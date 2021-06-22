The River King is getting a lick of paint in this week's patch.

This week’s League of Legends patch features a myriad of changes, from champion adjustments and item balance to systems-based updates.

The developers are aiming to reduce mobility in Patch 11.13, targeting items like Stridebreaker, Galeforce, and Lichbane that have “gone beyond the limits of where they should be.”

They’re also looking to “enhance” the splitpush strategy and improve its gameplay to “add variety and excitement” to the game by changing the way inner turrets work and introducing a new item catered specifically to the tactic.

To top it all off, Tahm Kench is finally getting a mini-rework in this patch, combining a fresh new kit with improved VFX.

Patch 11.13 is scheduled to hit the Rift on Wednesday, June 23. Here’s the full list of patch notes.

Champions

Aphelios

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer

Bonus damage: 4/8/12/16/20/24 (Q rank one to five) to 5/10/15/20/25/30 (Q rank one to five)

Lethality: 3.5/7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (E rank one to five) to 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27 (E rank one to five)

Kayn

W – Blade’s Reach

[New] VFX: Blade’s Reach VFX is now revealed when cast within terrain towards enemy champions

Lee Sin

E – Tempest

Base damage: 100/140/180/220/260 to 100/130/160/190/220

Olaf

Health growth: 93 to 100

Mana: 7.47 to 7.5

Mana growth: 0.58 to 0.6

Riven

E – Valor

Base shield strength: 95/125/155/185/215 to 85/115/145/175/205

Rumble

W – Scrap Shield

Cooldown: six seconds to 7/6.75/6.5/6.25/6 seconds

Bonus movement speed: 15/20/25/30/35 percent to 10/15/20/25/30 percent

Tahm Kench

Health: 600 to 570

Health growth: 100 to 95

Mana growth: 40 to 50

Armor: 47 to 42

Magic resist: 32.1 to 32

Passive – An Acquired Taste

Four percent of maximum health to 2.5 percent of maximum health

Q – Tongue Lash

[New] Tahm Kench can now cast R – Devour during Tongue Lash to swallow champions stunned by Tongue Lash

[New] Tongue Lash now heals for 6/7/8/9/10 percent of his missing health when an enemy champion is struck

[New] Tongue Lash now applies a stack of Passive – An Acquired Taste to the enemy champions it hits

Slow: 30/40/50/60/70 percent to 40 percent

Slow duration: Three seconds to two seconds

Cooldown: five seconds to 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds

Cost: 50 mana to 50/46/42/38/34 mana

[New] Tongue Lash’s range and missile speed now scales up with Tahm Kench’s size

W – Abyssal Dive

[New] Tahm Kench channels for 1.35 seconds, dives for 0.15 seconds, then appears at the targeted area, dealing 100/135/170/205/240 (+100 percent AP) damage and knocking up enemies for 1 second. Hitting an enemy champion refunds 30 percent of its cooldown and mana cost. Tahm Kench can take Devoured allies along for the ride (allies can always eject before the channel finishes). Enemies cannot see where Tahm Kench is headed until 0.75 seconds into the channel

Cooldown: 24/23/22/21/20 seconds to 21/20/19/18/17 seconds

Cost: 60/75/90/105/120 mana

E – Thick Skin

Shield duration: two seconds to 2.5 seconds

Gray health healing over time: Slightly increased to 10 percent maximum health per quarter second

Time before gray health healing: 2.5 seconds of not taking damage to four seconds of not taking damage

R – Devour

[New] Tahm Kench swallows the target champion for up to 3 seconds. If the target champion is an enemy, they must have 3 stacks of Passive – An Acquired Taste and take 100/250/400 + 15 percent (+five percent per 100 AP) maximum health as magic damage. Tahm Kench is also grounded and slowed by 40 percent movement speed. If the target champion is an ally, they are granted a 300/450/600 (+100 percent AP) shield that lasts for 2.5 seconds after Devour ends. Tahm Kench is also grounded and slowed by 40/25/10 percent movement speed but can still cast W – Abyssal Dive. Tahm Kench’s allies can see when Devour is available on his health bar (enemies cannot)

Viego

Q – Blade of the Ruined King

Healing from minions: 100 percent to 50 percent

E – Harrowed Path

Base bonus movement speed: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30 percent to 25/27.5/30/32.5/35 percent

Missile speed: 1,000 to 1,200

Missile zone length: 700 to 775

Xayah

Q – Double Daggers

Base damage per feather-blade: 45/65/85/105/125 to 50/75/100/125/150

Base maximum total damage: 90/130/170/210/250 to 100/150/200/250/300

Items

[New] Anathema’s Chains

Total cost: 2,500 gold

Build path: Giant’s Belt + Kindlegem + 800 gold

Health: 650

Ability haste: 20

Vow (Active): Choose a Nemesis to start building a Vendetta over 60 seconds. Has global range, must be used out of combat, and can be used while dead (90 second cooldown)

Vendetta: Take one percent reduced damage from your Nemesis per Vendetta stack. This damage reduction starts at 0 percent and stacks up to 30 percent over 60 seconds

Vengeance: At max stacks, your Nemesis has 20 percent reduced tenacity while near you

[New] Hullbreaker

Build path: Pickaxe + Phage + 825 gold

Attack damage: 50

Health: 300

Health regen: 150 percent

Passive: While no allied champions are nearby, gain 20 to 45 armor and magic resist (level nine to 18) and deal 20 percent increased damage to towers. Large minions nearby also gain 60 to 135 armor and magic resist and deal 200 percent increased damage to towers

Stridebreaker

Health 200 to 400

Attack damage: 45 to 40

[Rem] Dash: Halting Slash no longer lets the user dash 300 units

[New] Halting Slash can now be cast while moving

Halting slash damage: 75 percent AD to 100 percent AD

Slow: 40 percent, decaying over two seconds to 90 percent, decaying to 40 percent over three seconds

Heroic gait bonus movement speed: 30 to 20

Mythic passive bonus movement speed: three percent to two percent

Dreamshatter (Ornn’s upgrade) health: 300 to 500

Dreamshatter (Ornn’s upgrade) attack damage: 55 to 50

Galeforce

Mythic passive bonus movement speed: three percent to two percent

Typhoon Ornn’s upgrade) mythic passive bonus movement speed: three percent to two percent

Lich Bane

Movement speed: 10 percent to eight percent

Ability power: 70 to 75

Cosmic Drive

Ability power: 75 to 80

Spelldance bonus movement speed: 10 to 30 (level one to 18) to 20

Black Cleaver

Health: 400 to 450

Rage bonus movement speed per stack of carve: five, up to 30 to three, up to 18

Dead Man’s Plate

Shipwrecker buildup duration: eight seconds to four seconds

Shipwrecked max bonus movement speed: 60 to 40

Shipwrecked on-hit bonus damage: one magic damage per stack, up to 100 to one physical damage per stack (+100 base AD,) up to 40

Trinity Force

Attack damage: 30 to 35

Threefold strike bonus movement speed: 25 to 20

Infinity Force (Ornn’s upgrade) attack damage: 40 to 45

Death’s Dance

Defy heal: 10 percent of your maximum health to 15 percent of your maximum health

[Rem] Death’s walk: Champion takedowns no longer grant 30 percent bonus movement speed for two seconds

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Inspire bonus movement speed: 60 percent, decaying up to 30 percent over two seconds to 30 percent

Shurelya’s Requiem (Ornn’s upgrade) inspire bonus movement speed: 60 percent, decaying to 30 percent over two seconds to 30 percent

Prowler’s Claw

Cooldown: 60 seconds to 90 seconds

Lethality: 21 to 18

Sandswipe targeting: Any enemy unit to enemy champions

Sandshrike’s Claw (Ornn’s upgrade) lethality: 29 to 26

Liandry’s Anguish

Combine cost: 1,200 gold to 1,000 gold

Luden’s Tempest

Combine cost: 1,250 gold to 1,050 gold

Everfrost

Combine cost: 450 to 250 gold

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit grace heal and shield power: six percent per stack (max 30 percent) to seven percent per stack (max 35 percent)

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade empowered on-hit damage: 12 percent of target’s maximum health to 12 percent melee, nine percent ranged of target’s maximum health

Runes

Nimbus Cloak

Bonus movement speed: five percent/20 percent/35 percent for two seconds to five percent/20 percent/25 percent for two seconds

Ghost Poro

Granted sight duration: 60 seconds to 90 seconds

Enemy reveal duration: four seconds to six seconds

Turret update

In recent seasons, top and bot inner towers haven’t been a “strategic objective” due to their lack of value in comparison to other objectives on the map, according to Riot. To fix this, the devs are making these turret takedowns “more rewarding,” so that players are “encouraged” to look for leads in the side lanes and splitpush. This should also help the splitpusher feel like they have “more agency” to snowball into a threat that can’t be ignored.

Inner turrets in side lanes (top and bottom) now grant an additional 250 local gold

All turret inventories now show how much local gold they give once destroyed

Summoner spells

Smite

Challenging Smite

Damage to minions: 900 true damage to 500 (+10 percent of target’s max health) true damage

Chilling Smite

Damage to minions: 900 true damage to 500 (+10 percent of target’s max health) true damage

ARAM balance changes

11.13 buffs

Akali: +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken

Gwen: Normal to +five percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken

Hecarim: +five percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Qiyana: +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken

Rammus: -five percent damage taken to +five percent dealt, -10 percent damage taken

Rek’Sai: +10 percent damage dealt, -12 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt, -15 percent damage taken

Udyr: +10 percent dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding to +10 percent dealt, -15 percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding

11.13 nerfs

Camille: +10 percent damage dealt, -10 percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding to +10 percent damage dealt, -five percent damage taken, +10 percent shielding

Dr. Mundo: Normal to +five percent damage taken

Trundle: +five percent damage taken to +five percent damage taken, -five percent healing

Zyra: -six percent damage dealt, +six percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt, +five percent damage taken

Warmog’s Armor: six seconds champion damage cooldown, three seconds non-champion damage cooldown to eight seconds champion damage cooldown, four seconds non-champion damage cooldown

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Fixed a bug where, when disguised, Neeko’s purple bar from Passive – Inherent Glamour displayed the selected ally’s health instead of her current health

Updated Dr. Mundo’s attacks with E – Blunt Force Trauma to feel less sluggish between basic attacks

Fixed a bug where Dr. Mundo’s Passive – Goes Where He Pleases did not go on cooldown when blocking Mordekaiser’s R – Realm of Death

Updated Corporate Mundo, El Macho Mundo, Executioner Mundo, Mr. Mundoverse, Mundo Mundo, and TPA Mundo’s Q – Infected Bonesaw to be more visible when used in brushes

Fixed a bug where Sion was able to respawn in his current location if his Passive – Glory in Death lasted longer than his death timer’s duration

Ezreal can no longer escape grounded and silenced debuffs like Singed’s W – Mega Adhesive and Soraka’s E – Equinox using Cleanse and E – Arcane Shift

The Support tab now properly appears over the Popular filter in the in-game shop

Star Guardian Jinx’s lines will now play when she purchases an item

Statikk Shiv’s lines purchase lines are now relocated to Stormrazor

Fixed a bug where Aphelios would heal from spells instead of basic attacks when using R – Moonlight Vigil with Severum

Fixed a bug where Mega Gnar’s base attack damage from his Passive – Rage Gene was inconsistent with its tooltip

Fixed a bug where Rammus’s Q SFX volume was affected by his VO

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

PROJECT: Zed Prestige Edition

Astronaut Maokai

Astronaut Rammus

Astronaut Veigar

Astronaut Corki

Chromas

Astronaut Maokai

Astronaut Rammus

Astronaut Veigar

Astronaut Corki

