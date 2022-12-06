League of Legends Patch 12.23: Full notes and updates

After three weeks of the preseason update, the time has come for Riot Games to introduce another set of major changes to League of Legends with Patch 12.23.
As expected, the patch focuses on a handful of champions. In total, 10 of them are receiving buffs, with champions like Zeri getting completely revamped. On the other hand, champs like Yuumi and Shyvana, who boasted high win rates in Patch 12.22, have been nerfed.
Ravenous Hydra and Sunfire Aegis are the two items that are receiving changes in Patch 12.23. The devs also evaluated the new jungle after some massive changes in the latest update and tweaked it with Patch 12.23. ARAM is seeing some updates this time around, too.
Without further ado, here are all the notes and updates for League Patch 12.23.
ARAM updates
Frostgates
Frostgates: Frostgates will be present from the beginning of the game and will teleport you directly from your Nexus to your outer tower. Once your first tower is destroyed, the Frostgate will then link to your team’s inhibitor tower where it will then stay for the remainder of the game.
Falling Towers
Tower Rubble: When outer towers are destroyed they will collapse and leave behind a pile of rubble which will be treated as new terrain.
Brush Changes
Brushing Up: There is now one new brush in the middle bottom side of the bridge. The brushes between the outer and inhibitor turrets have also increased in size.
Bridge Repairs
Under Repair: The gaps on the bottom side of the bridge have been filled in and are now traversable
Battle Boost QoL Updates
Not so Fast: Players will no longer be able to activate Battle Boosts within the last 10 seconds of champion select
You’re Welcome: Allies will now be able to tell which player gifted their team a Battle Boost
S-Rank Chest Visibility
Master them All! Players will now be able to see which champions they have not yet received S-Rank Chests for in ARAM champion select
ARAM balance adjustments
Nerfs
Heartsteel Maximum health gained: 10 percent of damage dealt > five percent of damage dealt
Items
Mosstomper
Tenacity Buff Duration: three seconds > 1.5 seconds
Tenacity Type: Item (additive with item tenacity) > Champion (multiplicative with item tenacity)
Ravenous Hydra
AoE Splash Damage: 60 percent AD for melee champions /30 percent AD for ranged champions > 50 percent AD for melee champions/25 percent AD for ranged champions
Omnivamp from Stacks: four percent > Removed
Sunfire Aegis
Combine Cost: 1000 > 900
Total Cost: 2800 > 2700
Health: 400 > 500
Champions
Amumu
Base stats
Health Growth: 89 > 100
Q – Bandage Toss
Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 > 40/45/50/55/60
W – Despair
Damage per Second: 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6 percent of target’s maximum HP) > 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 percent of target’s maximum HP)
E – Tantrum
Base Magic Damage: 85/110/135/160/185 (+ 50 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 50 percent AP)
Cho’Gath
Passive – Carnivore
Mana Restored on Enemy Kills: 3.5-7.75 (based on level) > 4.7-9.5 (based on level)
W – Feral Scream
Base Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 > 80/135/190/245/300
R – Feast
Cooldown: 80 seconds > 80/70/60 seconds
Dr. Mundo
Base stats
Base Magic Resist: 32 > 29
Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 > 2.3
Base Attack Speed: 0.72 > 0.67
Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 > 2.5
Passive – Goes Where He Pleases
Cannister Health Loss: seven percent of current health >three percent of current health
Cannister Heal: eight percent of maximum health > four percent of maximum health
Max Health Regen per 5 seconds: 0.8-1.6 percent (linear progression) > 0.4-2.5 percent (non-linear progression, equal at level 11)
Q – Infected Bonesaw
Health Cost: 50 > 60
W – Heart Zapper
Health Cost: 5 percent of current health > 8 percent of current health
Gray Health Healed after Not Taking Damage: 0 percent > 50 percent
Damage Stored as Gray Health: 25/30/35/40/45 percent > 80-95 percent based on level in the first 0.75 seconds, then 25 percent afterwards
Duration: 4 seconds > 3 seconds
E – Blunt Force Trauma
Passive Bonus AD: 15/20/15/30/35 (+ 25/30/35/40/45 based on missing health) > 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5 percent maximum health
Health Cost: 10/20/30/40/50 > 20/30/40/50/60
Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds > 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds
Bonus Damage to Monsters: 200 percent > 150 percent
R – Maximum Dosage
Missing Health Gained as Maximum Health: 8/11.5/15 percent > 15/20/25 percent
Mega Mundo Heals: At rank 3, Mundo’s R’s healing effects are increased by an additional 5 percent per nearby enemy champion
Mundo Mad: R no longer gives bonus AD
K’Sante
Base stats
Base Health Regeneration: 8.5 > 9.5
Health Growth: 104 > 108
E – Footwork
Auto Attack Reset: E will now partially reset auto attacks in K’Sante’s base form, and will be a full auto attack reset while in his All Out form
Wall Forgiveness: Adjusted E so that if K’Sante is very close to dashing through a wall he will now go through the wall
Kassadin
Q – Null Sphere
Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 30 percent AP)
Shield Spawn Speed: Shield is granted when the Q projectile leave’s Kassadin’s hand > Shield is granted when Q is cast
E – Force Pulse
Cooldown: five seconds > 21/19/17/15/13 seconds
Stacks Be Gone: This spell no longer requires a certain number of stacks in order to be cast
Send Your Energy: Ally and enemy spells cast near Kassadin reduce E’s cooldown by 1 second
Kayn
Passive – The Darkin Scythe
Shadow Assassin Bonus Damage: 8-30 percent (based on level) > 13-40 percent (based on level)
E – Shadow Step
Heal upon entering Terrain: 90/100/110/120/130 (+35 percent bonus AD) > 90/100/110/120/130 (+45 percent bonus AD)
Lillia
Q – Blooming Blows
Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40 percent AP) > 40/50/60/70/80 (+40 percent AP)
Outer Edge True Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40 percent AP) > 40/50/60/70/80 (+40 percent AP)
Malphite
E – Ground Slam
Magic Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60 percent AP) (+30 percent Armor) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+60 percent AP) (+40 percent Armor)
Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 > 50 at all ranks
Maokai
Passive – Sap Magic
Heal: 4-34 (based on level) + (4-10 percent maximum health (based on level)) > 4-34 (based on level) + (4-12 percent maximum health (based on level))
Q – Bramble Smash
Base Damage: 65/110/155/200/245 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 percent of the target’s maximum HP) > 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 percent of the target’s maximum HP)
Bonus Damage to Monsters: 80/100/120/140/160 > 120/140/160/180/200
Mordekaiser
Passive – Darkness Rise
Damage Cap against Monsters: 180 > 28-164 (based on level)
Passive Proc on Monsters: Generates a stack on all monster hits > Generates a stack on large monster hits
Shyvana
E – Flame Breath
Empowered Basic Attacks vs Marked Enemies: 3.5 percent of target’s maximum HP > 3 percent of target’s maximum HP
Sion
Base stats
Base Mana: 330 > 400
Mana Growth: 42 > 52
Q – Decimating Smash
Base Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 > 40/60/80/100/120
Syndra
W – Force of Will
Transcendent Upgrade Bonus Damage: 15 percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) > 12 percent (2 percent per 100 AP)
E – Scatter the Weak
Cooldown: 15 seconds > 17 seconds
Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+55 percent AP) > 75/115/155/195/235 (+45 percent AP)
Bug fixes
Cooldown: Fixed a bug where upgrading Q could reset its cooldown
Tahm Kench
Passive – An Acquired Taste
On-Hit and On-Q Bonus Magic Damage: 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3 percent bonus health) > 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3 percent bonus health) (+ 2 percent AP per 100 bonus health)
Q – Tongue Lash
Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90 percent AP) > 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 100 percent AP)
Self Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent missing Health) > 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent missing Health)
W – Abyssal Dive
Magic Damage: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125 percent AP) > 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 150 percent AP)
E – Thick Skin
Damage Stored to Gray Health: 13/21/29/37/45 percent > 15/23/31/39/47 percent
Increased Damage Stored to Gray Health: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50 percent > 42/44/46/48/50 percent
R – Devour
Magic Damage: 100/250/400 (+ 15 percent (+ 5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) > 100/250/400 (+ 15 percent (+ 7 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health)
Shield: Lasts 2.5 seconds after Devour ends > Decays by 50 health per 0.25 seconds after Devour has ended until gone
Trundle
Base stats
Base Attack Speed: 0.67 > 0.60
R – Subjugate
Damage Based on Target’s Maximum Health: 20/27.5/35 percent (+2 percent per 100 AP) > 20/25/30 percent (+2 percent per 100 AP)
Yuumi
Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block
Cooldown: 14-6 seconds (based on level) > 18-6 seconds (based on level)
R – Final Chapter
Root Duration: 1.75 seconds > 1.25 seconds
Zac
Passive – Cell Division
Healing per Chunk: 4/4.75/5.5/6.25 percent (based on R Rank) maximum HP > 4/5/6/7 percent (based on R Rank) maximum HP
Q – Stretching Strikes
Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds > 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds
Base Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+2.5 percent of Zac’s maximum health) > 40/55/70/85/100 (+4 percent of Zac’s maximum health)
Zeri
Base stats
Move Speed: 325 > 330
Base Attack Damage: 50 > 53
Base Armor: 20 > 24
Base Health: 600 > 630
Attack Speed Ratio: 0.568 > 0.625
HP Growth: 109 > 115
Passive – Living Battery
Fully Charged Basic Attack Damage: 90-200 (based on level) (+90 percent AP) (+1-15 percent (based on level) target maximum HP) > 90-200 (based on level) (+110 percent AP) (+1-15 percent target maximum HP)
Gotta Zip Shield Bonus: 10 percent multiplicative Move Speed > 10 percent Move Speed (Note: this should make the shield stack less effectively with other move speed sources)
Bonus Move Speed Duration: 3 seconds > 2 seconds
Q – Burst Fire
Range: 825 > 750
Conversion of Excess Attack Speed to Bonus AD: 60 percent > 70 percent
Physical Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 100/105/110/115/120 percent AD) > 15/18/21/24/27 (+ 104/108/112/116/120 percent AD)
W – Ultrashock Laser
Damage Type: Magic > Physical
Physical Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100 percent AD)(+40 percent AP) > 20/60/100/140/180 (+130 percent AD) (+25 percent AP)
Cast Time: 2.5x Attack Time > 0.55-0.3 seconds (based on Attack Speed)
Missile Speed: 2200 > 2500
Beam Cast Time: 0.75 seconds > 0.85 seconds
E – Spark Surge
Mana Cost: 80 > 90/85/80/75/70
Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18 seconds > 22/21/20/19/18 seconds
Lightning Rounds are Magic: For 5 seconds after using her E, Zeri gains Lightning Rounds and her Q – Burst Fire will deal additional magic damage to the first enemy hit.
Bonus Magic Damage to First Target Hit with Lightning Rounds: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20 percent AP)(+12 percent bonus AD). This damage is increased by up to 65 percent based on Zeri’s Critical Strike Chance.
Lightning Rounds Pierce Damage Fall Off after First Target Hit: 60/70/80/90/100 percent > 80/85/90/95/100 percent
Vision while Sliding on Terrain: 850 units > 1500 units
R – Lightning Crash
Short Circuited: Zeri’s Overcharged attacks no longer deal 5/10/15(+15 percent AP) bonus magic damage on-hit
Chain Lightning Range: 450 > 650
On-Cast Magic Damage: 150/250/350 (+80 percent AP)(+80 percent bonus AD) > 175/275/375 (+110 percent AP)(+100 percent bonus AD)
Kerchow: If Zeri’s R hits at least one enemy champion, Zeri gains 10 percent move speed, 30 percent attack speed, and chaining shots for 5 seconds. Hitting champions with Q or auto attacks refreshes this buff by 1.5 seconds. (Note: this buff cannot be extended to be longer than its original duration.)
Boundless Energy: Hitting enemy champions grants Zeri one stack (three stacks for critical strikes) of Overcharge for 1.5 seconds. Zeri gains 0.5 percent move speed for each stack of Overcharge, stacking infinitely.
Jungle adjustments
Jungle Companions
Companion Attack Damage: 20 (+ 15 percent AD) (+ 10 percent AP) (+ 4 percent bonus health) > 16 (+ 15 percent AD) (+ 10 percent AP) (+ 3 percent bonus health) (+ 10 percent bonus Armor) (+ 10 percent bonus Magic Resist)
Bigger Companions need More Treats: After their first evolution, jungle companions will consume 2 bonus treats on Large Monster kills and receive the associated benefits
Bonus Treat Gold: 50 gold > 35 gold
Epic Monsters are Spooky: The 20 percent bonus damage provided by companions no longer works on Epic Monsters
Jungle Camps
Making a few follow-up changes to the Preseason jungle adjustments introduced in the last patch.
Gromp Attack Range: 175 > 150
Crimson Raptor Attack Range: 300 > 200
Leashing Range: Leash range centers have been offset from Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite
Jungle Camp Experience Given Multiplier: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 (levels 1-9) > 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 (levels 1-9)
Mythic content
End-of-year Mythic Shop rotation
“In this Mythic Shop rotation, we’ll have two Unvaulted Prestige skins, two Unvaulted Mythic skins, and a new Seasonal Mythic skin (with accessories). Similar to our End of Year Prestige Point shop, the Mythic Essence icons are returning alongside a couple of previously offered Grab bags.”
Now available
- Prestige Arcade Caitlyn
- Prestige PROJECT Sylas
- Hextech Rammus
- Hextech Kassadin
- Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser
- Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser Mythic Chroma + Icon (Emberwoken)
- Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser Emote
- Anima Squad 2022 Grab Bag
- Star Guardian 2022 Grab Bag
- Anima Squad 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Star Guardian 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- MSI High Noon 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Steel Valkyrie 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Worlds 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Eclipse Knights 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
- Ocean Song 2022 Mythic Essence Icon
Leaving the Mythic Shop
- Prestige Star Guardian Neeko
- Prestige Conqueror Jax
Competitive
Rune recommender
“We want it to be easy to get to the fun of League without having to do a ton of research beforehand. So like we added item recommendations to the shop, we’re also adding a rune recommender in champion select! You can access it by hovering or locking in a champion and clicking the new icon next to the edit rune page button. We have a few more planned additions for this feature and will be keeping an eye on your feedback to improve it over the next few patches!
Added the Rune Recommender to champion select for all game modes. These recommendations are tailored for your champion, position, and come with optional summoner spell recommendations as well. Like in-game item recommendations, these will be updated each patch.
All players have a free temporary rune page that the recommender will overwrite in each champion select. To permanently save a recommendation to your collection, you can add it in the post match screen.
The five preset rune pages have been removed.”
Pick order swapping
“Draft strategy is an important part of the game in queues that support drafting, so we want to make it easy for your team to optimize its draft for success. Currently there are a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong for players trying to swap their pick order — you have to communicate in chat with the person you want to swap with, have the champion that the other player wants, and then successfully trade champions before the game starts, all while preparing your rune and summoner loadouts. We’ll be streamlining this process by letting you swap pick order with the press of a button!
In matchmade queues with drafting, during the declaration, ban, and pick phases, you can now press a button next to ally portraits to swap pick order with them. When there is five seconds left in a phase, in-progress order swap requests will be canceled. If your order swap request is declined, you cannot initiate another request with that player.
Champion swapping during the preparation phase is now initiated by clicking on the allied champion’s portrait instead of a button next to the portrait.
Miscellaneous champion select font and text changes for consistency.”
Champ select anonymity
“We’ve heard feedback that with the only difference between ally’s names in champion select being the numbers 1 through 5, it can be difficult to tell who’s speaking, particularly when a lot of people are talking at the same time. So now you all get code names!
Ally one -> Ally five have been renamed to Gromp, Murk Wolf, Raptor, Krug, and Scuttle Crab for improved clarity around who is speaking in champion select chat.”
Behavioral Systems
“End of Season Honor rewards including the new Honor level five Malzahar skin reward will be granted according to your Honor level at the End of Season.
The ARAM AFK threshold has been changed to 120 seconds from 90 seconds.”
Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes
Champ select favoriting improvements
“Improving usability around favoriting champions so that you can find them faster in champion select. As a reminder, you can right click champions in champion select to favorite them for a specific role!
In champion select, ‘Sort by Favorites’ is the default sorting option. Note: The fallback option is ‘Sort by Name’ so a player who does not have any favorites selected will still have the same experience.
A player’s selection for “Sort by” preference is saved between champion selects.”
Ping adjustments
- Ping sizes have been slightly reduced
- Improved clarity of the “push” ping VFX
- Polished the ping ripple VFX and visual fidelity of the icons
QoL updates
- Updated Death’s Dance so that its bleed will no longer interrupt recalls
- Empyrean Pyke’s R – Death from Below distortion visual effects will now be disabled when Eye Candy is turned off in the game options
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where some champion’s icons would briefly flicker on the minimap at their last known location when they exit the Fog of War elsewhere
- Fixed a bug where Gnar’s Q would veer off in an unexpected direction if a movement command was issued right when the boomerang was about to return
- Fixed a bug that caused Singed and Cassiopeia’s on-hit VFX to not be visible
- Fixed a bug where Yasuo’s Windwall would not correctly block Syndra’s spheres if they were pushed by her E
- Fixed a bug where Sion’s R would not proc Radiant Virtue if he used his R during his passive
- Fixed a bug that allowed Ivern to Smite jungle monsters not marked by his passive. Camps are friends.
- Fixed a bug where Karma could extend the cast time of her R by casting W or E on champions very far away from her
- Fixed a bug where Skarner’s W would reset an in-progress basic attack
- Fixed a bug that would disable Viego’s W if he ended possession of K’Sante while casting K’Sante’s W
- Fixed a bug that was causing Samira’s E+Q combo to be counted as one spell for effect like Conqueror or Electrocute
- Fixed a bug where Sylas’ could cast his R to steal Tahm Kench’s ultimate faster than he could use it to steal other champion’s ultimate abilities
- Fixed a bug where K’Sante could cast R – All Out and move Mordekaiser outside of his Death Realm
- Fixed a bug where Caitlyn would not attack enemies that taunted her if she was taunted while casting her R
- Fixed a bug where undoing selling Ravenous Hydra would cause the item to lose all acquired stacks
- Fixed a bug that caused Ravenous Hydra to stop functioning correctly ~40 minutes after purchasing the item
- Fixed a bug where Jak’Sho’s percent Armor and MR increase would not correctly calculate with other Armor and MR increases
- Fixed a bug where Jak’Sho the Protean would generate stacks of Voidborn Resilience after a champion’s death
- Fixed a bug where Xayah’s W feathers were not receiving Navori Quickblade’s Impermanence’s bonus damage
- Fixed a bug where Tahm Kench could re-proc Radiant Virtue after using his R
- Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’s R to proc Radiant Virtue, but not heal himself or allies
- Fixed a bug that would cause the bonus HP from Radiant Virtue to not be converted into AD with Pyke’s passive
- Fixed a bug that was caused Taliyah’s and Anivia’s ultimates to not proc Radiant Virtue
- Fixed a bug where jungle companions would separate from their champions to path around walls
- Fixed a bug where non-champion primary targets would not be crippled by Iceborn Gauntlet’s effect
- Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai’s R would not procRadiant Virtue’s passive
- Fixed a bug where enemies could tell which Shaco was the clone due to Radiant Virtue’s VFX
- Fixed a bug that was causing Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s On-Hit damage to be counted as magic damage
- Fixed a bug that causes K’Sante’s bonus Armor and MR from sources like Hullbreaker to not reduce his Q cooldown
- Fixed a bug that cause K’Sante to temporarily lose Hullbreaker’s bonus stats while casting his R
- Fixed a bug that caused jungle camps to not properly aggro summoned units like Shaco’s boxes or Elise’s spiderlings
- Fixed a bug that was caused Draven’s VO’s to not play correctly when catching his axes with Q
- Fixed a bug that caused the practice tool drake soul to be infernal 100% of the time
- Fixed a bug that caused the VO lines announcing tower plating will soon fall to not play
- Fixed a bug that was causing some of Neeko’s VO lines to not play
- Fixed a bug that caused Program Camille’s VOs to play globally for allies and enemies if she was outside of the Fog of War
- Fixed a bug that caused Clash capsules, orbs, banners, and trophies to not be awarded correctly