The League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, starting on Sept. 29. Since Patch 12.18 will be the 2022 Worlds patch, Riot Games is once again targeting strong pro-play picks with nerfs while buffing champions that fell behind in the current meta.
Thus, tremendously powerful picks like Lulu and Kalista are receiving nerfs while Lee Sin and Thresh are receiving some long-needed love to once again become relevant picks, especially in pro play.
On top of all of that, Ashe, Hecarim, Udyr, and Maokai are getting minor adjustments that reduce their spamming potential and shift their power toward more unique build paths.
Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 12.18.
Champions
Ashe
Q – Ranger’s Focus
- Bonus Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40 percent > 25/32.5/40/47.5/55 percent
Hecarim
Base stats
- Base Health: 650 > 625
Q – Rampage
- Physical Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 95 percent > 90 percent
- Increased Damage Per Stack: 4 percent (+ six percent per 100 bonus AD) > four percent (+ five percent per 100 bonus AD)
W – Spirit of Dread
- Percent of Post-Mitigation Damage Healed: 30 percent (+2.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) > 25 percent (+ two percent per 100 bonus AD) (Note: remains halved for damage not dealt by Hecarim)
Kalista
Base stats
- Base Health: 604 > 574
Kayn
Q – Reaping Slash
- Darkin Damage: 65 percent AD (+5 percent of the target’s max health (+ five percent per 100 percent bonus AD) > 65 percent AD (+ five percent of the target’s max health (+3.5 percent per 100 percent bonus AD)
Lee Sin
Base stats
- Health Growth: 99 >105
W – Safeguard/Iron Will
- Lifesteal and Spellvamp: 5/9.5/14/18.5/23 percent > 5/10.5/16/21.5/27 percent
Lulu
W – Whimsy
- Movement Speed: 30 percent > 25 percent
- Disable duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25 > 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0 seconds
- Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 > 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds
Maokai
Passive – Sap Magic
- Heal: 4.8-14 percent (based on level) > 4.5 -12 percent (based on level)
Q – Bramble Smash
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 40/60/80/100/120 > 80/100/120/140/160
E – Sapling Toss
- Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6 percent bonus health) (+ 42.5 percent AP) > 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6 percent bonus health) (+ 40 percent AP)
- Empowered Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12 percent bonus health) (+ 85 percent AP) > 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12 percent bonus health) (+ 80 percent AP)
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Maokai’s Q to pull targets closer to him as opposed to knocking them away
- Fixed a bug that would cause Maokai’s R to be narrower than intended
Miss Fortune
Base stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.7 > 2.4
- Health Growth: 107 > 103
Nocturne
Base stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.1 > 2.6
Thresh
Base stats
- Health Growth: 115 > 120
E – Flay
- Magic Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 (+40 percent AP) > 75/110/145/180/215 (+40 percent AP)
Udyr
Base stats
- Health Growth: 106 > 98
- Armor Growth: 5.2 > 4.7
Q – Wildling Claw
- Mana Cost: 45-28 (based on level) > 20
- Empowered Lightning Strike AP Ratio: +0.6 percent per 100 AP > +0.8 percent per 100 AP
- [NEW] BIT OF A REACH: Udyr’s first two attacks gain 50 attack range, matching the functionality of his Awakened Q
- [NEW] SHOCKER: Awakened Q now deals an additional two to five percent (based on level) (+0.03 percent bonus AD) max health physical damage on first two attacks
W – Iron Mantle
- Percent HP Heal: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5 percent > 1.2 percent
- Percent HP Shield: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0 percent > 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5 percent
- Life Steal: 15 percent > 15/16/17/18/19/20 percent
R – Wingborne Storm
- Magic Damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 (+40 percent AP) > 20/36/52/68/84/100 (+35 percent AP)
- Damage to Minions: 50/60/70/80 percent (levels 1/6/11/16) > 40/55/70/85 percent (levels 1/6/11/16)
Competitive
- New– Pick Me: Selecting a priority role will protect you from being autofilled only in your upcoming game.
- Removed– Support Supremacy: Guaranteed autofill protection when queuing as support or queuing as fill has been removed.
- Unchanged– Recurring Protection: Players will still receive autofill protection for two games after having played a game while autofilled.