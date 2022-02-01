A bunch of changes are making their way to League of Legends in Patch 12.3.
Several popular champions that are often seen in regular and professional play, like Akshan, Corki, and Twisted Fate, will be receiving adjustments. The first two will take on small nerfs and the latter will see a tiny buff.
Adjustments are also coming to the 158th champion in League, Zeri, who debuted two weeks ago. Riot is nerfing the Spark of Zaun’s movement speed and basic attack damage while buffing the damage she deals with her ultimate.
This week, a few changes are also coming to various items. Riot’s goal is to have “each subclass feel like they have items tailored just for them.”
Here’s the full list of notes and updates for League Patch 12.3.
Champions
Ahri
Passive – Essence Theft
- [Updated] Pieces of You – Killing minions or monsters grants Ahri an Essence Fragment. After obtaining nine Essence Fragments, Ahri consumes them to heal for 40 to 120 (+25 percent AP). When Ahri scores a takedown against an enemy champion within three seconds of damaging them, she feasts upon their Essence, healing for 80 to 200 (+35 percent AP).
Q – Orb of Deception
- Damage per pass: 40/65/90/115/140 (+35 percent AP) > 45/65/90/115/140 (+45 percent AP)
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 > 60/70/80/90/100
W – Fox-Fire
- Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+30 percent AP) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+30 percent AP)
- Mana cost: 40 > 25
- Flame duration: five seconds > 2.5 seconds
- Bonus move speed duration: 1.5 seconds > two seconds
- [Updated] Heat-Seeking: Updated missile targeting and last-hitting logic
E – Charm
- Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+40 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+60 percent AP)
- Mana cost: 70 > 50
- [Remastered] Entranced: Ahri’s abilities no longer deal bonus damage to enemies hit by Charm
R – Spirit Rush
- Initial duration: 10 seconds > 15 seconds
- [New] A Spirited Chase: Consuming a champion’s essence with Essence Theft while Spirit Rush is active extends Spirit Rush’s recast duration by and up to 10 seconds, and grants an additional cast of Spirit Rush (up to three casts stored)
VFX and SFX updates
- Passive – Essence Theft: VFX and SFX have been updated for all skins
- W – Fox-Fire: Cleaned up VFX and enhanced missile movement
- R – Spirit Rush: Cleaned up VFX and added new ammo bar icons to indicate number of stored Spirit Rush casts
Akshan
Passive – Dirty Fighting
- Bonus move speed upon canceling second shot: 35 to 75 (levels one to 18) > 20 to 75 (levels one to 18)
- Three-stack bonus magic damage: 20 to 175 (levels one to 18) > 10 to 165 (levels one to 18)
Amumu
- Armor: 30 to 89.5 (levels one to 18) > 30 to 81 (levels one to 18)
- Armor growth: 3.5 > three
E – Tantrum
- Maximum passive damage reduction: Up to 100 percent per instance of physical damage > Capped at 50 percent per instance of physical damage
Brand
Passive – Blaze
- [Update] Blaze It: Mana refund upon killing an enemy now also occurs if Brand’s ability last hits a target that was not already Ablaze
R – Pyroclasm
- [Update] Pyromania: Pyroclasm’s fireball now prioritizes bouncing to nearby enemies before bouncing back to Brand at full range. Pyroclasm will still prioritize bouncing to enemy champions first (before minions or monsters), regardless of range
Caitlyn
- AD growth: 3.8 > 3.4
- Attack damage: 62 to 126.6 (levels one to 18) > 62 to 119.8 (levels one to 18)
Q – Piltover Peacemaker
- Damage against secondary enemies: 60 percent > 50 percent
Corki
Passive – Hextech Munitions
- First package arrives after: eight minutes > 10 minutes
- Packages restock every: four minutes > five minutes
LeBlanc
W – Distortion
- Base damage: 75/115/155/195/235 > 75/110/145/180/215
Senna
R – Lilting Lullaby
- Sleep duration: 1.5/2/2.5 seconds > 2/2.25/2.5 seconds
Nami
Passive – Surging Tides
- [Updated] Bonus movement speed: 45 (+20 percent AP) for 1.5 seconds > 90 (+20 percent AP), decaying over 1.5 seconds
E – Tidecaller’s Blessing
On-hit damage (Per Hit): 25/40/55/70/85 (+20 percent AP) > 20/35/50/65/80 (+20 percent AP)
Quinn
W – Heightened Senses
- Bonus attack speed: 20/30/40/50/60 percent > 28/36/44/52/60 percent
R – Skystrike
- Flurry damage: 40 percent AD > 70 percent AD
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- [Update] Quick Maths: Minions and lesser monsters that Senna kills have a 10 percent chance > 2.7777 percent chance to spawn a Mist Wraith (all else unchanged)
Twisted Fate
Q – Wild Cards
- Magic damage: 60/105/150/195/240 (+65 percent AP) > 60/100/140/180/220 (+70 percent AP)
E – Stacked Deck
- Bonus attack speed: 20/25/30/35/40 percent > 10/17.5/25/32.5/40 percent
Zeri
Basic attack: Full charge damage based on target’s max health: three to 20 percent (based on level) > three to 15 percent (based on level)
Q – Lighting Crash
- Chain lightning magic damage: 10/20/30 (+15 percent AP) > 10/15/20 (+15 percent AP)
- [New] Static Shock: Chain lightning magic damage can now critically strike
Items
Divine Sunderer
- Build path: Sheen + Phage + Kindlegem + 700 gold > Sheen + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem + 700 gold
- Health: 400 > 300
- Attack damage: 35 > 40
Deicide (Ornn Masterwork Item)
- Health: 550 > 450
- Attack damage: 55 > 60
- Ability power: 90 > 75
- Health: 350 > 400
Goredrinker
- Build path: Ironspike Whip + Phage + Kindlegem + 300 gold > Ironspike Whip + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem + 300 gold
- Health: 450 > 300
- Attack damage: 45 > 55
Ceaseless Hunger (Ornn Masterwork Item)
- Health: 600 > 450
- Attack damage: 60 > 70
Trinity Force
- Health: 200 > 300
- [Update] Threefold Strike (on champions or structures): +six percent base AD per stack, up to five times for +30 percent > +four percent base AD per stack, up to five times for +20 percent (also applies to Infinity Force)
Infinity Force (Ornn Masterwork Item)
- Health: 300 > 400
Death’s Dance
- Total cost: 3,100 gold > 3,300 gold
- [Update] Ignore Pain (Passive): Stores [35 percent for melee/15 percent for ranged] of post-mitigation physical damage received > [30 percent for melee/10 percent for ranged] of all types of post-mitigation damage received, which is successively taken as true damage over three seconds instead. Now also applies to damage on shields.
- [Update] Defy (Passive): Heal for 15 percent maximum health upon scoring a kill or assist > 175 percent bonus AD if a champion dies within three seconds after you’ve dealt damage to them. (all else unchanged)
Sterak’s Gage
- Attack damage: 50 > zero
- [New] The Claws that Catch (Passive): Gain 40 percent of your base AD as bonus AD
- [Remastered] Bloodlust (Passive): After dealing damage to or taking damage from an enemy champion, heal for a portion of your maximum health over six seconds
- [Update] Lifeline (Passive): If you take damage that would reduce you below 30 percent of your maximum health, gain a shield that absorbs 100 (+[eight percent for melee/4.8 percent for ranged] of your maximum health per stack of Bloodlust) for four seconds > equal to 75 percent of your bonus health that decays over 3.75 seconds
Maw of Malmortius
- Attack damage: 50 > 55
- Ability haste: 15 > 20
- Shield: 200 (+20 percent maximum health) > 200 (+[225 percent for melee/168.75 percent for ranged] bonus AD)
- [Update] Lifeline (Passive): When Lifeline is activated, gain 12 percent omnivamp until the end of combat (i.e. have not dealt or taken damage for at least three seconds)
Blade of the Ruined King
- Total cost: 3,200 gold > 3,300 gold
- [Update] Mist’s Edge (Passive): Basic attacks deal [10 percent for melee/six percent for ranged] of target’s current health > [12 percent for melee/eight percent for ranged] of target’s current health as physical damage (all else unchanged)
Black Cleaver
- Health: 450 > 350
- Attack Damage: 40 > 45
- Ability Haste: 25 > 30
Ravenous Hydra
- Attack Damage: 65 > 70
Hearthbound Axe
- Total Cost: 1,100 gold > 1,000 gold
- Combine Cost: 450 gold > 350 gold
Hexdrinker
- Attack Damage: 20 > 25
Turbo Chemtank
- [Update] Refuel (Passive) stacks: Gain five stacks per instance of damage dealt against champions and large monsters, and one stack for every 15 units traveled > damage taken from champions and large monsters, and one stack for every 25 units traveled (still capped at up to 10 stacks for dashes and blinks)
- [Update] Refuel (Passive) bonus damage: At 100 stacks, your next basic attack deals magic damage to all nearby enemies, increased by 25 percent against minions and 175 percent against monsters > increased by 30 percent against minions and 200 percent against monsters
VFX updates
Vel’Koz
- Base Vel’Koz: Complete overhaul and adjusted hitbox indicators
- Battlecast Vel’Koz: Some cleanup
- Arclight Vel’Koz: Cleanup and new E indicator
- Infernal Vel’Koz: Minor tweaks and new E indicator
- Blackfrost Vel’Koz: Minor tweaks and new E indicator
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
- Fixed a bug where Caitlyn’s ult would incorrectly get a cooldown refund if she was feared during its cast
- Zeri’s E – Spark Surge will correctly vault over Trundle’s E – Pillar of Ice and glide over Anivia’s W – Crystallize wall instead of dashing through them
- Fixed a bug where Zeri’s Q – Burst Fire would not trigger Runaan’s Hurricane’s on-hit effect if she was facing away from the target when her rounds hit
- Fixed a bug where several of Zeri’s VFX would not display correctly upon reconnecting to the game
- Fixed a bug where Kled’s W – Violent Tendencies’ fourth attack would not deal its bonus damage if the ability was learned during a basic attack
- Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane would not proc correctly with Ezreal’s Q – Mystic Shot after a certain range
- Fixed a bug where killing an enemy champion with The Collector would grant Samira an extra Style stack
- Fixed a bug where the Charm icon would not appear in champion buff/debuff bars
- Fixed a bug where Kled’s Courage bar would display incorrect values upon losing Skaarl
- Fixed a bug where resource bars (like Energy or Rage bars) would sometimes get visually stuck when changing window display modes
- Varus’s Q – Piercing Arrow cancellation VFX has been restored on all skins
- Fixed a bug where Talon’s blades would briefly disappear for a frame during his R – Shadow Assault’s VFX
- Base Darius and Base Amumu’s voiceovers have been remastered for clarity
- Fixed Battlecast Skarner’s sound effects to play correctly when he marks a minion with Crystal Venom using his E – Fracture and when he gains Crystal Charge upon triggering Crystal Venom
- The in-game FPS indicator’s update rate has been reverted for smoother reporting
- Fixed a bug where players would be able to select multiple roles in Summoner’s Rift lobbies with 5 players
- Fixed a bug where pressing the ESC key would not close the role selector in game lobbies
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Crystal Rose Akshan
- Crystal Rose Janna
- Withered Rose Elise
Chromas
- Crystal Rose Akshan
- Crystal Rose Janna
- Withered Rose Elise