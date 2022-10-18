League of Legends Patch 12.20: Full notes and updates

The wolves are howling, the full moon is rising, and the Black Mist is approaching once again, transforming the familiar face of Runeterra into a damned and ghost-ridden land that no longer shows mercy toward its inhabitants.

With the Harrowing once again knocking on our doors, Riot Games is launching Patch 12.20 with stunningly beautiful Bewitching skins and balance changes focused on preparing League of Legends for the upcoming preseason patch that’s been on the PBE servers since Oct. 4.

With Patch 12.20. Sett, Aatrox, and Maokai are receiving nerfs primarily due to their dominant performance at Worlds 2022. On the other hand, carry junglers like Elise, Evelynn, and Wukong will receive handsome buffs that should help them to keep their head above water in this jungle tank-heavy meta. Other than that, Kennen and Rammus are finally getting a couple of quality-of-life changes so that they can keep up with modern champions like Nilah and Akshan.

Without further ado, here’s the list of changes going live with League Patch 12.20.

Champions

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Deathbringer Stance

Heal: 100 percent of post-mitigation damage > 80 percent of post-mitigation damage

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

E – Heroic Swing

Swing duration: three seconds > infinite

Bug fixes

Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base AD: 62 > 60

Base Attack Speed: 0.65 > 0.625

Passive – Mana Barrier

Shield Amount: 30 percent of maximum mana > 15-45 percent of maximum mana (levels 1-18)

W – Overdrive

Damage to Monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) > 60-220 (levels 1-18)

Scaling: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220

E – Power Fist

Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200 percent total AD (+ 25 percent AP) > 175 percent total AD (+ 25 percent AP)

Damage to Non-Champions: unchanged

New- To the Moon: Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them

Elise

Image via Riot Games

Q – Neurotoxin

Cast Range: 625 > 575

Range Detection: Edge of Elise to center of target’s hitbox > center of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Q – Hate Spike

Bonus Magic Damage to Marked Targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25 percent AP) > 15/25/35/45/55 (+25 percent AP)

W – Allure

Charm Duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds > 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds

Gwen

Image via Riot Games

Q – Snip Snip!

Damage per Snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+ five percent AP) > 10/15/20/25/30 (+ five percent AP)

Final Snip Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35 percent AP) > 60/85/110/135/160 (+35 percent)

Jayce

Image via Riot Games

W – Lightning Field

Mana Restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 > 10/12/14/16/18/20

R – Transform Mercury Hammer

Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 5/15/25/35 > 5/15/25/35 (+ 7.5 percent bonus AD)

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

E – Lightning rush

New- Shadow Shuriken Jutsu: After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit

Maokai

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Sap Magic

Healing Based on Maximum Health: + 4.5 percent − 12 percent (based on level) maximum health > + four percent − 10 percent (based on level) maximum health

Note: maximum health ratio will now be four percent, five percent, six percent, seven percent, eight percent, nine percent, 10 percent at levels one, six, nine, 11, 13, 15, and 17

R – Nature’s Grasp

Cooldown: 120/100/80 > 120/110/100

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

W – Defensive Ball Curl

Self Slow: 30 percent > 0 percent

R – Soaring Slam

Dash Speed: 105 percent of Move Speed > 110 percent of Move Speed

Sett

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Magic Resist: 32 > 28

Passive – Pit Grit

Health Regeneration per 5 percent of Missing Health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 > 0.15/0.5/1/2

Right Punch AD Ratio: 50 percent bonus AD > 55 percent bonus AD

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

R – Cyclone

Physical Damage per Cast: 8/12/16 percent of target’s maximum health (+ 220 percent AD) > 8/12/16 percent of target’s maximum health (+ 275 percent AD)

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Q – Bouncing Bomb

Magic Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+ 65 percent AP) > 95/145/195/245/295 (+ 65 percent AP)

Items

Demonic Embrace

Health: 450 > 350

Ability Power: 60 > 70

Ranged Burn Damage per Tick: 1 percent maximum health > 0.8 percent maximum health

Frozen Heart

Total Cost: 2500 > 2700

Combine Cost: 600 > 800

Armor: 80 > 90

Rock Solid Damage Reduction: 7 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health) > 5 (+ 3.5 per 1000 health)

Mortal Reminder

Total Cost: 2500 > 2600

Attack Damage: 25 > 35

Attack Speed: 25 percent > 20 percent

Sterak’s Gage

The Claws that Catch bonus AD: 45 percent base AD > 50 percent base AD

Lifeline Shield Amount: 75 percent Bonus Health decaying over 3.75 seconds > 80 percent Bonus Health decaying over 4.5 seconds

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Bonus Auto Attack Range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged > 50 for melee and ranged champions

Behavioral systems