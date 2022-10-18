League of Legends Patch 12.20: Full notes and updates

The wolves are howling, the full moon is rising, and the Black Mist is approaching once again, transforming the familiar face of Runeterra into a damned and ghost-ridden land that no longer shows mercy toward its inhabitants.
With the Harrowing once again knocking on our doors, Riot Games is launching Patch 12.20 with stunningly beautiful Bewitching skins and balance changes focused on preparing League of Legends for the upcoming preseason patch that’s been on the PBE servers since Oct. 4.
With Patch 12.20. Sett, Aatrox, and Maokai are receiving nerfs primarily due to their dominant performance at Worlds 2022. On the other hand, carry junglers like Elise, Evelynn, and Wukong will receive handsome buffs that should help them to keep their head above water in this jungle tank-heavy meta. Other than that, Kennen and Rammus are finally getting a couple of quality-of-life changes so that they can keep up with modern champions like Nilah and Akshan.
Without further ado, here’s the list of changes going live with League Patch 12.20.
Champions
Aatrox
Passive – Deathbringer Stance
- Heal: 100 percent of post-mitigation damage > 80 percent of post-mitigation damage
Akshan
E – Heroic Swing
- Swing duration: three seconds > infinite
Bug fixes
- Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.
Blitzcrank
Base stats
- Base AD: 62 > 60
- Base Attack Speed: 0.65 > 0.625
Passive – Mana Barrier
- Shield Amount: 30 percent of maximum mana > 15-45 percent of maximum mana (levels 1-18)
W – Overdrive
- Damage to Monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) > 60-220 (levels 1-18)
- Scaling: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220
E – Power Fist
- Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200 percent total AD (+ 25 percent AP) > 175 percent total AD (+ 25 percent AP)
- Damage to Non-Champions: unchanged
- New- To the Moon: Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them
Elise
Q – Neurotoxin
- Cast Range: 625 > 575
- Range Detection: Edge of Elise to center of target’s hitbox > center of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox
Evelynn
Q – Hate Spike
- Bonus Magic Damage to Marked Targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25 percent AP) > 15/25/35/45/55 (+25 percent AP)
W – Allure
- Charm Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds > 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
Gwen
Q – Snip Snip!
- Damage per Snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+ five percent AP) > 10/15/20/25/30 (+ five percent AP)
- Final Snip Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35 percent AP) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+35 percent)
Jayce
W – Lightning Field
- Mana Restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 > 10/12/14/16/18/20
R – Transform Mercury Hammer
- Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 5/15/25/35 > 5/15/25/35 (+ 7.5 percent bonus AD)
Kennen
E – Lightning rush
- New- Shadow Shuriken Jutsu: After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit
Maokai
Passive – Sap Magic
- Healing Based on Maximum Health: + 4.5 percent − 12 percent (based on level) maximum health > + four percent − 10 percent (based on level) maximum health
- Note: maximum health ratio will now be four percent, five percent, six percent, seven percent, eight percent, nine percent, 10 percent at levels one, six, nine, 11, 13, 15, and 17
R – Nature’s Grasp
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 > 120/110/100
Rammus
W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Self Slow: 30 percent > 0 percent
R – Soaring Slam
- Dash Speed: 105 percent of Move Speed > 110 percent of Move Speed
Sett
Base stats
- Magic Resist: 32 > 28
Passive – Pit Grit
- Health Regeneration per 5 percent of Missing Health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 > 0.15/0.5/1/2
- Right Punch AD Ratio: 50 percent bonus AD > 55 percent bonus AD
Wukong
R – Cyclone
- Physical Damage per Cast: 8/12/16 percent of target’s maximum health (+ 220 percent AD) > 8/12/16 percent of target’s maximum health (+ 275 percent AD)
Ziggs
Q – Bouncing Bomb
- Magic Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+ 65 percent AP) > 95/145/195/245/295 (+ 65 percent AP)
Items
Demonic Embrace
- Health: 450 > 350
- Ability Power: 60 > 70
- Ranged Burn Damage per Tick: 1 percent maximum health > 0.8 percent maximum health
Frozen Heart
- Total Cost: 2500 > 2700
- Combine Cost: 600 > 800
- Armor: 80 > 90
- Rock Solid Damage Reduction: 7 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health) > 5 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health)
Mortal Reminder
- Total Cost: 2500 > 2600
- Attack Damage: 25 > 35
- Attack Speed: 25 percent > 20 percent
Sterak’s Gage
- The Claws that Catch bonus AD: 45 percent base AD > 50 percent base AD
- Lifeline Shield Amount: 75 percent Bonus Health decaying over 3.75 seconds > 80 percent Bonus Health decaying over 4.5 seconds
Runes
Lethal Tempo
- Bonus Auto Attack Range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged > 50 for melee and ranged champions
Behavioral systems
- Zero-tolerance language will now be detected live and in-game. When detected, these messages will not be sent to other players, the offending player will be system muted, and all players will be notified.
- Recently honored players will now be visible in the Add Friend and Friend Requests menus. We want to make sure it’s easy to keep playing with those players you’ve enjoyed playing with in the past.