League of Legends Patch 12.21: Full notes and updates

League of Legends players might be pulling their hair out if their LP is suddenly dropping because the preseason is coming.
Patch 12.21 is the final patch of the regular season, with the next patch dropping on the live servers on Nov. 16. With the final patch of the 2022 season, Riot Games’ balancing team is tweaking Miss Fortune’s, Bel’Veth’s, and Blitzcrank’s numbers largely because of their incredibly dominant performance in high Elo. On the other hand, the devs are trying to bring Ahri, Corki, Malzahar, and Xin Zhao back to relevance with a series of buffs. And most importantly, Patch 12.21 is bringing the already amazing K’Sante to League on Nov. 3.
All things considered, Patch 12.21 is a relatively small patch addressing only minor tweaks so that the season ends with a bang, not with a whimper. So let’s take a look at what exactly will await us in League these days, besides the Pride of Nazumah himself.
Here are the full League Patch 12.21 notes.
Champions
K’Sante
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is making his debut in League on Nov. 3. Designed as an incredibly durable top laner that can easily catch up with immobile targets disrespecting him, K’Sante will for sure shake up the meta in its final days.
If you want to prepare for K’Sante’s release and learn his abilities before he hits the live servers, you can find all his abilities here.
Ahri
Q – Orb of Deception
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 > 55/65/75/85/95
- Damage per pass through: 40/65/90/115/140 (+40 percent AP) > 40/65/90/115/140 (+45 percent AP)
Bel’Veth
E – Royal Maelstrom
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 > 24/22.5/21/19.5/18
R – Endless Banquet
- Void Remora Health: 50/60/70 percent > 40/50/60 percent of minion’s maximum health
Blitzcrank
Base stats
- Base Health: 653 > 633
- Base Magic Resist: 32 > 28
W – Overdrive
- Bonus Attack Speed: 40/53/66/79/92 percent > 30/43/56/69/82 percent
Corki
Base stats
- Health Growth: 101 > 105
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 > 2.8
Malzahar
E – Malefic Visions
- New-Kill Confirmed: Malefic Visions will now execute minions below 15-45 health (levels one-11)
Miss Fortune
E – Make it Rain
- Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+100 percent AP) > 70/100/130/160/190 (+120 percent AP)
- Slow: 50 percent (+ four percent per 100 AP) > 40 percent (+ six percent per 100 AP)
R – Bullet Time
- Damage per Wave: 75 percent AD + 20 percent AP > 75 percent AD + 25 percent AP
Ornn
R – Call of the Forge God
- Maximum Slow: 40/50/60 percent > 60 percent at all ranks
Xin Zhao
Passive – Determination
- Third Hit Bonus Damage: 15/25/35/45 percent AD > 15/30/45/60 percent AD
- Heal: 6-74 (based on level) (+10 percent AD) (+55 percent AP) > 6-74 (based on level) (+10 percent AD) (+65 percent AP)
E – Audacious Charge
- Cooldown: 12 seconds > 11 seconds
Event missions
With Patch 12.21, Riot is shipping a new batch of event missions. This time around, we’ll have loads of the Empyrean narrative missions that will be available to everyone, regardless of whether they purchased the battle pass. On top of that, Riot tweaked these missions and added an additional 440 XP to each mission, bringing the total up to 8,300 XP.