Say hello to the Worlds patch.

The League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, starting on Sept. 29. Since Patch 12.18 will be the 2022 Worlds patch, Riot Games is once again targeting strong pro-play picks with nerfs while buffing champions that fell behind in the current meta.

Thus, tremendously powerful picks like Lulu and Kalista are receiving nerfs while Lee Sin and Thresh are receiving some long-needed love to once again become relevant picks, especially in pro play.

On top of all of that, Ashe, Hecarim, Udyr, and Maokai are getting minor adjustments that reduce their spamming potential and shift their power toward more unique build paths.

Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 12.18.

Champions

Ashe

Q – Ranger’s Focus

Bonus Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40 percent > 25/32.5/40/47.5/55 percent

Hecarim

Base stats

Base Health: 650 > 625

Q – Rampage

Physical Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 95 percent > 90 percent

Increased Damage Per Stack: 4 percent (+ six percent per 100 bonus AD) > four percent (+ five percent per 100 bonus AD)

W – Spirit of Dread

Percent of Post-Mitigation Damage Healed: 30 percent (+2.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) > 25 percent (+ two percent per 100 bonus AD) (Note: remains halved for damage not dealt by Hecarim)

Kalista

Base stats

Base Health: 604 > 574

Kayn

Q – Reaping Slash

Darkin Damage: 65 percent AD (+5 percent of the target’s max health (+ five percent per 100 percent bonus AD) > 65 percent AD (+ five percent of the target’s max health (+3.5 percent per 100 percent bonus AD)

Lee Sin

Base stats

Health Growth: 99 >105

W – Safeguard/Iron Will

Lifesteal and Spellvamp: 5/9.5/14/18.5/23 percent > 5/10.5/16/21.5/27 percent

Lulu

W – Whimsy

Movement Speed: 30 percent > 25 percent

Disable duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25 > 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0 seconds

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 > 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds

Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic

Heal: 4.8-14 percent (based on level) > 4.5 -12 percent (based on level)

Q – Bramble Smash

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 40/60/80/100/120 > 80/100/120/140/160

E – Sapling Toss

Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6 percent bonus health) (+ 42.5 percent AP) > 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6 percent bonus health) (+ 40 percent AP)

Empowered Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12 percent bonus health) (+ 85 percent AP) > 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12 percent bonus health) (+ 80 percent AP)

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Maokai’s Q to pull targets closer to him as opposed to knocking them away

Fixed a bug that would cause Maokai’s R to be narrower than intended

Miss Fortune

Base stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.7 > 2.4

Health Growth: 107 > 103

Nocturne

Base stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.1 > 2.6

Thresh

Base stats

Health Growth: 115 > 120

E – Flay

Magic Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 (+40 percent AP) > 75/110/145/180/215 (+40 percent AP)

Udyr

Base stats

Health Growth: 106 > 98

Armor Growth: 5.2 > 4.7

Q – Wildling Claw

Mana Cost: 45-28 (based on level) > 20

Empowered Lightning Strike AP Ratio: +0.6 percent per 100 AP > +0.8 percent per 100 AP

[NEW] BIT OF A REACH: Udyr’s first two attacks gain 50 attack range, matching the functionality of his Awakened Q

[NEW] SHOCKER: Awakened Q now deals an additional two to five percent (based on level) (+0.03 percent bonus AD) max health physical damage on first two attacks

W – Iron Mantle

Percent HP Heal: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5 percent > 1.2 percent

Percent HP Shield: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0 percent > 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5 percent

Life Steal: 15 percent > 15/16/17/18/19/20 percent

R – Wingborne Storm

Magic Damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 (+40 percent AP) > 20/36/52/68/84/100 (+35 percent AP)

Damage to Minions: 50/60/70/80 percent (levels 1/6/11/16) > 40/55/70/85 percent (levels 1/6/11/16)

