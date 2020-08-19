League of Legends fan delivers spectacular Cho’Gath cosplay

Too bad he didn't get into the Cosplay Contest finals.

An LCS Summer Split Cosplay Contest participant, known as Reddit user Bmillz625, posted his amazing Cho’Gath cosplay yesterday.

It featured the champion’s traditional purple and red-colored skin, majestic claws, and fabulous tail. Multiple League of Legends fans shared their excitement about finally getting to see a Cho’Gath cosplay. The cosplayer’s efforts were rewarded with praise from the community, even though he didn’t get into the finals of the contest.

Image via Bmillz625

If you want to try your hand at this craft, you’re in luck because the user shared his guide on how to make a Cho’Gath cosplay.

The LCS Cosplay Contest finalists include other champions such as Viktor, Darius, and Leona. Each entry looked impressive with fans pouring their souls into all the small details of the cosplays.

Riot said it had over 50 submissions from cosplayers across North America, all looking to earn one of the four prizes:

First place: $5,000 and a round trip ticket for two to an international esports event of their choice.

Second place: $2,000

Third place: $1,000

Fan-favorite: $500 (voted by audience)

We’ll most likely find out who won this split’s Cosplay Contest in a couple of weeks.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.