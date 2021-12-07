The year is winding down—and so is the 2022 League of Legends preseason. But before we count down the days and get ready to celebrate the new year, Riot Games has a few more updates to share.

The devs are shipping a series of champion, item, rune, and dragon changes to keep the preseason up and running this week. Ultimate Spellbook and ARAM are also receiving some much-needed updates.

Here’s the full rundown on League’s Patch 11.24, which is due to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Champions

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Headshot

[Update] When Caitlyn targets an enemy marked by her W – Yordle Snap Trap or E – 90 Caliber Net, her Headshot partially resets, firing faster than a normal basic attack

Bug fix: Fixed a bug where Caitlyn was able to Headshot enemies while being revived

Camille

Image via Riot Games

W – Tactical Sweep

Outer cone bonus damage: 6/6.5/7/7.5/8 percent (+3.3 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health to 5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+2.5 percent per 100 bonus AD) of target’s maximum health

E – Hookshot

Cooldown: 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Ivern

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Friend of the Forest

Krug experience reward: 27 to 95

Krug gold reward: 39 to 85

Kayle

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Divine Ascent

[Update] The distance of the waves launched by Kayle’s basic attacks while she is Aflame and Exalted (or Transcendent) now scales with her bonus attack range

Kled

Image via Riot Games

Skaarl base health: 400 to 1,420 (based on level) to 400 to 1,500 (based on level)

Passive – Skaarl, the Cowardly Lizard

[Update] Skaarl’s base health now counts towards Kled’s base health, not Kled’s bonus health

[Update] Any health items that Kled purchases will add to Skaarl’s health and count as bonus health

[Update] While unmounted, Kled will check whether Skaarl’s Courage has been restored twice as often, reducing the time it takes for them to reunite when at max Courage

[Update] Kled now spawns with full health

W – Violent Tendencies

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds to 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

E – Jousting

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds to 13/12/11/10/9 seconds

13/12/11/10/9 seconds Damage ratio: 60 percent bonus AD to 65 percent bonus AD

Twitch

Image via Riot Games

R – Spray and Pray

[Update] The extra distance that Twitch’s bolts travel now scales with his bonus attack range

Samira

Image via Riot Games

R – Inferno Trigger

[Rem] Mana cost: 100/50/0

Urgot

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Echoing Flames

[Update] Urgot’s Passive shotgun attack range now scales with bonus attack range

W – Purge

[Update] Urgot’s Purge autonomous attack range now scales with bonus attack range

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Combine cost: 950 gold to 550 gold (total cost equally reduced)

Axiom Arc

Flux ultimate cooldown reduction: 25 percent to 20 percent

Cosmic Drive

Ability power: 75 to 65

Health: 250 to 200

Spelldance move speed bonus: 20 percent, decaying to 10 percent to 15 percent, decaying to five percent

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Ability power: 70 to 60

Caesura (Ornn item)

Ability power: 80 to 70

Evenshroud

Coruscation bonus damage: 12 percent for five seconds to nine percent for four seconds

Frostfire Gauntlet

Melee frost field damage: 20 to 100 (0.5 percent max health) to 12 to 85

12 to 85 Ranged frost field damage: 10 to 50 (0.5 percent max health) to six to 42.5

Runes

Conqueror

Adaptive force per stack: two to four (based on level) to two to 4.5 (based on level)

two to 4.5 (based on level) Duration: four seconds to five seconds

Glacial Augment

Slow amount: 35 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) (+two percent per 100 bonus AD) (+five percent per 10 percent heal and shield power) to 30 percent (+three percent per 100 AP) (+four percent per 100 bonus AD) (+seven percent per 10 percent heal and shield power)

Lethal Tempo

Melee attack speed per stack: 15 percent, up to 90 percent to 13 percent up to 78 percent

13 percent up to 78 percent Ranged attack speed per stack: five percent, up to 30 percent to seven percent up to 42 percent

seven percent up to 42 percent Ranged bonus attack range at max stacks: 100 to 75

Predator

Maximum movement speed: 60 percent to 45 percent

Ramp-up time: one second to 1.5 seconds

Dragons

Chemtech dragon

[Update] Chemtech dragon buff: Grants up to five percent to six percent bonus damage per stack (all else unchanged)

six percent bonus damage per stack (all else unchanged) [Update] Chemtech dragon soul: Champions briefly revive for a second life for five seconds and deal 33 percent less damage to four seconds and deal 40 percent less damage (all else unchanged)

four seconds and deal 40 percent less damage (all else unchanged) [New] Chemtech soul indicator: Champions revived by the Chemtech Dragon Soul will now have a zombie state indicator on their health bar

Chemtech dragon

[Update] Hextech dragon buff: Grants five ability haste and five percent attack speed per stack to six ability haste and six percent attack speed per stack

Ultimate Spellbook updates

New Ult-ernate summoner spells

Cassiopeia

Diana

Ekko

Fizz

Nasus

Poppy

Ryze

Singed

Removed Ult-ernate summoner spells

Janna

Rell

System changes

Ultimate Spellbook now has Objective Bounties

Auto-Smite has been more aptly renamed Attack-Smite. The tooltip now also states that it has no cooldown

If you use a custom item set in Ultimate Spellbook that contains Emberknife or Hailblade, it will be replaced by Obsidian Edge

ARAM balance changes

Melee and assassin buffs

[New] Melee champions’ basic attacks will now deal 20 percent bonus damage against siege and super minions in ARAM

[New] AP-scaling melee champions deal 20 percent bonus damage to structures. (This buff is replaced by the generic time-based ARAM buff’s bonus damage to structures once the latter exceeds 20 percent)

Champions are adaptively determined as “AP-scaling” if they have more bonus AP than bonus AD. The breakeven point at which the generic ARAM buff’s bonus damage to structures exceeds 20 percent is approximately 27:36.

Champion buffs

Aatrox: -five percent damage taken to +five percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken

+five percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken Bard: +15 percent damage dealt, -20 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt, -20 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

+15 percent damage dealt, -20 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing Darius: -five percent damage taken

Ekko: -five percent damage taken to +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken

+five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken Elise: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken

+eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken Kennen: -five percent damage taken

Nunu: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken

+eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken Renekton: -five percent damage taken to +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

+five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent healing Rengar: +eight damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken to +eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

+eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken, +20 percent healing Ryze: +eight percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken to +eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding (damage taken nerfed)

+eight percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding (damage taken nerfed) Talon: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +five percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken

+five percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken Tryndamere: +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing

+10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken, +20 percent healing Zed: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +five percent damage dealt, -eight percent damage taken

Champion nerfs

Ashe: -10 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken

-15 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken Camille: +10 percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding to +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken

+five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken Dr. Mundo: +five percent damage taken to -five percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken

-five percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken Jinx: -five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken

-10 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken Kog’Maw: -10 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt, +eight percent damage taken

-10 percent damage dealt, +eight percent damage taken LeBlanc: +15 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken

+10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken Lux: -15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -20 percent shielding

-15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -20 percent shielding Maokai: -15 percent damage dealt, +12 percent damage taken to -15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing (damage taken buffed)

-15 percent damage dealt, +10 percent damage taken, -20 percent healing (damage taken buffed) Rell: -five percent damage dealt to -five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken, -10 percent healing, -10 percent shielding

-five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken, -10 percent healing, -10 percent shielding Riven: +three percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding (damage dealt buffed)

+five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +20 percent shielding (damage dealt buffed) Sett: -five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken to -five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken, -10 percent healing, -10 percent shielding

-five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken, -10 percent healing, -10 percent shielding Sion: -eight percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken to -eight percent damage dealt, +eight percent damage taken, -20 percent shielding

-eight percent damage dealt, +eight percent damage taken, -20 percent shielding Yorick: -five percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken

Ziggs: -18 percent damage dealt, +18 percent damage taken to -20 percent damage dealt, +18 percent damage taken

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

[New] Health bar VFX : New VFX have been added to player health bars to indicate when shields, Guardian Angel, and other health-related effects activate

New VFX have been added to player health bars to indicate when shields, Guardian Angel, and other health-related effects activate [New] Dynasty Ahri’s splash art has a new look to celebrate her 10th anniversary. Special Ahri-versary chromas have also been added for each of her skins

[Update] Behavioral Systems: Intentional Feeding Detection has been improved to evaluate more variables and will go live to all regions this patch

[Update] Varus VFX Update: Each of Varus’s skins have received visual effect updates to varying degree

[Update] SFX Updates: Base Caitlyn, Base, Orianna, Gatekeeper Galio, and several Kled skins have received audio updates to play their voice lines and interactions more consistently and accurately

Fixed a bug where, when traveling through Hexgates, champions would briefly flicker at the destination Hexgate before they arrive

When traveling through Hexgates, Yorick’s Mist Walkers, Elise’s Spiderlings, and Bard’s Meeps will now arrive at the destination Hexgate with their champions, not before them

Fiddlesticks’ Effigies will no longer warp with him from all over the map

Fixed a bug where wards placed over terrain near towers could sometimes reveal stealthed champions

Fixed a bug where control wards would sometimes reveal stealthed champions inside chemtech clouds

Fixed a bug where the detection radius VFX around your stealthed champion would sometimes disappear

Fixed a bug where champions did not get Sudden Impact’s bonus magic penetration and lethality upon exiting camouflage

Camouflaged champions will properly shimmer when they take damage inside a chemtech cloud

Fixed a bug where control wards (and invisible champions) would incorrectly play “reveal” VFX animations around invisible champions

Control wards will no longer play reveal VFX around invisible enemy champions. (Invisible enemy champions have also been fixed)

Neeko’s W – Shapesplitter clone’s temporary invisibility has been restored

Abilities that grant True Sight of enemies, such as Nidalee’s Passive – Prowl or Lee Sin’s Q – Sonic Wave, have been fixed to properly reveal invisible units

Fixed a bug where, if Talon uses R – Shadow Assault and casts his ranged Q – Noxian Diplomacy on an enemy while he is rooted, his blades would incorrectly converge onto his target rather than to his current location

Fixed a visual bug where Talon’s abilities would incorrectly appear to apply Passive – Blade’s End stacks on targets with active spell shields

Talon’s melee Q – Noxian Diplomacy cooldown will no longer fully restart if his target becomes invalid during its cast (now matches Kha’Zix’s Q – Void Spike behavior)

Talon’s ranged Q – Noxian Diplomacy cooldown has been fixed to restart upon initiating its dash, not upon completing it

Talon’s E – Assassin’s Path will no longer get interrupted by hard CC if he has an active spell shield

Fixed a bug where Kindred could not mark the Chemtech or Hextech Drakes with Passive – Mark of the Kindred

Death recaps have been fixed to correctly report damage dealt by all dragons, dragon buffs, and dragon souls

Fixed a bug where Sheen’s Spellblade passive would interfere with Skarner’s E – Fracture cooldown reduction

Fixed a bug where Taliyah would not be able to use her Passive – Rock Surfing for the rest of the game if someone broke her Banshee’s Veil spell shield while she was Rock Surfing

Fixed a bug where, if Mordekaiser used his R – Realm of Death while Vi was pursuing him with her R – Cease and Desist, she would be stuck in her ultimate’s pursuit state until he returned from his Death Realm

Fixed several bugs with Malzahar’s Passive – Void Shift shield where it would sometimes get consumed or refreshed incorrectly

Fixed a bug where owning a Frozen Heart would count as being in-combat, nullifying effects such as Boots of Mobility’s passive

Fixed a bug where Aphelios would sometimes get stuck in an A-pose if slain shortly after initiating a basic attack

Fixed a bug where Akshan sometimes couldn’t recast W – Going Rogue if he was low on mana, even though the second cast has no cost

Fixed a bug where Rengar could sometimes cast W – Battle Roar during Zhonya’s Hourglass’ stasis

Fixed several issues that would occur while Viego possessed Ivern or Akshan

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused issues if you casted an ability at the same location as your champion and cursor

