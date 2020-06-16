League of Legends Patch 10.13 will target Death’s Dance stored damage for ranged champs

AD carries finally have a way to counter being one shot—and Riot is nerfing it.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed the Patch 10.13 changes today, dishing out a nerf to Death’s Dance for ranged champions.

Updated 10.13 Patch Preview with our current changes. Things aren't yet final so some may still change. pic.twitter.com/zEQoxzslNf — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 16, 2020

Death’s Dance stores post-mitigation damage received and hands it out as true damage over time instead. While melee champions get to store 30 percent of that damage, ranged champs were only able to store 20 percent—until now.

Riot is experimenting with dropping it to 10 percent, which will give ranged champs less tankiness.

The item worked well with certain marksmen, such as Aphelios, Kalista, and Ezreal, allowing them to survive burst and heal up quickly. This is especially prominent in pro play. Schalke 04’s Innaxe, for example, pulled off a one-vs-four in last weekend’s matchup against Rogue. The bot laner used Aphelios and Death’s Dance to take out two opponents and come out unscathed.

Fans are worried about how this change will affect Urgot, who isn’t a traditional AD carry. The Dreadnought is a top laner who uses Death’s Dance as a core item to remain tanky. By losing 10 percent store damage, Urgot’s viability could potentially take a hit.

The Patch 10.13 buffs and nerfs are tentative and liable to change before going live.