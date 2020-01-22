League of Legends Patch 10.2: Full notes and updates

Riot Games is targeting some of League of Legends’ most notorious champions in its latest patch.
Aphelios, the five-weapon wielding ADC, is receiving some much-needed adjustments, Qiyana and Nautilus are getting nerfed, and Sona’s movement speed has been buffed.
Here are the full notes for League of Legends Patch 10.2.
Champions
Aphelios
Calibrium, the Sniper Rifle
- Basic attack mark damage reduced from 20/25/30/35/40 (+0.3 bonus attack damage) (level 1 to 9) to 15 (+0.2 bonus attack damage).
- Q cooldown increased from 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds (levels one to nine) to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds (levels one to nine).
Crescendum, the Chakram
- Basic attack damage reduced from 130 to 264 percent total attack damage (mirror Chakrams 1-10) to 130 to 223 percent total attack damage (mirror Chakrams 1 to 10).
Severum, the Scythe Pistol
- Q damage reduced from 10/15/20/25/30 (+0.35 bonus attack damage) per hit (levels one to nine) to 10/15/20/25/30 (+0.3 bonus attack damage) per hit (levels one to nine).
Draven
R – Whirling Death
- Damage increased from 175/275/375 (+1.1 bonus attack damage) to 175/275/375 (+1.1/1.3/1.5 bonus attack damage).
Jinx
Passive – Get Excited!
- Bonus movement speed changed from “whenever Jinx damages enemy champions, turrets, or inhibitors” to “enemy champions, turrets, inhibitors, or Epic Monsters (that her team kills) within three seconds of their death.”
Karma
Q – Inner Flame
- Damage increased from 80/125/170/215/260 to 90/135/180/225/270.
W – Focused Resolve
- Base damage increased from 30/55/80/105/130 to 40/65/90/115/140.
Lulu
- Base stats increased from 18.22 to 29.
- Attack damage increased from 46.378 to 47.
E – Help, Pix!
- Cooldown decreased from 10 seconds to eight seconds.
Nautilus
Q – Dredge Line
- Base damage decreased from 80/130/180/230/280 to 70/115/160/205/250.
Qiyana
W – Terrashape
- Passive attack speed changed from 20 percent to 5/10/15/20/25 percent.
Sona
E – Song of Celerity
- Self movement speed increased from 10/11/12/13/14 percent (+0.03 per 100 ability power) to 25 percent (+0.04 per 100 ability power).
Thresh
Q – Death Sentence
- VFX: added Q width indicators for Pulsefire Thresh and Pulsefire Thresh Prestige Edition.
- Bugfix: Pulsefire Thresh now properly uses his new Q cast effect.
E – Flay
- VFX: Added a new quickcast indicator on all skins.
- Pulsefire Thresh VFX: Added circles around Pulsefire Thresh’s and Pulsefire Prestige Edition Thresh’s E to match his other skins.
Trundle
W – Frozen Domain
- Movement speed increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent.
E – Pillar of Ice
- Slow increased from 15/25/35/45/55 percent to 20/30/40/50/60 percent.
Viktor
Passive – Glorious Evolution
- Bugfix: Viktor no longer loses a significant amount of mana if he upgrades the Prototype Hex Core early into the game.
Ziggs
Q – Bouncing Bomb
- Damage increased from 75/120/165/120/255 to 84/130/175/220/265.
W – Satchel Charge
- Enemy knockback distance increased from 400 to 500.
E – Hexplosive Minefield
- Slow increased from 20/25/30/35/40 percent to 30/35/40/45/50 percent.
Items
Cloak of Agility
- Critical strike decreased from 25 percent to 20 percent.
Frozen Heart
- Armor increased from 100 to 110.
Stormrazor
- Total attack damage decreased from 55 to 50.
- VFX Bugfix: Stormrazor’s Energized VFX no longer can be seen within Fog of War.
Rift Herald
- Health decreased from 5,500 (8,250 to 16,500 [level six to 12]) to 4,750 (7,125 to 14,250 [level six to 12]).
Bugfixes
- Caitlyn no longer gets bonus Headshots by inputting the attack-move command near the target while they are trapped and netted simultaneously.
- Caitlyn can no longer use attack-move to attack trapped or netted targets while she is crowd controlled.
- Braum can no longer intercept Elder Dragon’s fireball with E – Unbreakable and die from it instead of the ally he was protecting.
- After casting W – Yordle Snap Trap into Q – Piltover Peacemaker, Caitlyn’s basic attacks are no longer temporarily slower than they should be.
- Sylas’ W – Kingslayer now properly goes on cooldown, deals damage, and heals him if he hits the same target with E2 – Abscond.
- Sylas is properly unable to cast E2 – Abscond into Q – Chain Lash after casting a stolen ultimate, after losing the ability to do so in 10.1.
- Miss Fortune’s basic attacks no longer continue to apply bonus damage from Nami’s E – Tidecaller’s Blessing after consuming three stacks of Passive – Love Tap.
- Upgraded Relic Shield, Spectral Sickle, Steel Shoulderguards, and Spellthief’s Edge wards now properly show their vision range indicator.
- Lux’s E – Lucent Singularity no longer reveals areas outside of its range.
- Prototype: Omnistone-granted Predator now has a proper cooldown regardless of when the user upgrades its boots.
- Garen’s Q – Decisive Strike is no longer blocked by spell-shielded champions
- Cassiopeia heals for the proper amount from casting E – Twin Fang on large monsters.
- Using E – Shunpo to kill a target no longer make Katarina unresponsive for a few moments.
- Darius’ R – Maximum Damage always factors in Passive – Noxian Might, not only when the latter is active.
- Champions can no longer ignore any forced movement crowd control effect (i.e. Taunt, Flee, Charm) by using any targetable Summoner Spells (i.e. Smite, Ignite, Exhaust) on a target that is out of their range.
- Casting Q – Bone Skewer no longer makes Pyke unresponsive for a few moments
- Various champions’ abilities are no longer visible or audible in Fog of War if cast outside their Field of Vision.
- Completing any of the support items’ quests and then selling it to repurchase a different support item will no longer automatically complete the quest for that second support item.