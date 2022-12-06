League of Legends Patch 12.23: Full notes and updates

This is no small update by any means.

After three weeks of the preseason update, the time has come for Riot Games to introduce another set of major changes to League of Legends with Patch 12.23.

As expected, the patch focuses on a handful of champions. In total, 10 of them are receiving buffs, with champions like Zeri getting completely revamped. On the other hand, champs like Yuumi and Shyvana, who boasted high win rates in Patch 12.22, have been nerfed.

Ravenous Hydra and Sunfire Aegis are the two items that are receiving changes in Patch 12.23. The devs also evaluated the new jungle after some massive changes in the latest update and tweaked it with Patch 12.23. ARAM is seeing some updates this time around, too.

Without further ado, here are all the notes and updates for League Patch 12.23.

ARAM updates

Frostgates

Frostgates: Frostgates will be present from the beginning of the game and will teleport you directly from your Nexus to your outer tower. Once your first tower is destroyed, the Frostgate will then link to your team’s inhibitor tower where it will then stay for the remainder of the game.

Falling Towers

Tower Rubble: When outer towers are destroyed they will collapse and leave behind a pile of rubble which will be treated as new terrain.

Brush Changes

Brushing Up: There is now one new brush in the middle bottom side of the bridge. The brushes between the outer and inhibitor turrets have also increased in size.

Bridge Repairs

Under Repair: The gaps on the bottom side of the bridge have been filled in and are now traversable

Battle Boost QoL Updates

Not so Fast: Players will no longer be able to activate Battle Boosts within the last 10 seconds of champion select

You’re Welcome: Allies will now be able to tell which player gifted their team a Battle Boost

S-Rank Chest Visibility

Master them All! Players will now be able to see which champions they have not yet received S-Rank Chests for in ARAM champion select

ARAM balance adjustments

Nerfs

Heartsteel Maximum health gained: 10 percent of damage dealt > five percent of damage dealt

Items

Mosstomper

Tenacity Buff Duration: three seconds > 1.5 seconds

Tenacity Type: Item (additive with item tenacity) > Champion (multiplicative with item tenacity)

Ravenous Hydra

AoE Splash Damage: 60 percent AD for melee champions /30 percent AD for ranged champions > 50 percent AD for melee champions/25 percent AD for ranged champions

Omnivamp from Stacks: four percent > Removed

Sunfire Aegis

Combine Cost: 1000 > 900

Total Cost: 2800 > 2700

Health: 400 > 500

Champions

Amumu

Base stats

Health Growth: 89 > 100

Q – Bandage Toss

Mana Cost: 30/35/40/45/50 > 40/45/50/55/60

W – Despair

Damage per Second: 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6 percent of target’s maximum HP) > 12/16/20/24/28 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 percent of target’s maximum HP)

E – Tantrum

Base Magic Damage: 85/110/135/160/185 (+ 50 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 50 percent AP)

Cho’Gath

Passive – Carnivore

Mana Restored on Enemy Kills: 3.5-7.75 (based on level) > 4.7-9.5 (based on level)

W – Feral Scream

Base Damage: 75/125/175/225/275 > 80/135/190/245/300

R – Feast

Cooldown: 80 seconds > 80/70/60 seconds

Dr. Mundo

Base stats

Base Magic Resist: 32 > 29

Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 > 2.3

Base Attack Speed: 0.72 > 0.67

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 > 2.5

Passive – Goes Where He Pleases

Cannister Health Loss: seven percent of current health >three percent of current health

Cannister Heal: eight percent of maximum health > four percent of maximum health

Max Health Regen per 5 seconds: 0.8-1.6 percent (linear progression) > 0.4-2.5 percent (non-linear progression, equal at level 11)

Q – Infected Bonesaw

Health Cost: 50 > 60

W – Heart Zapper

Health Cost: 5 percent of current health > 8 percent of current health

Gray Health Healed after Not Taking Damage: 0 percent > 50 percent

Damage Stored as Gray Health: 25/30/35/40/45 percent > 80-95 percent based on level in the first 0.75 seconds, then 25 percent afterwards

Duration: 4 seconds > 3 seconds

E – Blunt Force Trauma

Passive Bonus AD: 15/20/15/30/35 (+ 25/30/35/40/45 based on missing health) > 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5 percent maximum health

Health Cost: 10/20/30/40/50 > 20/30/40/50/60

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds > 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 200 percent > 150 percent

R – Maximum Dosage

Missing Health Gained as Maximum Health: 8/11.5/15 percent > 15/20/25 percent

Mega Mundo Heals: At rank 3, Mundo’s R’s healing effects are increased by an additional 5 percent per nearby enemy champion

Mundo Mad: R no longer gives bonus AD

K’Sante

Base stats

Base Health Regeneration: 8.5 > 9.5

Health Growth: 104 > 108

E – Footwork

Auto Attack Reset: E will now partially reset auto attacks in K’Sante’s base form, and will be a full auto attack reset while in his All Out form

Wall Forgiveness: Adjusted E so that if K’Sante is very close to dashing through a wall he will now go through the wall

Kassadin

Q – Null Sphere

Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 30 percent AP)

Shield Spawn Speed: Shield is granted when the Q projectile leave’s Kassadin’s hand > Shield is granted when Q is cast

E – Force Pulse

Cooldown: five seconds > 21/19/17/15/13 seconds

Stacks Be Gone: This spell no longer requires a certain number of stacks in order to be cast

Send Your Energy: Ally and enemy spells cast near Kassadin reduce E’s cooldown by 1 second

Kayn

Image via Riot Games

Shadow Assassin Bonus Damage: 8-30 percent (based on level) > 13-40 percent (based on level)

E – Shadow Step

Heal upon entering Terrain: 90/100/110/120/130 (+35 percent bonus AD) > 90/100/110/120/130 (+45 percent bonus AD)

Lillia

Q – Blooming Blows

Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40 percent AP) > 40/50/60/70/80 (+40 percent AP)

Outer Edge True Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+40 percent AP) > 40/50/60/70/80 (+40 percent AP)

Malphite

E – Ground Slam

Magic Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60 percent AP) (+30 percent Armor) > 70/110/150/190/230 (+60 percent AP) (+40 percent Armor)

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 > 50 at all ranks

Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic

Heal: 4-34 (based on level) + (4-10 percent maximum health (based on level)) > 4-34 (based on level) + (4-12 percent maximum health (based on level))

Q – Bramble Smash

Base Damage: 65/110/155/200/245 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 percent of the target’s maximum HP) > 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3 percent of the target’s maximum HP)

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 80/100/120/140/160 > 120/140/160/180/200

Mordekaiser

Passive – Darkness Rise

Damage Cap against Monsters: 180 > 28-164 (based on level)

Passive Proc on Monsters: Generates a stack on all monster hits > Generates a stack on large monster hits

Shyvana

E – Flame Breath

Empowered Basic Attacks vs Marked Enemies: 3.5 percent of target’s maximum HP > 3 percent of target’s maximum HP

Sion

Base stats

Base Mana: 330 > 400

Mana Growth: 42 > 52

Q – Decimating Smash

Base Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 > 40/60/80/100/120

Syndra

W – Force of Will

Transcendent Upgrade Bonus Damage: 15 percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) > 12 percent (2 percent per 100 AP)

E – Scatter the Weak

Cooldown: 15 seconds > 17 seconds

Magic Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+55 percent AP) > 75/115/155/195/235 (+45 percent AP)

Bug fixes

Cooldown: Fixed a bug where upgrading Q could reset its cooldown

Tahm Kench

Passive – An Acquired Taste

On-Hit and On-Q Bonus Magic Damage: 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3 percent bonus health) > 8-60 (based on level) (+ 3 percent bonus health) (+ 2 percent AP per 100 bonus health)

Q – Tongue Lash

Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90 percent AP) > 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 100 percent AP)

Self Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 3/3.5/4/4.5/5 percent missing Health) > 10/15/20/25/30 (+ 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent missing Health)

W – Abyssal Dive

Magic Damage: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125 percent AP) > 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 150 percent AP)

E – Thick Skin

Damage Stored to Gray Health: 13/21/29/37/45 percent > 15/23/31/39/47 percent

Increased Damage Stored to Gray Health: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50 percent > 42/44/46/48/50 percent

R – Devour

Magic Damage: 100/250/400 (+ 15 percent (+ 5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health) > 100/250/400 (+ 15 percent (+ 7 percent per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health)

Shield: Lasts 2.5 seconds after Devour ends > Decays by 50 health per 0.25 seconds after Devour has ended until gone

Trundle

Base stats

Base Attack Speed: 0.67 > 0.60

R – Subjugate

Damage Based on Target’s Maximum Health: 20/27.5/35 percent (+2 percent per 100 AP) > 20/25/30 percent (+2 percent per 100 AP)

Yuumi

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block

Cooldown: 14-6 seconds (based on level) > 18-6 seconds (based on level)

R – Final Chapter

Root Duration: 1.75 seconds > 1.25 seconds

Zac

Passive – Cell Division

Healing per Chunk: 4/4.75/5.5/6.25 percent (based on R Rank) maximum HP > 4/5/6/7 percent (based on R Rank) maximum HP

Q – Stretching Strikes

Cooldown: 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds > 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Base Damage: 40/55/70/85/100 (+2.5 percent of Zac’s maximum health) > 40/55/70/85/100 (+4 percent of Zac’s maximum health)

Zeri

Base stats

Move Speed: 325 > 330

Base Attack Damage: 50 > 53

Base Armor: 20 > 24

Base Health: 600 > 630

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.568 > 0.625

HP Growth: 109 > 115

Passive – Living Battery

Fully Charged Basic Attack Damage: 90-200 (based on level) (+90 percent AP) (+1-15 percent (based on level) target maximum HP) > 90-200 (based on level) (+110 percent AP) (+1-15 percent target maximum HP)

Gotta Zip Shield Bonus: 10 percent multiplicative Move Speed > 10 percent Move Speed (Note: this should make the shield stack less effectively with other move speed sources)

Bonus Move Speed Duration: 3 seconds > 2 seconds

Q – Burst Fire

Range: 825 > 750

Conversion of Excess Attack Speed to Bonus AD: 60 percent > 70 percent

Physical Damage: 8/11/14/17/20 (+ 100/105/110/115/120 percent AD) > 15/18/21/24/27 (+ 104/108/112/116/120 percent AD)

W – Ultrashock Laser

Damage Type: Magic > Physical

Physical Damage: 20/55/90/125/160 (+100 percent AD)(+40 percent AP) > 20/60/100/140/180 (+130 percent AD) (+25 percent AP)

Cast Time: 2.5x Attack Time > 0.55-0.3 seconds (based on Attack Speed)

Missile Speed: 2200 > 2500

Beam Cast Time: 0.75 seconds > 0.85 seconds

E – Spark Surge

Mana Cost: 80 > 90/85/80/75/70

Cooldown: 24/22.5/21/19.5/18 seconds > 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

Lightning Rounds are Magic: For 5 seconds after using her E, Zeri gains Lightning Rounds and her Q – Burst Fire will deal additional magic damage to the first enemy hit.

Bonus Magic Damage to First Target Hit with Lightning Rounds: 20/22/24/26/28 (+20 percent AP)(+12 percent bonus AD). This damage is increased by up to 65 percent based on Zeri’s Critical Strike Chance.

Lightning Rounds Pierce Damage Fall Off after First Target Hit: 60/70/80/90/100 percent > 80/85/90/95/100 percent

Vision while Sliding on Terrain: 850 units > 1500 units

R – Lightning Crash

Short Circuited: Zeri’s Overcharged attacks no longer deal 5/10/15(+15 percent AP) bonus magic damage on-hit

Chain Lightning Range: 450 > 650

On-Cast Magic Damage: 150/250/350 (+80 percent AP)(+80 percent bonus AD) > 175/275/375 (+110 percent AP)(+100 percent bonus AD)

Kerchow: If Zeri’s R hits at least one enemy champion, Zeri gains 10 percent move speed, 30 percent attack speed, and chaining shots for 5 seconds. Hitting champions with Q or auto attacks refreshes this buff by 1.5 seconds. (Note: this buff cannot be extended to be longer than its original duration.)

Boundless Energy: Hitting enemy champions grants Zeri one stack (three stacks for critical strikes) of Overcharge for 1.5 seconds. Zeri gains 0.5 percent move speed for each stack of Overcharge, stacking infinitely.

Jungle adjustments

Jungle Companions

Companion Attack Damage: 20 (+ 15 percent AD) (+ 10 percent AP) (+ 4 percent bonus health) > 16 (+ 15 percent AD) (+ 10 percent AP) (+ 3 percent bonus health) (+ 10 percent bonus Armor) (+ 10 percent bonus Magic Resist)

Bigger Companions need More Treats: After their first evolution, jungle companions will consume 2 bonus treats on Large Monster kills and receive the associated benefits

Bonus Treat Gold: 50 gold > 35 gold

Epic Monsters are Spooky: The 20 percent bonus damage provided by companions no longer works on Epic Monsters

Jungle Camps

Making a few follow-up changes to the Preseason jungle adjustments introduced in the last patch.

Gromp Attack Range: 175 > 150

Crimson Raptor Attack Range: 300 > 200

Leashing Range: Leash range centers have been offset from Camp spawn location giving more space for champions to move and kite

Jungle Camp Experience Given Multiplier: 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.15/1.15/1.25/1.25/1.35 (levels 1-9) > 1/1/1.025/1.075/1.2/1.2/1.3/1.3/1.45 (levels 1-9)

Mythic content

End-of-year Mythic Shop rotation

“In this Mythic Shop rotation, we’ll have two Unvaulted Prestige skins, two Unvaulted Mythic skins, and a new Seasonal Mythic skin (with accessories). Similar to our End of Year Prestige Point shop, the Mythic Essence icons are returning alongside a couple of previously offered Grab bags.”

Now available

Prestige Arcade Caitlyn

Prestige PROJECT Sylas

Hextech Rammus

Hextech Kassadin

Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser

Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser Mythic Chroma + Icon (Emberwoken)

Ashen Graveknight Mordekaiser Emote

Anima Squad 2022 Grab Bag

Star Guardian 2022 Grab Bag

Anima Squad 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Star Guardian 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

MSI High Noon 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Steel Valkyrie 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Worlds 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Eclipse Knights 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Ocean Song 2022 Mythic Essence Icon

Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Star Guardian Neeko

Prestige Conqueror Jax

Competitive

Rune recommender

“We want it to be easy to get to the fun of League without having to do a ton of research beforehand. So like we added item recommendations to the shop, we’re also adding a rune recommender in champion select! You can access it by hovering or locking in a champion and clicking the new icon next to the edit rune page button. We have a few more planned additions for this feature and will be keeping an eye on your feedback to improve it over the next few patches!

Added the Rune Recommender to champion select for all game modes. These recommendations are tailored for your champion, position, and come with optional summoner spell recommendations as well. Like in-game item recommendations, these will be updated each patch.

All players have a free temporary rune page that the recommender will overwrite in each champion select. To permanently save a recommendation to your collection, you can add it in the post match screen.

The five preset rune pages have been removed.”

Pick order swapping

“Draft strategy is an important part of the game in queues that support drafting, so we want to make it easy for your team to optimize its draft for success. Currently there are a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong for players trying to swap their pick order — you have to communicate in chat with the person you want to swap with, have the champion that the other player wants, and then successfully trade champions before the game starts, all while preparing your rune and summoner loadouts. We’ll be streamlining this process by letting you swap pick order with the press of a button!

In matchmade queues with drafting, during the declaration, ban, and pick phases, you can now press a button next to ally portraits to swap pick order with them. When there is five seconds left in a phase, in-progress order swap requests will be canceled. If your order swap request is declined, you cannot initiate another request with that player.

Champion swapping during the preparation phase is now initiated by clicking on the allied champion’s portrait instead of a button next to the portrait.

Miscellaneous champion select font and text changes for consistency.”

Champ select anonymity

“We’ve heard feedback that with the only difference between ally’s names in champion select being the numbers 1 through 5, it can be difficult to tell who’s speaking, particularly when a lot of people are talking at the same time. So now you all get code names!

Ally one -> Ally five have been renamed to Gromp, Murk Wolf, Raptor, Krug, and Scuttle Crab for improved clarity around who is speaking in champion select chat.”

Behavioral Systems

“End of Season Honor rewards including the new Honor level five Malzahar skin reward will be granted according to your Honor level at the End of Season.

The ARAM AFK threshold has been changed to 120 seconds from 90 seconds.”

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Champ select favoriting improvements

“Improving usability around favoriting champions so that you can find them faster in champion select. As a reminder, you can right click champions in champion select to favorite them for a specific role!

In champion select, ‘Sort by Favorites’ is the default sorting option. Note: The fallback option is ‘Sort by Name’ so a player who does not have any favorites selected will still have the same experience.

A player’s selection for “Sort by” preference is saved between champion selects.”

Ping adjustments

Ping sizes have been slightly reduced

Improved clarity of the “push” ping VFX

Polished the ping ripple VFX and visual fidelity of the icons

QoL updates

Updated Death’s Dance so that its bleed will no longer interrupt recalls

Empyrean Pyke’s R – Death from Below distortion visual effects will now be disabled when Eye Candy is turned off in the game options

Bug fixes