack: 50 percent > 60 percent

R – Needlework

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 100/90/80 seconds

Jayce

Health growth: 90 > 95

Health: 560 to 2,090 (levels one to 18) > 520 to 2135 (levels one to 18)

Base armor: 27 > 22

Armor growth: 3.5 > 3.8 (armor at level 18 unchanged)

Kalista

Base mana: 250 > 300

Movement speed: 325 > 330

Attack speed growth: 4 percent > 4.5 percent

Karthus

Q – Lay Waste

Damage against monsters: 85 percent > 95 percent

Lee Sin

Base AD: 68 > 66

Q – Sonic Wave / Resonating Strike

Sonic Wave damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100 percent bonus AD) > 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD)

Resonating Strike minimum damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+100 percent bonus AD) > 50/75/100/125/150 (+100 percent bonus AD)

Resonating Strike maximum damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+200 percent bonus AD) > 100/150/200/250/300 (+200 percent bonus AD)

Lillia

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Healing against champions: 12 to 140 (levels one to 18) (+12 percent AP) > 12 to 140 (levels one to 18) (+20 percent AP)

W – Watch Out! Eep!

Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35 percent AP) > 80/100/120/140/160 (+35 percent AP)

Neeko

W – Shapesplitter

Passive bonus magic damage: 50/70/90/110/130 (+60 percent AP) > 50/80/110/140/170 (+60 percent AP)

Passive bonus movement speed: 10/15/20/25/30 percent > 10/17.5/25/32.5/40 percent

Pantheon

Base health regeneration: nine > 7.5

Q – Comet Spear

Tap Q length: 550 units > 600 units

Tap Q width: 150 units > 120 units

E – Aegis Assault

Pantheon is no longer slowed if moving backwards while E – Aegis Assault is active

R – Grand Starfall

Pantheon now crashes down on his destination 0.25 seconds sooner

Rengar

Q – Savagery

[New]: Q – Savagery’s bonus damage is reduced by 40 percent against structures

W – Battle Roar

Bonus magic damage against monsters: 65 to 130 (levels one to 18) > 85 to 150 (levels one to 18)

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Gromp did not grant Rengar a stack of Ferocity

Ryze

Q – Overload

Magic damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+45 percent AP) (+three percent bonus mana) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+50 percent AP) (+two percent bonus mana)

Wukong

Q – Crushing Blow

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds > 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

W – Warrior Trickster

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds > 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

[New]: Wukong can now dash through terrain using W – Warrior Trickster

E – Nimbus Strike

Magic damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+80 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+100 percent AP)

Bonus magic damage against monsters: 50 percent > 80 percent

Yasuo

Health: 490 > 520

R – Last Breath

Cooldown: 80/55/30 seconds > 70/50/30 seconds

Yone

R – Fate Sealed

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 120/90/60 seconds

Zeri

AD growth: two > 1.5

Attack damage :: 53 to 87 (levels one to 18) > 50 to 75.5 (levels one to 18)

Base armor: 22 > 20

Health growth: 90 > 95

Health at level 18: 2,030 > 2,115

Q – Burst Fire

Total physical damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110 percent total AD) > 7/9/11/13/15 (+110/112.5/115/117.5/120 percent total AD)

[Update]: Q – Burst Fire now only applies on-hit effects once per cast

[Update]: Zeri can now only gain one stack of R – Lightning Crash and one instance of E – Spark Surge cooldown reduction per Q – Burst Fire cast (excluding critical strikes)

[New]: Critical strikes on Q – Burst Fire grant Zeri an additional R – Lightning Crash stack and an additional instance of E – Spark Surge’s cooldown reduction (at most two procs per cast: one for Q upon hitting a champion and another if it crits on a champion)

W – Ultrashock Laser

Magic damage: 40/75/110/145/180 (+100 percent total AD)(+60 percent AP) > 10/45/80/115/150 (+120 percent total AD)(+70 percent AP)

E – Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23 seconds > 28/26.5/25/23.5/22 seconds

R – Lightning Crash

Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds > 120/95/70 seconds

Items

Abyssal Mask

Unmake magic resist reduction: five (+one percent bonus health), capped at 20 > five (+1.2 percent bonus health), capped at 25

Galeforce

Active cooldown: 90 seconds > 110 seconds

Moonstone Renewer

Bonus heal and shield power per stack: seven percent (maximum 35 percent at five stacks) > six percent (maximum 30 percent at five stacks)

Umbral Glaive

Total cost: 2,400 gold > 2,300 gold

Combine cost: 600 gold > 500 gold

Blackout cooldown: 45 seconds > 35 seconds

Winter’s Approach

Total cost: 2,600 gold > 2,700 gold

Combine cost: 1,000 gold > 1,100 gold

Health: 400 > 350

Bug fix: Fixed a bug where Fimbulwinter’s base shield did not properly update with champion level

Runes

Time Warp Tonic