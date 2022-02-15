Another champion is coming in hot in League of Legends Patch 12.4.

Renata Glasc is Zaun’s “wealthiest chem-baron” and a “business magnate who built her power by tying everyone’s interests to her own,” according to her official biography. But, most importantly, she’s a support champion that harnesses chemicals that play with the minds of her opponents. Her ultimate, in particular, sets her apart from her competition. Rounding out her kit with a unique mechanic, Hostile Takeover sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go berserk, increasing their attack speed and forcing them to attack anything and everything around them.

Aside from Renata Glasc’s debut, Patch 12.4, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Feb. 16, also includes a series of balance adjustments and system changes. Support gold income, objective bounties, and behavioral systems are all being tweaked in the upcoming patch.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.4.

Champions

Renata Glasc

Passive – Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q – Handshake

Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

W – Bailout

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over three seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E – Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

R – Hostile Takeover

Aatrox

Q – The Darkin Blade

Sweetspot damage: 150 percent > 160 percent

Amumu

E – Tantrum

Physical damage reduction: 2/4/6/8/10 (+three percent bonus armor) (+three percent bonus magic resist) > 5/7/9/11/13 (+three percent bonus armor) (+three percent bonus magic resist)

Ashe

R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Missile speed: 1600 > 1500 (+200 per second of travel time), up to 2,100

Blitzcrank

Base health regeneration: 8.5 > 7.5

Dr. Mundo

AD growth: 4.2 > 3.5

Attack damage: 61 to 132.4 (levels one to 18) > 61 to 120.5 (levels one to 18)

R – Maximum Dosage

Cooldown: 110/100/90 seconds > 110 seconds at all ranks

Illaoi

Attack speed: 0.571 > 0.625

W – Harsh Lesson

Bonus physical damage: 3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent (+two percent per 100 AD) of target’s maximum health > 3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent (+four percent per 100 AD) of target’s maximum health

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where, if Illaoi died right after pulling an enemy’s Spirit with E – Test of Spirit, nearby Tentacles would not attack the Spirit

Kalista

Armor: 21 > 24

Lucian

Q – Piercing Light

Mana cost: 50/60/70/80/90 > 48/56/64/72/80

Nami

E – Tidecaller’s Blessing

On-hit damage (per hit): 20/35/50/65/80 (+20 percent AP) > 25/40/55/70/85 (+20 percent AP)

Neeko

Gameplay (hitbox) radius: 80 > 65

Q – Blooming Burst

Additional bloom damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+20 percent AP) > 40/65/90/115/140 (+20 percent AP)

W – Shapesplitter

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 seconds > 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Quality-of-life changes

When playing as Neeko, your center HUD (i.e. the buff icons above your skills) will now always display your actual buffs, rather than the buffs of the ally you are disguised as if using Passive – Inherent Glamour. Enemies who click on you will still see the buffs of the ally you are disguised as in the target UI at the top of their screen

Nunu and Willump

Health growth: 82 > 76

Health at level 18: 1,934 > 1,832

Q – Consume

Healing from champions: 60/88/116/144/172 (+72 percent AP) (+eight percent bonus health) > 45/71/87/108/129 (+54 percent AP) (+six percent bonus health)

Qiyana

Passive – Royal Privilege

Additional physical damage: 15 to 83 (levels one to 18) (+55 percent bonus AD) (+30 percent AP) > 15 to 83 (levels one to 18) (+45 percent bonus AD) (+30 percent AP)

Rumble

Base armor: 31 > 36

Sett

Health growth: 93 > 100

Health at level 18: 2,181 > 2,300

Veigar

Base armor: 23 > 21

Armor growth: 3.75 > 4.0

Armor at level 18: 86.75 > 89

E – Event Horizon

Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds > 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Bug fixes

Fixed Q – Baleful Strike’s tooltip to correctly state that last hitting enemy champions grants one stack of Phenomenal Evil, not three

Xayah

E – Bladecaller

Critical strike chance damage multiplier: 0.5 percent > 0.75 percent more damage per one percent critical strike chance

Zeri

Q – Burst Fire

Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110 percent AD) > 9/13/17/21/25 (+110 percent AD)

[Update] Burst Fire’s critical strikes now also multiply its base damage (in addition to its AD ratio)

Excess attack speed to AD conversion: 50 percent > 60 percent

W – Ultrashock Laser

Slow: 50/55/60/65/70 percent > 30/40/50/60/70 percent

Cooldown: 10 seconds at all ranks > 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

E – Spark Surge

Cooldown: 23/21.5/20/19.5/17 seconds > 23/22/21/20/19 seconds

Cooldown Reduction: 1.5 seconds > one second per champion hit with charged basic attacks or abilities

R – Lightning Crash

Bonus attack speed: 30/35/40 percent > 30 percent at all ranks

Bug fixes

Q – Burst Fire crits will no longer trigger Navori Quickblades’ passive to reduce the cooldown of Q – Burst Fire

Tear of the Goddess now correctly treats Q – Burst Fire as a basic attack and will no longer grant stacks when it is cast; Zeri’s right-click basic attack will continue to be treated as a spell and trigger Tear stacks

Items

[New] Ally Item pings now available

Players can now display their allies’ item cooldowns and charges in-game by pinging an item’s icon in the “Tab” scoreboar. Item icons in the scoreboard will also have timer VFX to visually indicate their status, similar to those on Summoner Spells.

Rejuvenation Bead

Total cost: 150 gold > 300 gold

Base health regeneration: +50 percent > +100 percent

Sell-back ratio: 70 percent (sells for 105 gold) > 40 percent (sells for 120 gold)

Crystalline Bracer

Total cost: 650 gold > 800 gold

Base health regeneration: +50 percent > +100 percent

Knight’s Vow

Combine cost: 700 gold > 400 gold (total cost unchanged)

Base health regeneration: +150 percent > +200 percent

Warmog’s Armor

Combine cost: 650 gold > 500 gold (total cost unchanged)

Systems

Support gold income

Riot values “flexible picks and creativity” when they don’t significantly impact gamestate or abuse systems that have specific values. Using support income items in a solo lane to opt out of traditional laning is not the intended use for these items and leads to “degenerate gameplay,” according to Riot. The devs are aiming to solve this issue in the future. For now, though, they’re adjusting systems to make sure this strategy doesn’t greatly impact other systems.

“Objective and CS bounties weren’t made to account for this kind of strategy so we’re updating them to properly adjust for atypical income strategies,” Riot said. “We’re also hitting early farming for the income item solo laners so that they don’t circumvent the cs penalty by leaving lane soon after it hits.”

Spellthief’s Edge, Relic Shield, Steel Shoulderguards, and Spectral Sickle

Tribute/Spoils of War (Passive) – Minion Farming Penalty: Receive diminishing gold from excessive (four minions per minute) > (two minions per minute until five minutes; four minions per minute thereafter) minion kills. This diminished gold penalty is now also more severe during the first five minutes of the game.

Bounties

Gold value bounties: Gold value bounties (CS bounties) are now based on the number of support gold income items on each team, rather than assuming each team has one support gold income item.

Objective bounties: Enemy gold leads are now significantly less likely to lead to objective bounties activating if there are two or more support gold income items on your team.

Objective bounties

Unrelated to the gold income items listed above, Riot is also shortening the deactivation timers for bbjective bounties to address “some extreme swing cases.”

“When an bbjective bounty period ends, the losing team should still be behind, but the lingering duration allowed some cases where a losing team could catapult ahead after claiming multiple bounties in a row,” Riot said.

Bountry linger period: 15 seconds > five seconds after bbjective bounties fall off.

ARAM

Champion buffs

Camille: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken > +five percent damagedealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding

Darius: -five percent damage taken > -five percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

Garen: -five percent damage taken

Hecarim: +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken > +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

Jarvan IV: -five percent damage taken > +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken

Lee Sin: +eight percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken > +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing, +20 percent shielding

Nocturne: +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken > +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

Olaf: -five percent damage taken > +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

Rek’Sai: +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken > +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

Riven: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding > +five percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding

Ryze: +eight percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken > +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken

Talon: +five percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken > +10 percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken

Zeri: -five percent damage taken

Champion nerfs

Alistar: -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, -10 percent healing > -five percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing

Ashe: -15 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken > -15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken

Lillia: -five percent damage dealt

Maokai: -15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing > -15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -40 percent healing

Miss Fortune: -eight percent damage dealt, +eight percent damage taken > -10 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken

Seraphine: -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, -20 percent Shielding > -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -40 percent healing, -40 percent shielding

Sona: -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing, -20 percent shielding > -15 percent damage dealt, +15 percent damage taken, -40 percent healing, -40 percent shielding

Tahm Kench: +five percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken > 0 percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken

Vel’Koz: -five percent damage dealt > -five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken

Ziggs: -20 percent damage dealt, +18 percent damage taken > -20 percent damage dealt, +20 percent damage taken

Ionia Cup

The 2022 Clash season begins with the Ionia Cup. Team formation for the first weekend of the cup is expected to start on Feb. 14. The tournaments are set to take place on Feb. 19 and 20. Team formation fo0r the second weekend will start during Patch 12.5 on March 1.

Behavioral systems

Intentional Feeding Detection: A new system for detecting intentional feeding was successfully launched last month, according to Riot. Further enhancements have been made to improve the detection model’s accuracy in Patch 12.4.

Personalization

[Update] Summoner Icons: You can now sort and search your summoner icons when selecting one to display. Summoner icons now display informational tooltips when you hover over them.

[Update] Summoner Level Icon Borders: You can now select any of the summoner level icon borders you’ve earned so far, rather than just your highest level one. (Your selection will not appear in game loading screens just yet.)

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Fixed a bug where champions would be able to cast some Summoner Spells while traveling through Hextech Gates (including Smite)

Fixed a bug where Ahri’s Passive – Essence Theft could obtain essence from champion clones

Fixed a bug where Janna would incorrectly gain E – Eye of the Storm’s passive heal and shield power boost upon slowing or knocking up enemy champions, even when she hadn’t learned the skill yet

Fixed a bug where Senna’s R – Dawning Shadow would change direction if you casted it while your cursor was hovering over Senna’s champion icon in your central HUD

Fixed a bug where Yorick’s Maiden of the Mist would get stuck inside structures when walking near them. The Maiden will now be Ghosted and move through structures and units in true ghost-like fashion

Kai’Sa’s ability tooltips and evolution trackers for her Passive – Second Skin’s Living Weapon have been fixed and will correctly account for her bonus attack damage and attack speed

Fixed a bug where, if Zed casted his W – Living Shadow and recasted it while his Q – Razor Shuriken was in flight, both shurikens would launch from Zed’s new position (as opposed to one shuriken from each location)

Fixed a bug where Gangplank would receive a Tear of the Goddess stack upon casting E – Powder Keg

Fixed a bug where, if Tahm Kench applied three Passive – An Acquired Taste stacks on an enemy champion, he would sometimes still be able to R – Devour them after his stacks expired if he used certain item actives

Zoe’s W – Spell Thief ability icon will now display the correct damage value for stolen Smites

Fixed a visual bug where Aphelios’ casting bar would not animate properly when upon activating W – Phase

Fixed another bug where Glacial Augment’s slow lasted longer than intended

Fixed a bug where players would receive an incorrect notification if they tried to change lobbies while in queue

The SFX that plays when creating a game lobby has been restored

PsyOps Pyke’s W – Ghostwater Dive SFX that plays for enemies with low health (below his ultimate’s execute threshold) has been adjusted for gameplay clarity

​​PROJECT: Jinx’s critical strike hit SFX have been restored

The debuff VFX on enemies hit by Ahri’s E – Charm have been fully restored

Teleport and Unleashed Teleport’s tooltips have been fixed and will display accurate cooldown timers

The information displayed in the Dragon Soul buff’s scoreboard tooltip has been corrected

Watchful and Vigilant Wardstones’ tooltips have been fixed to display the correct number of wards currently placed

Smite’s tooltips in Champ Select and Collections have been restored

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Admiral Glasc

Shockblade Qiyana

Shockblade Shen

Shockblade Kassadin

Firelight Ekko

Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition

Chromas

Admiral Glasc

Shockblade Qiyana

Shockblade Shen

Shockblade Kassadin

Firelight Ekko

Brave Phoenix Xayah (Golden Tiger)

Divine Phoenix Anivia (Golden Tiger)

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine (Golden Tiger)

Firecracker Jinx (Golden Tiger)

Firecracker Vayne (Golden Tiger)

Firecracker Sejuani (Golden Tiger)

