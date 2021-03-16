The next League of Legends patch to hit the live servers includes adjustments to “outliers” in professional play, a “refresh button” for Xin Zhao, and an overall reduction in systemic healing.
Patch 11.6, which is expected to go live on Wednesday, March 17, addresses champions like Akali, Renekton, Sylas, along with items such as Immortal Shieldbow, Blade of the Ruined King, and Luden’s Tempest.
Summoner spells and runes have also been targeted, with Smite and Teleport receiving the brunt of the changes. In line with the nerfs to systemic healing, Fleet Footwork and Ravenous Hunter are the focus of the patch.
Here’s the full list of patch notes for League Patch 11.6.
Champions
Akali
Health: 575 to 500
Health growth: 95 to 105
Passive – Assassin’s Mark
- [Rem] Swinging Kama Energy restore: Assassin’s Mark no longer restores 10/15/20 energy
Q – Five Point Strike
- Cost: 120/115/110/105/100 energy to 130/115/100/85/70 energy
- [Rem] rank five bonus damage: Five Point Strike no longer deals 25 percent bonus magic damage to minions and monsters.
W – Twilight Shroud
- [New] Energizer Shroud: Twilight Shroud now increases Akali’s maximum energy by 80 (and still restores 80 energy)
E – Shuriken Flip
- Total damage: 100/170/240/310/380 (+70 percent AD) (+100 percent AP) to 100/170/240/310/380/450 (+85 percent AD) (+120 percent AP)
- Damage split between first and second hit: 50 percent of the total damage, 50 percent of the total damage to 30 percent of the total damage, 70 percent of the total damage
R – Perfect Execution
- First dash damage type: Physical to Magic
- First dash damage: 125/225/325 (+50 percent bonus AD) to 80/220/360 (+50 percent bonus AD) (+30 percent AP)
Gnar
W – Hyper
- Bonus base damage: 10/20/30/40/50 to 0/10/20/30/40
Hecarim
W – Rampage
- Base damage: 60/102/144/186/228 to 60/97/134/171/208
Karthus
Q – Lay Waste
- Base damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (90/130/170/210/250) to 45/62.5/80/97.5/115 (90/125/160/195/230)
LeBlanc
W – Distortion
- Cost: 60/75/90/105/120 mana to 60/70/80/90/100 mana
Lillia
R – Lilting Lullaby
- Cooldown: 30/110/90 seconds to 150/130/110 seconds
Pyke
E – Phantom Undertow
- Cooldown: 15 seconds to 15/14/13/12/11 seconds
Renekton
R – Dominus
- Bonus health: 250/500/750 to 250/400/550
Sylas
Passive – Petricite Burst
- Unshackled bonus attack speed: 80 percent to 125 percent
W – Kingslayer
- Cooldown: 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds to 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6 seconds
- Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 mana to 60/70/80/90/100 mana
- Health ratio: 50 percent AP to 45 percent AP
Urgot
W – Purge
- On-hit damage effectiveness: 75 percent to 50 percent
Volibear
W – Frenzied Maul
- [Rem] Wounded healing: Healing from Wounded monsters is no longer halved (still reduced against minions)
E – Sky Splitter
- Capped damage: 150/300/450/600/750 to 750 at all ranks
Xin Zhao
Passive – Determination
- Heal AP ratio: 40 percent to 55 percent AP
- Heal: 10 to 112 (levels 1 to 18) to 7 to 92 (levels 1 to 18)
- Bugfix: Xin Zhao now correctly consumes his Passive – Determination stacks after basic attacking an enemy shortly after casting W – Wind Becomes Lightning
Q – Three Talon Strike
- Bonus base damage: 20/28/36/44/52 to 16/25/34/43/52
W – Wind Becomes Lightning
- [New] Thrust damage ratio: 50 percent AP
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
- Cost: 45 mana to 60 mana
- Reduced damage against minions: 50 percent to 50 percent to 0 percent (levels 1 to 16)
- Slash cast time: 0.5 to 0.4 seconds (based on attack speed) to 0.5 seconds
- [New] Thrust damage modifier: Thrust’s damage now increases by up to 33 percent based on critical strike chance
- Thrust range: 900 to 1,000
- Thrust missile speed: 5,000 to 6,250
- [New] Thrust now Challenges enemy champions and monsters and reveals them for three seconds
- [Update] VFX: Hitbox now extends slightly behind Xin Zhao for visual clarity
E – Audacious Charge
- [New] Audacious Charge’s cast range increases to 1,100 on Challenged enemies
R – Crescent Guard
- [New] Damage ratio: 100 percent AD to 100 percent AD, 110 percent AD
Items
Immortal Shieldbow
- Lifesteal: 12 percent to 10 percent
- [Ren] Lifeline lifesteal: Immortal Shieldbow no longer grants 15 percent lifesteal for 8 seconds
- [New] Lifeline: Immortal Shieldbow now grants 13 to 35 AD when triggered
- Shield 250 to 700 to 300 to 800
Blade of the Ruined King
- Lifesteal: 12 percent to 10 percent
- Siphon damage: 40 to 120 (levels 1 to 18) to 40 to 150 (levels 1 to 18)
Sterak’s Gage
- [Update] Bloodlust: After dealing damage to or taking damage from an enemy champion, the first stack heals you for [two percent for melee and 1.2 percent for ranged] of maximum health, decreasing by 50 percent per stack afterwards, over six seconds.
Liandry’s Anguish
- [Rem] Torment magic penetration: Liandry’s no longer grants five percent magic penetration per second against burning targets
- [Nnew] Torment bonus damage: Liandry’s now grants up to 12 percent bonus magic damage to champions based on their bonus health (maximum 1,250 bonus health)
Luden’s Tempest
- [New] Echo cooldown: Dealing ability damage to an enemy champion now also reduces Echo’s cooldown by 0.5 seconds (up to three seconds per ability)
Rabadon’s Deathcap
- Total cost: 3,800 gold to 3,600 gold
Seeker’s Armguard
- Bonus armor per kill: One to 0.5
- Max armor: 30 to 15
Verdant Barrier
- Magic resist per kill: 0.5 to 0.3
- Max magic resist: 15 to nine
- Ability power: 25 to 20
Shurelya’s Battlesong
- Inspire cooldown: 90 seconds to 75 seconds
Stridebreaker
- Health: 300 to 200
Ironspike Whip
- Total cost: 1,200 gold to 1,100 gold
- Cooldown: 15 seconds to 20 seconds
Sunfire Aegis
- Ability haste: 15 to 20
- Immolate subsequent damage: 10 percent per second, up to 60 percent to 12 percent per second, up to 72 percent
Void Staff
- Ability power: 65 to 70
- Cost: 400 gold to 600 gold
Jungle camp changes
Gromp
- Heal: 60 to 230 (levels one to 18) to 90 to 243 (levels one to 18)
- XP: 125/128.13/134.38/143.75/156.25/168.75 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9) to 135/138.38/145.13/155.25/168.75/182.25 (levels 1/3/4/5/7/9)
Summoner spells
Smite
- Base heal: 70 to 90
Teleport
- [Update] Teleport now removes Homestart and respawn Homeguard
- Bonus movement speed: 30/40/50 percent (levels 1/6/11) to 50 percent
- Cooldown: 420 to 240 seconds (levels one to 18) to 420 to 210 seconds (levels one to 18)
Runes
Fleet Footwork
- Heal ratio: 30 percent AP to 20 percent AP
Ravenous Hunter
- [Rem] Base omnivamp: Ravenous Hunter no longer has a base of one percent omnivamp
- Omnivamp per stack: 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent
In-game shop updates
- Item Briefs (“Anti-Tank”) are now displayed in tooltips and shop descriptions. If you’ve ever wondered why people would build Serpent’s Fang, now you know
- Components of items with deep build trees will no longer overlap
- Pinging the omnivamp stat will now show the correct values instead of the incorrect ones
- [New] When the shop is open, you can quickly select items in your inventory by pressing their number keys
- More bug fixes and performance improvements.
Noxus Clash
After Zaun, the next Clash tournament will be Noxus-themed. The first weekend will be March 20 and 21, and the second weekend will be April 3 and 4. Team formation for the first weekend will be open starting on March 15.
DX11 support
Last year, Riot published an article that talked about the upcoming change and rollout for DX11—and it’s finally here. In case of issues during the rollout, the devs have given players the option to fallback to DX9, which can be found in the League Client settings > Game Options > Prefer DX9 Legacy Mode.
ARAM balance changes
11.6 buffs
- Akali: +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +20 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken
- Camille: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken and +10 percent shielding
- Katarina: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Kayn: +5 percent damage dealt
- Kha’Zix: +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10% damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken
- Kindred: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Kled: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken
- Syndra: +5 percent damage dealt
- Udyr: +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken and +10 percent shielding
- Viego: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
- Zoe: +5 percent damage dealt to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken
11.6 nerfs
- Caitlyn: -5 percent damage dealt
- Jinx: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
- Karthus: -5 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt
- Seraphine: -15 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt and +15 percent damage taken, -15 percent healing and -15 percent shielding
- Sivir: -8 percent damage dealt to -15 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken
Bug fixes and quality of life changes
- League client: Rewrote the code that was responsible for constantly alerting players with multiple Key Fragment notifications
- League client: Fixed a player presence data issue where people in your lobby would not appear as Online and/or would not update when a player changed their Summoner Icon
- League client: Fixed Honor rewards image sizes
- League client: Fixed the missing images for some Missions tooltips
- League client: Players can now turn off Collection tab notifications for newly acquired content via Settings
- Fixed the formatting and vocabulary in Teleport’s tooltip
- Kassadin’s W – Netherblade now properly grants mana stacks from Tear of the Goddess
- Serpent’s Fang’s Shield Reaver no longer applies to minions and turrets
- Fixed a bug where Samira’s W – Blade Whirl’s second attack would sometimes not inflict damage
- Fixed a bug where Banshee’s Veil’s Annul passive cooldown would not display in the player’s inventory
- Fixed two bugs where attacks from Urgot’s W – Purge and Lucian’s P – Lightslinger did not count as unique attack instances for Manamune stacking, Muramana on-hit, Runaan’s Hurricane, and Ravenous Hydra
- Fixed a bug where Ornn’s Syzygy’s Ever Rising Moon passive would not go on cooldown as long as he was basic attacking with Black Cleaver in his inventory
- Fixed a bug where Sterak’s Gage’s Bloodlust passive would not heal the user for each champion they were in combat with
- Fixed a bug where Muramana’s on-hit effects would not be applied every third attack when the player has Guinsoo’s Rageblade Shyana now properly gains additional Fury generation from Cloud Dragons and Cloud Souls
- Fixed a bug where right-clicking a Long Sword in Noonquiver’s build path within Immortal Shieldbow, Galeforce, or Kraken Slayer’s build paths would make you unintentionally purchase the Dagger next to it instead
- Anivia’s R – Glacial Storm no longer toggles off when using Hextech Rocketbelt
- Fixed a bug where Daisy’s third AoE attack was accidentally using Ivern’s AD instead of Daisy’s AD
Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- Battle Academia Garen
- Battle Academia Wukong
- Battle Academia Caitlyn
- Battle Academia Yone
- Battle Academia Leona
- Battle Academia Leona Prestige Edition
Chromas
- Battle Academia Garen
- Battle Academia Wukong
- Battle Academia Caitlyn
- Battle Academia Yone
- Battle Academia Leona
