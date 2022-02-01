A vast amount of changes are on the way.

A bunch of changes are making their way to League of Legends in Patch 12.3.

Several popular champions that are often seen in regular and professional play, like Akshan, Corki, and Twisted Fate, will be receiving adjustments. The first two will take on small nerfs and the latter will see a tiny buff.

Adjustments are also coming to the 158th champion in League, Zeri, who debuted two weeks ago. Riot is nerfing the Spark of Zaun’s movement speed and basic attack damage while buffing the damage she deals with her ultimate.

This week, a few changes are also coming to various items. Riot’s goal is to have “each subclass feel like they have items tailored just for them.”

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.3.

Champions

Ahri

Passive – Essence Theft

[Updated] Pieces of You – Killing minions or monsters grants Ahri an Essence Fragment. After obtaining nine Essence Fragments, Ahri consumes them to heal for 40 to 120 (+25 percent AP). When Ahri scores a takedown against an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them, she feasts upon their Essence, healing for 80 to 200 (+35 percent AP).

Q – Orb of Deception

Damage per pass: 40/65/90/115/140 (+35 percent AP) > 45/65/90/115/140 (+45 percent AP)

Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 > 60/70/80/90/100

W – Fox-Fire

Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+30 percent AP) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+30 percent AP)

Mana cost: 40 > 25

Flame duration: five seconds > 2.5 seconds

Bonus move speed duration: 1.5 seconds > two seconds

[Updated] Heat-Seeking: Updated missile targeting and last-hitting logic

E – Charm

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+40 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+60 percent AP)

Mana cost: 70 > 50

[Remastered] Entranced: Ahri’s abilities no longer deal bonus damage to enemies hit by Charm

R – Spirit Rush

Initial duration: 10 seconds > 15 seconds

[New] A Spirited Chase: Consuming a champion’s essence with Essence Theft while Spirit Rush is active extends Spirit Rush’s recast duration by and up to 10 seconds, and grants an additional cast of Spirit Rush (up to three casts stored)

VFX and SFX updates

Passive – Essence Theft: VFX and SFX have been updated for all skins

W – Fox-Fire: Cleaned up VFX and enhanced missile movement

R – Spirit Rush: Cleaned up VFX and added new ammo bar icons to indicate number of stored Spirit Rush casts

Akshan

Passive – Dirty Fighting

Bonus move speed upon canceling second shot: 35 to 75 (levels one to 18) > 20 to 75 (levels one to 18)

Three-stack bonus magic damage: 20 to 175 (levels one to 18) > 10 to 165 (levels one to 18)

Amumu

Armor: 30 to 89.5 (levels one to 18) > 30 to 81 (levels one to 18)

Armor growth: 3.5 > three

E – Tantrum

Maximum passive damage reduction: Up to 100 percent per instance of physical damage > Capped at 50 percent per instance of physical damage

Brand

Passive – Blaze

[Update] Blaze It: Mana refund upon killing an enemy now also occurs if Brand’s ability last hits a target that was not already Ablaze

R – Pyroclasm

[Update] Pyromania: Pyroclasm’s fireball now prioritizes bouncing to nearby enemies before bouncing back to Brand at full range. Pyroclasm will still prioritize bouncing to enemy champions first (before minions or monsters), regardless of range

Caitlyn

AD growth: 3.8 > 3.4

Attack damage: 62 to 126.6 (levels one to 18) > 62 to 119.8 (levels one to 18)

Q – Piltover Peacemaker

Damage against secondary enemies: 60 percent > 50 percent

Corki

Passive – Hextech Munitions

First package arrives after: eight minutes > 10 minutes

Packages restock every: four minutes > five minutes

LeBlanc

W – Distortion

Base damage: 75/115/155/195/235 > 75/110/145/180/215

Senna

R – Lilting Lullaby

Sleep duration: 1.5/2/2.5 seconds > 2/2.25/2.5 seconds

Nami

Passive – Surging Tides

[Updated] Bonus movement speed: 45 (+20 percent AP) for 1.5 seconds > 90 (+20 percent AP), decaying over 1.5 seconds

E – Tidecaller’s Blessing

On-hit damage (Per Hit): 25/40/55/70/85 (+20 percent AP) > 20/35/50/65/80 (+20 percent AP)

Quinn

W – Heightened Senses

Bonus attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 percent > 28/36/44/52/60 percent

R – Skystrike

Flurry damage: 40 percent AD > 70 percent AD

Senna

Passive – Absolution

[Update] Quick Maths: Minions and lesser monsters that Senna kills have a 10 percent chance > 2.7777 percent chance to spawn a Mist Wraith (all else unchanged)

Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Cards

Magic damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+65 percent AP) > 60/100/140/180/220 (+70 percent AP)

E – Stacked Deck

Bonus attack speed: 20/25/30/35/40 percent > 10/17.5/25/32.5/40 percent

Zeri

Basic attack: Full charge damage based on target’s max health: three to 20 percent (based on level) > three to 15 percent (based on level)

Q – Lighting Crash

Chain lightning magic damage: 10/20/30 (+15 percent AP) > 10/15/20 (+15 percent AP)

[New] Static Shock: Chain lightning magic damage can now critically strike

Items

Divine Sunderer

Build path: Sheen + Phage + Kindlegem + 700 gold > Sheen + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem + 700 gold

Health: 400 > 300

Attack damage: 35 > 40

Deicide (Ornn Masterwork Item)

Health: 550 > 450

Attack damage: 55 > 60

Ability power: 90 > 75

Health: 350 > 400

Goredrinker

Build path: Ironspike Whip + Phage + Kindlegem + 300 gold > Ironspike Whip + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem + 300 gold

Health: 450 > 300

Attack damage: 45 > 55

Ceaseless Hunger (Ornn Masterwork Item)

Health: 600 > 450

Attack damage: 60 > 70

Trinity Force

Health: 200 > 300

[Update] Threefold Strike (on champions or structures): +six percent base AD per stack, up to five times for +30 percent > +four percent base AD per stack, up to five times for +20 percent (also applies to Infinity Force)

Infinity Force (Ornn Masterwork Item)

Health: 300 > 400

Death’s Dance

Total cost: 3,100 gold > 3,300 gold

[Update] Ignore Pain (Passive): Stores [35 percent for melee/15 percent for ranged] of post-mitigation physical damage received > [30 percent for melee/10 percent for ranged] of all types of post-mitigation damage received, which is successively taken as true damage over three seconds instead. Now also applies to damage on shields.

[Update] Defy (Passive): Heal for 15 percent maximum health upon scoring a kill or assist > 175 percent bonus AD if a champion dies within three seconds after you’ve dealt damage to them. (all else unchanged)

Sterak’s Gage

Attack damage: 50 > zero

[New] The Claws that Catch (Passive): Gain 40 percent of your base AD as bonus AD

[Remastered] Bloodlust (Passive): After dealing damage to or taking damage from an enemy champion, heal for a portion of your maximum health over six seconds

[Update] Lifeline (Passive): If you take damage that would reduce you below 30 percent of your maximum health, gain a shield that absorbs 100 (+[eight percent for melee/4.8 percent for ranged] of your maximum health per stack of Bloodlust) for four seconds > equal to 75 percent of your bonus health that decays over 3.75 seconds

Maw of Malmortius

Attack damage: 50 > 55

Ability haste: 15 > 20

Shield: 200 (+20 percent maximum health) > 200 (+[225 percent for melee/168.75 percent for ranged] bonus AD)

[Update] Lifeline (Passive): When Lifeline is activated, gain 12 percent omnivamp until the end of combat (i.e. have not dealt or taken damage for at least three seconds)

Blade of the Ruined King

Total cost: 3,200 gold > 3,300 gold

[Update] Mist’s Edge (Passive): Basic attacks deal [10 percent for melee/six percent for ranged] of target’s current health > [12 percent for melee/eight percent for ranged] of target’s current health as physical damage (all else unchanged)

Black Cleaver

Health: 450 > 350

Attack Damage: 40 > 45

Ability Haste: 25 > 30

Ravenous Hydra

Attack Damage: 65 > 70

Hearthbound Axe

Total Cost: 1,100 gold > 1,000 gold

Combine Cost: 450 gold > 350 gold

Hexdrinker

Attack Damage: 20 > 25

Turbo Chemtank

[Update] Refuel (Passive) stacks: Gain five stacks per instance of damage dealt against champions and large monsters, and one stack for every 15 units traveled > damage taken from champions and large monsters, and one stack for every 25 units traveled (still capped at up to 10 stacks for dashes and blinks)

[Update] Refuel (Passive) bonus damage: At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies, increased by 25 percent against minions and 175 percent against monsters > increased by 30 percent against minions and 200 percent against monsters

VFX updates

Vel’Koz

Base Vel’Koz: Complete overhaul and adjusted hitbox indicators

Battlecast Vel’Koz: Some cleanup

Arclight Vel’Koz: Cleanup and new E indicator

Infernal Vel’Koz: Minor tweaks and new E indicator

Blackfrost Vel’Koz: Minor tweaks and new E indicator

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Fixed a bug where Caitlyn’s ult would incorrectly get a cooldown refund if she was feared during its cast

Zeri’s E – Spark Surge will correctly vault over Trundle’s E – Pillar of Ice and glide over Anivia’s W – Crystallize wall instead of dashing through them

Fixed a bug where Zeri’s Q – Burst Fire would not trigger Runaan’s Hurricane’s on-hit effect if she was facing away from the target when her rounds hit

Fixed a bug where several of Zeri’s VFX would not display correctly upon reconnecting to the game

Fixed a bug where Kled’s W – Violent Tendencies’ fourth attack would not deal its bonus damage if the ability was learned during a basic attack

Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane would not proc correctly with Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot after a certain range

Fixed a bug where killing an enemy champion with The Collector would grant Samira an extra Style stack

Fixed a bug where the Charm icon would not appear in champion buff/debuff bars

Fixed a bug where Kled’s Courage bar would display incorrect values upon losing Skaarl

Fixed a bug where resource bars (like Energy or Rage bars) would sometimes get visually stuck when changing window display modes

Varus’s Q – Piercing Arrow cancellation VFX has been restored on all skins

Fixed a bug where Talon’s blades would briefly disappear for a frame during his R – Shadow Assault’s VFX

Base Darius and Base Amumu’s voiceovers have been remastered for clarity

Fixed Battlecast Skarner’s sound effects to play correctly when he marks a minion with Crystal Venom using his E – Fracture and when he gains Crystal Charge upon triggering Crystal Venom

The in-game FPS indicator’s update rate has been reverted for smoother reporting

Fixed a bug where players would be able to select multiple roles in Summoner’s Rift lobbies with 5 players

Fixed a bug where pressing the ESC key would not close the role selector in game lobbies

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Crystal Rose Akshan

Crystal Rose Janna

Withered Rose Elise

Chromas