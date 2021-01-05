Riot is back with another League of Legends patch following the holiday season.

To coincide with the new item system that joined the game in November’s preseason and the instruction of mythic items, Riot is making a few finishing touches in League’s upcoming Patch 11.1.

The devs are tweaking champions like Gnar, Yasuo, and Yone, as well as items such as Manamune, Trinity Force, Archangel’s Staff to gear up for season 11 on Jan. 8.

Here’s the full list of changes in League Patch 11.1.

Champions

Fiddlesticks

Image via Riot Games

W – Bountiful Harvest

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Gnar

Image via Riot Games

Q – Boulder Toss

Base damage: 5/45/85/125/165 to 25/70/115/160/205

Slow: 15/20/25/30/35 percent for two seconds to 30/35/40/45/50 percent for two seconds

E – Crunch

Range: 600 to 675

E – Hop

Attack speed duration: Four seconds to six seconds

Karma

Image via Riot Games

E – Inspire

Shield: 80/110/140/170/200 (+50 percent AP) to 80/120/160/200/240 (+50 percent AP)

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Q – Alpha Strike

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds to 18/17.5/17/16.5/16 seconds

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Health regen: 10 to nine

W – Shield Vault

Empowered AD scaling: 135 to 165 percent to 120 to 165 percent

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 8.5 to nine

Attack damage: 64 to 66

Ryze

Image via Riot Games

Q – Overload

Cost: 40 mana to 40/38/36/34/32 mana

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

E – Bladecaller

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Cost: 40 mana to 30 mana

Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

AD growth: 3.2 to 2.2

Passive – Way of the Wanderer

Intent bonus crit strike chance: 100 percent to 150 percent

Intent excess AD conversion: One percent crit strike converts to 0.5 AD to one percent crit strike converts to 0.4 AD

Yone

Image via Riot Games

AD growth: Three to two

Passive – Way of the Hunter

Intent bonus crit strike chance: 100 percent to 150 percent

Intent excess AD conversion: One percent crit strike converts to 0.5 AD to one percent crit strike converts to 0.4 AD

Champion base stat cleanup

Base AD, armor, MR, mana: Rounded to the nearest one

Base health and mana regen: Rounded to the nearest 0.1 or 0.25

AD/MR/armor growth: Rounded to the nearest 0.01. Except for Vel’Koz’s AD growth, which is 3.142

Mana regen growth: Rounded to the nearest 0.1

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Build path: Tear of the Goddess and Sapphire Crystal and Needlessly Large Rod and 1m000 gold to Tear of the Goddess and Amplifying Tome and Needlessly Large Rod and 915 gold

Ability power: 60 to 65 (this applies to Seraph’s Embrace as well)

AWE AP percentage from mana: Three percent to two percent

Ionian Boots of Lucidty

Ability haste: 15 to 20

Manamune

Total cost: 2,600 to 2,900

Build path: Tear of the Goddess and Caulfield’s Warhammer and Sapphire Crystal to Tear of the Goddess and Caulfield’s Warhammer and Long Sword (stats unchanged)

AWE AD percentage from mana: Two percent to 2.5 percent (continues to Muramana)

Muramana

Shock AD percentage from mana: Four percent to 2.5 percent

Shock is no longer limited to physical damage spells

Runaan’s Hurricane

Attack damage: Removed

Wind’s Fury bolt damage: 40 to 70 percent total AD (level 1 to 18) to 40 percent total AD

Build path: Pickaxe and Zeal and Dagger and 1,025 gold to Dagger and Zeal and Dagger and 850 gold

Total cost: 3,400 gold to 2,500 gold

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Movement speed: 40 percent (decays over four seconds) to 60 percent (decays over four seconds)

Duskblade of Draktharr

Nightstalker damage: 100 (+30 percent bonus AD) to 65 (+25 percent bonus AD)

Attack damage: 55 to 60

Draktharr’s Shadowcarver (OrnnuUpgrade) attack damage: 70 to 75

Prowler’s Claw

Sandswipe damage: 100 (+30 percent bonus AD) to 65 (+25 percent bonus AD)

Ability haste: 10 to 20

Sandshrike’s Claw (Ornn upgrade) ability Haste: 15 to 25

Sandshrike’s Claw (Ornn upgrade) attack Damage: 80 to 75 (this item incorrectly had five more AD than it should have, bringing it in line with other Ornn upgrades)

Hextech Rocketbelt

Ability power: 80 to 90

Health: 250 to 350

Supersonic damage: 175 to 250 to 125

Upgraded Aeropack (Ornn upgrade) ability Power: 110 to 120

Upgraded Aeropack (Ornn upgrade) health: 350 to 450

Night Harvester

Ability power: 80 to 90

Health: 250 to 300

Soulrend damage: 125 to 200 to 125

Vespertide (Ornn upgrade) ability Power: 110 to 120

Vespertide (Ornn upgrade) health: 350 to 400

Trinity Force

Attack damage: 35 to 25

Ability haste: 10 to 20

Infinity Force (Ornn upgrade) attack damage: 45 to 35

Infinity Force (Ornn upgrade) ability haste: 15 to 25

Goredrinker

Thirsting slash damage: 110 percent AD to 100 percent AD

Thirsting slash health: 20 percent AD (+12 percent missing health) to 25 percent AD (+12 percent missing health) (heal is now calculated sequentially for each champion hit, meaning there are diminishing returns on hitting multiple champions)

Stridebreaker

Attack damage: 50 to 45

Ability haste: 10 to 20

Halting slash damage: 110 percent AD to 100 percent AD

Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) attack damage: 60 to 55

Dreamshatter (Ornn upgrade) ability haste: 15 to 25

Grievous Wounds

Duration that all items apply grievous wounds: Two seconds to three seconds

Lifesteal clarification

In the 10.23 patch notes, Riot incorrectly indicated that lifesteal now works on physical damage on-hit effects. To correct the record: When it comes to added damage on attacks, lifesteal applies to all effects labelled as on-hit (as denoted with a yellow sword). Currently, this type of effect is only found on items, not champions

In-game chat/shop updates

Riot has improved and standardized text editing across the shop and chat so things like CTRL+A to select all, cut, copy, and paste work as expected

Text editing works with mouse clicks for cursor positioning and drag selection

Items displayed in the shop build tree are now vertically centered

When selling a stacked item like a potion or ward, the stack will remain selected and only a single instance of the item will be sold

Pressing O and P at the same time no longer places the shop into an OP state where the scoreboard and shop overlap each other

Many bug fixes and performance improvements

Summoner’s Rift ranked season 2021 start

OCE – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am AEDT

JP – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00amJST

KR – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am KST

RU – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am MSK

TR – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+3

EUNE – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am CET

EUW – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT

BR – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT-3

LAN – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am CST

LAS – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT-3

NA – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am PST

PH – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am PST

SG – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+8

TW – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+8

TH – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+7

VN – Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+7

CN – Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:00am GMT+8

Grandmaster and challenger unlocks

To make the race to be the first Grandmaster or Challenger more exciting, Riot has changed the unlock process.

Challenger and Grandmaster are still limited to the top couple hundred accounts on the server, but players must also have at least 200 LP in Master to reach Grandmaster, and at least 500 LP in Grandmaster to reach Challenger. Grandmaster and Challenger are no longer locked at the start of the season, so the race to be the first in your region starts on day one.

ARAM balance changes

11.1 buffs

Amumu: -5 percent damage dealt to Normal

Hecarim: -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Kayle: -5 percent damage dealt and +6 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +3 percent damage taken

Kha’Zix: +8 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +8 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Kled: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Qiyana: +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken

Rumble: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

Ryze: +3 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken and +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken

Sejuani: -8 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percentdamage taken

Shaco: Normal to +5 percent damage dealt

Sion: -8 percent damage dealt and +8 percent damage taken to -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Tahm Kench: -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Teemo: -15 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken to -10 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken

Veigar: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Volibear: Normal to -5 percent damage taken

11.1 nerfs

Anivia: -5 percent damage taken to Normal

Ashe: -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken

Ivern: Normal to -5 percent damage dealt

Janna: +5 percent damage taken, -10 percent Healing, and -10 percent shielding to -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, -10 percent Healing, and -10 percent shielding

Kindred: +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Lucian: +5 percent damage dealt to +3 percent damage dealt

Miss Fortune: -8 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken to -8 percent damage dealt and +8 percent damage taken

Pantheon: +5 percent damage dealt to Normal

Rek’Sai: +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken

Rengar: +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken

Shyvana: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken

Tristana: +5 percent damage dealt to Normal

Warwick: +5 percent damage dealt and -8 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5percent damage taken

Yone: +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +3 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken

Yuumi: +5 percent damage dealt to +3 percent damage dealt

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Fixed ember timer leaks in Profiles and Login

League client: Improved reliability in Champ Select, end game screen, Honor, and Friends list

League client: Fixed emote panel memory leak

League client: Fixed visual bug with chroma purchases in Champ Select

League client: Fixed an issue that caused the rune page editor to lock up

League client: Fixed a memory leak for mission celebrations

Aphelios no longer gains bonus mana when he swaps his weapons

Kayle’s W – Starfire Spellblade no longer triggers Mana Charge from Tear of the Goddess twice

Passive cooldowns for Banshee’s Veil, Eclipse, Luden’s Tempest, and Edge of Night no longer ignore item haste granted from Ingenious Hunter

Goredrinker’s and Stridebreaker’s passive’s cooldowns no longer ignore ability haste

Gnar’s basic attacks properly apply W – Hyper stacks when his Rage bar is full

Zoe’s E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble now properly activates Imperial Mandate’s Coordinated Fire

Morgana’s W – Tormented Shadow now properly deals additional damage to small jungle monsters

Talon’s Q – Noxian Diplomacy now properly grants a mana charge to Talon when he’s equipped with Tear of the Goddess

Shock damage from Ezreal’s Muramana empowered Q – Mystic shot now properly only hits enemies once

When Taric equips Moonstone Renewer, it now properly heals ally champions only once per attack or ability cast in combat

Brand’s E – Conflagration now properly cancels when the enemies dies while Brand is casting the ability onto them

Ornn’s R – Call of the Forge God no longer goes on full cooldown if Ornn dies before the elemental ram appears

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Marauder Kled

Marauder Kalista

Marauder Xin Zhao

Warden Quinn

Warden Gragas

Chromas

Marauder Kled

Marauder Kalista

Marauder Xin Zhao

Warden Quinn

Warden Gragas

