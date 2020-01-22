League of Legends Patch 10.2: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is targeting some of League of Legends’ most notorious champions in its latest patch.

Aphelios, the five-weapon wielding ADC, is receiving some much-needed adjustments, Qiyana and Nautilus are getting nerfed, and Sona’s movement speed has been buffed.

Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 10.2.

Champions

Aphelios

Calibrium, the Sniper Rifle

Image via Riot Games

Basic attack mark damage reduced from 20/25/30/35/40 (+0.3 bonus attack damage) (level 1 to 9) to 15 (+0.2 bonus attack damage).

Q cooldown increased from 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds (levels one to nine) to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds (levels one to nine).

Crescendum, the Chakram

Basic attack damage reduced from 130 to 264 percent total attack damage (mirror Chakrams 1-10) to 130 to 223 percent total attack damage (mirror Chakrams 1 to 10).

Severum, the Scythe Pistol

Q damage reduced from 10/15/20/25/30 (+0.35 bonus attack damage) per hit (levels one to nine) to 10/15/20/25/30 (+0.3 bonus attack damage) per hit (levels one to nine).

Draven

Image via Riot Games

R – Whirling Death

Damage increased from 175/275/375 (+1.1 bonus attack damage) to 175/275/375 (+1.1/1.3/1.5 bonus attack damage).

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Get Excited!

Bonus movement speed changed from “whenever Jinx damages enemy champions, turrets, or inhibitors” to “enemy champions, turrets, inhibitors, or Epic Monsters (that her team kills) within three seconds of their death.”

Karma

Image via Riot Games

Q – Inner Flame

Damage increased from 80/125/170/215/260 to 90/135/180/225/270.

W – Focused Resolve

Base damage increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 40/65/90/115/140.

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

Base stats increased from 18.22 to 29.

Attack damage increased from 46.378 to 47.

E – Help, Pix!

Cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to eight seconds.

Nautilus

Image via Riot Games

Q – Dredge Line

Base damage decreased from 80/130/180/230/280 to 70/115/160/205/250.

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

W – Terrashape

Passive attack speed changed from 20 percent to 5/10/15/20/25 percent.

Sona

Image via Riot Games

E – Song of Celerity

Self movement speed increased from 10/11/12/13/14 percent (+0.03 per 100 ability power) to 25 percent (+0.04 per 100 ability power).

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Q – Death Sentence

VFX: added Q width indicators for Pulsefire Thresh and Pulsefire Thresh Prestige Edition.

Bugfix: Pulsefire Thresh now properly uses his new Q cast effect.

E – Flay

VFX: Added a new quickcast indicator on all skins.

Pulsefire Thresh VFX: Added circles around Pulsefire Thresh’s and Pulsefire Prestige Edition Thresh’s E to match his other skins.

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

W – Frozen Domain

Movement speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent.

E – Pillar of Ice

Slow increased from 15/25/35/45/55 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent.

Viktor

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Glorious Evolution

Bugfix: Viktor no longer loses a significant amount of mana if he upgrades the Prototype Hex Core early into the game.

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Q – Bouncing Bomb

Damage increased from 75/120/165/120/255 to 84/130/175/220/265.

W – Satchel Charge

Enemy knockback distance increased from 400 to 500.

E – Hexplosive Minefield

Slow increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent.

Items

Cloak of Agility

Critical strike decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Frozen Heart

Armor increased from 100 to 110.

Stormrazor

Total attack damage decreased from 55 to 50.

VFX Bugfix: Stormrazor’s Energized VFX no longer can be seen within Fog of War.

Rift Herald

Health decreased from 5,500 (8,250 to 16,500 [level six to 12]) to 4,750 (7,125 to 14,250 [level six to 12]).

Bugfixes