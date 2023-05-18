League of Legends is everywhere—even at the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major

League of Legends here, League of Legends there, League of Legends everywhere. LoL may be over a decade old, but it’s one of the most popular games—and esports—around, so we’re used to its presence in all sorts of places. The BLAST Paris CS:GO Major can’t escape LoL’s clutches either, as Riot’s MOBA made its way into Accor Arena in the French capital in the middle of a tense game.

CS:GO is no slouch when it comes to esports. Ask any CS:GO fan and they’d tell you how much better professional Counter-Strike is to watch than any other esport. It has guns, it’s easy to follow, it has arguably the best casting in the industry, and it also has guns. Now imagine experiencing all this live in Paris of all places, at a Major, the biggest CS:GO stage there is… and watching LoL instead.

If you feel inspired to replicate this concept, you should know that you won’t be the first to do it. Reddit sees all, and one Redditor caught this cardinal sin on tape. The person sitting near our cameraman was casually watching a League of Legends game while at the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major during a huge quarterfinal clash between Heroic and FaZe Clan.

We can’t really tell which particular LoL game is being watched there, but unless it’s Worlds, which it isn’t, it kind of proves that League of Legends can sneak its way in anytime, anywhere. If a high-quality, competitive CS:GO Major quarterfinal being played live in a massive arena in Paris can’t keep League out of the building, nothing can.

We are not needlessly hyping the Heroic vs. FaZe Clan match. The first quarterfinal of the BLAST Paris Major went to three maps, two of which were incredibly close, and marked the beginning of what is hopefully a great set of quarter-finals. We don’t know if the boys in Paris will produce excitement on the levels of a random League match, but we’re sure they’ll give it their best.

There’s no better place to follow what’s happening in Accor Arena than our BLAST Paris Major coverage hub, which follows all results, scores, and upcoming fixtures in real-time.

About the author