League of Legends EUW servers are experiencing issues

League of Legends players might have some issues when trying to play the game today as some of the Europe West servers are down or causing players to disconnect.

As of now, the problems are impacting matches across the board, with long load times or janky performance if you do manage to get into a game.

Riot Games has said it is aware of the issues, listing critical errors on the EUW servers status tracker. The developers have also disabled ranked queues so that games won’t be negatively impacted by these problems.

Screengrab via Riot Games

“We’re aware of a problem causing players to disconnect from their games and are investigating the problem,” Riot said.

Some of these problems have been affecting EU servers since yesterday, as Riot canceled Clash games because of the issues. Teamfight Tactics has also had its ranked mode disabled as issues are impacting that game too.

📢 [LoL-EUW/EUNE] Due to issues with EU network and servers, we will be canceling the remainder of Clash games for today and resume tomorrow. Tickets will be refunded for tournament teams that did not complete. — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) January 16, 2021

There is not a fix currently available to get around these issues unless you want to try playing on a different server.