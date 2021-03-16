The next League of Legends patch to hit the live servers includes adjustments to “outliers” in professional play, a “refresh button” for Xin Zhao, and an overall reduction in systemic healing.

Patch 11.6, which is expected to go live on Wednesday, March 17, addresses champions like Akali, Renekton, Sylas, along with items such as Immortal Shieldbow, Blade of the Ruined King, and Luden’s Tempest.

Summoner spells and runes have also been targeted, with Smite and Teleport receiving the brunt of the changes. In line with the nerfs to systemic healing, Fleet Footwork and Ravenous Hunter are the focus of the patch.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for League Patch 11.6.

Champions

Akali

Health: 575 to 500

Health growth: 95 to 105

Passive – Assassin’s Mark

[Rem] Swinging Kama Energy restore: Assassin’s Mark no longer restores 10/15/20 energy

Q – Five Point Strike

Cost: 120/115/110/105/100 energy to 130/115/100/85/70 energy

[Rem] rank five bonus damage: Five Point Strike no longer deals 25 percent bonus magic damage to minions and monsters.

W – Twilight Shroud

[New] Energizer Shroud: Twilight Shroud now increases Akali’s maximum energy by 80 (and still restores 80 energy)

E – Shuriken Flip

Total damage: 100/170/240/310/380 (+70 percent AD) (+100 percent AP) to 100/170/240/310/380/450 (+85 percent AD) (+120 percent AP)

Damage split between first and second hit: 50 percent of the total damage, 50 percent of the total damage to 30 percent of the total damage, 70 percent of the total damage

R – Perfect Execution

First dash damage type: Physical to Magic

First dash damage: 125/225/325 (+50 percent bonus AD) to 80/220/360 (+50 percent bonus AD) (+30 percent AP)

Gnar

W – Hyper

Bonus base damage: 10/20/30/40/50 to 0/10/20/30/40

Hecarim

W – Rampage

Base damage: 60/102/144/186/228 to 60/97/134/171/208

Karthus

Q – Lay Waste

Base damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (90/130/170/210/250) to 45/62.5/80/97.5/115 (90/125/160/195/230)

LeBlanc

W – Distortion

Cost: 60/75/90/105/120 mana to 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Lillia

R – Lilting Lullaby

Cooldown: 30/110/90 seconds to 150/130/110 seconds

Pyke

E – Phantom Undertow

Cooldown: 15 seconds to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds

Renekton

R – Dominus

Bonus health: 250/500/750 to 250/400/550

Sylas

Passive – Petricite Burst

Unshackled bonus attack speed: 80 percent to 125 percent

W – Kingslayer

Cooldown: 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds to 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 seconds

Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 mana to 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Health ratio: 50 percent AP to 45 percent AP

Urgot

W – Purge

On-hit damage effectiveness: 75 percent to 50 percent

Volibear

W – Frenzied Maul

[Rem] Wounded healing: Healing from Wounded monsters is no longer halved (still reduced against minions)

E – Sky Splitter

Capped damage: 150/300/450/600/750 to 750 at all ranks

Xin Zhao

Passive – Determination

Heal AP ratio: 40 percent to 55 percent AP

Heal: 10 to 112 (levels 1 to 18) to 7 to 92 (levels 1 to 18)

Bugfix: Xin Zhao now correctly consumes his Passive – Determination stacks after basic attacking an enemy shortly after casting W – Wind Becomes Lightning

Q – Three Talon Strike

Bonus base damage: 20/28/36/44/52 to 16/25/34/43/52

W – Wind Becomes Lightning

[New] Thrust damage ratio: 50 percent AP

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

Cost: 45 mana to 60 mana

Reduced damage against minions: 50 percent to 50 percent to 0 percent (levels 1 to 16)

Slash cast time: 0.5 to 0.4 seconds (based on attack speed) to 0.5 seconds

[New] Thrust damage modifier: Thrust’s damage now increases by up to 33 percent based on critical strike chance

Thrust range: 900 to 1,000

Thrust missile speed: 5,000 to 6,250

[New] Thrust now Challenges enemy champions and monsters and reveals them for three seconds

[Update] VFX: Hitbox now extends slightly behind Xin Zhao for visual clarity

E – Audacious Charge

[New] Audacious Charge’s cast range increases to 1,100 on Challenged enemies

R – Crescent Guard

[New] Damage ratio: 100 percent AD to 100 percent AD, 110 percent AD

Items

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifesteal: 12 percent to 10 percent

[Ren] Lifeline lifesteal: Immortal Shieldbow no longer grants 15 percent lifesteal for 8 seconds

[New] Lifeline: Immortal Shieldbow now grants 13 to 35 AD when triggered

Shield 250 to 700 to 300 to 800

Blade of the Ruined King

Lifesteal: 12 percent to 10 percent

Siphon damage: 40 to 120 (levels 1 to 18) to 40 to 150 (levels 1 to 18)

Sterak’s Gage

[Update] Bloodlust: After dealing damage to or taking damage from an enemy champion, the first stack heals you for [two percent for melee and 1.2 percent for ranged] of maximum health, decreasing by 50 percent per stack afterwards, over six seconds.

Liandry’s Anguish

[Rem] Torment magic penetration: Liandry’s no longer grants five percent magic penetration per second against burning targets

[Nnew] Torment bonus damage: Liandry’s now grants up to 12 percent bonus magic damage to champions based on their bonus health (maximum 1,250 bonus health)

Luden’s Tempest

[New] Echo cooldown: Dealing ability damage to an enemy champion now also reduces Echo’s cooldown by 0.5 seconds (up to three seconds per ability)

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Total cost: 3,800 gold to 3,600 gold

Seeker’s Armguard

Bonus armor per kill: One to 0.5

Max armor: 30 to 15

Verdant Barrier

Magic resist per kill: 0.5 to 0.3

Max magic resist: 15 to nine

Ability power: 25 to 20

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Inspire cooldown: 90 seconds to 75 seconds

Stridebreaker

Health: 300 to 200

Ironspike Whip

Total cost: 1,200 gold to 1,100 gold

Cooldown: 15 seconds to 20 seconds

Sunfire Aegis

Ability haste: 15 to 20

Immolate subsequent damage: 10 percent per second, up to 60 percent to 12 percent per second, up to 72 percent

Void Staff

Ability power: 65 to 70

Cost: 400 gold to 600 gold

Jungle camp changes

Gromp

Heal: 60 to 230 (levels one to 18) to 90 to 243 (levels one to 18)

XP: 125/128.13/134.38/143.75/156.25/168.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 135/138.38/145.13/155.25/168.75/182.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)

Summoner spells

Smite

Base heal: 70 to 90

Teleport

[Update] Teleport now removes Homestart and respawn Homeguard

Bonus movement speed: 30/40/50 percent (levels 1/6/11) to 50 percent

Cooldown: 420 to 240 seconds (levels one to 18) to 420 to 210 seconds (levels one to 18)

Runes

Fleet Footwork

Heal ratio: 30 percent AP to 20 percent AP

Ravenous Hunter

[Rem] Base omnivamp: Ravenous Hunter no longer has a base of one percent omnivamp

Omnivamp per stack: 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent

In-game shop updates

Item Briefs (“Anti-Tank”) are now displayed in tooltips and shop descriptions. If you’ve ever wondered why people would build Serpent’s Fang, now you know

Components of items with deep build trees will no longer overlap

Pinging the omnivamp stat will now show the correct values instead of the incorrect ones

[New] When the shop is open, you can quickly select items in your inventory by pressing their number keys

More bug fixes and performance improvements.

Noxus Clash

After Zaun, the next Clash tournament will be Noxus-themed. The first weekend will be March 20 and 21, and the second weekend will be April 3 and 4. Team formation for the first weekend will be open starting on March 15.

DX11 support

Last year, Riot published an article that talked about the upcoming change and rollout for DX11—and it’s finally here. In case of issues during the rollout, the devs have given players the option to fallback to DX9, which can be found in the League Client settings > Game Options > Prefer DX9 Legacy Mode.

ARAM balance changes

11.6 buffs

Akali: +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +20 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken

Camille: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken and +10 percent shielding

Katarina: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Kayn: +5 percent damage dealt

Kha’Zix: +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10% damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Kindred: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Kled: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Syndra: +5 percent damage dealt

Udyr: +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken and +10 percent shielding

Viego: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Zoe: +5 percent damage dealt to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

11.6 nerfs

Caitlyn: -5 percent damage dealt

Jinx: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Karthus: -5 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt

Seraphine: -15 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken, -15 percent healing and -15 percent shielding

Sivir: -8 percent damage dealt to -15 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Rewrote the code that was responsible for constantly alerting players with multiple Key Fragment notifications

League client: Fixed a player presence data issue where people in your lobby would not appear as Online and/or would not update when a player changed their Summoner Icon

League client: Fixed Honor rewards image sizes

League client: Fixed the missing images for some Missions tooltips

League client: Players can now turn off Collection tab notifications for newly acquired content via Settings

Fixed the formatting and vocabulary in Teleport’s tooltip

Kassadin’s W – Netherblade now properly grants mana stacks from Tear of the Goddess

Serpent’s Fang’s Shield Reaver no longer applies to minions and turrets

Fixed a bug where Samira’s W – Blade Whirl’s second attack would sometimes not inflict damage

Fixed a bug where Banshee’s Veil’s Annul passive cooldown would not display in the player’s inventory

Fixed two bugs where attacks from Urgot’s W – Purge and Lucian’s P – Lightslinger did not count as unique attack instances for Manamune stacking, Muramana on-hit, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Ravenous Hydra

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s Syzygy’s Ever Rising Moon passive would not go on cooldown as long as he was basic attacking with Black Cleaver in his inventory

Fixed a bug where Sterak’s Gage’s Bloodlust passive would not heal the user for each champion they were in combat with

Fixed a bug where Muramana’s on-hit effects would not be applied every third attack when the player has Guinsoo’s Rageblade Shyana now properly gains additional Fury generation from Cloud Dragons and Cloud Souls

Fixed a bug where right-clicking a Long Sword in Noonquiver’s build path within Immortal Shieldbow, Galeforce, or Kraken Slayer’s build paths would make you unintentionally purchase the Dagger next to it instead

Anivia’s R – Glacial Storm no longer toggles off when using Hextech Rocketbelt

Fixed a bug where Daisy’s third AoE attack was accidentally using Ivern’s AD instead of Daisy’s AD

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Battle Academia Garen

Battle Academia Wukong

Battle Academia Caitlyn

Battle Academia Yone

Battle Academia Leona

Battle Academia Leona Prestige Edition

Chromas

Battle Academia Garen

Battle Academia Wukong

Battle Academia Caitlyn

Battle Academia Yone

Battle Academia Leona

