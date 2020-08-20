League of Legends fan delivers stunning visual update for Janna

League of Legends fans just can’t stop impressing the community. After someone delivered an amazing Cho’Gath cosplay yesterday, another fan shared their vision for a potential visual update to Janna today.

A Reddit user shared the artwork created by Natalia “Verauko” Trykowska, an illustrator and concept artist. In this fan-made art, Janna looks like a goddess who’s come to bless the mortals of Runeterra. The overall color theme, a combined hue of gold, white, and a couple of dashes of cyan and dark blue, fits her perfectly. And the artist wanted to show what it’d look like for wind to shape itself in a human form where Janna’s chest would be.

Image via Natalia Trykowska

This visual update seems to completely change the dynamic of Janna from a poor girl who presents the weather news to a Marvel movie lead. The artwork raised a lot of divided opinions on the League subreddit, though. Some fans shared their delight for how majestic the skin looks, while others said they prefer the current simple, human-like design.

Janna joined the League roster in September 2009. Although she’s received a lot of changes over the years, the base idea behind her kit has basically remained the same.

Her kit most likely wouldn’t fit the overall theme of the fan-designed skin. But Riot is notorious for taking inspiration from such artwork, so the devs could potentially release a futuristic Janna skin, especially with the PsyOps skin line just around the corner.

