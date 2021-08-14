League of Legends Coven 2021 Event | Milestone missions and pass guide

Here's everything you need to know about the latest event in League of Legends.

Image via Riot Games

The latest League of Legends event is about the loyal Coven, who are looking to lay siege upon the Elderwood to help the Old Gods return to the physical plane. You, too, can join this adventure and do the bidding of the Old Gods in hopes of reaping exclusive rewards.

The event began on Aug. 12 at 3pm CT and will run until Sep. 14 at 1:59am CT. Players can earn tokens until the last day of the event, but don’t have to burn through them all at once. The deadline for spending tokens is 1:59am CT on Sep. 29, and they will automatically turn into blue essence after the period ends.

While there are a couple of free missions available, you’ll need to purchase the battle pass for 1,650RP if you want more tokens. For this price, you’ll get access to exclusive missions, 200 event tokens, and four event orbs from the get-go. For a full breakdown of the event, visit Riot’s official website.

Milestone missions

There are 20 Milestone missions available, and they unlock after completing the previous objective. Each mission requires you to score 15 points while having the event pass. Every game win scores you five points, while every loss in the game modes of League scores you two points. You can also earn points on Teamfight Tactics: a top-four finish counts as a win, while finishing in the bottom four counts as a loss.

Mission Reward
1 of 202021 Coven Pass Icon
2 of 205 Prestige Points
3 of 2010 Win XP Boost
4 of 205 Prestige Points
5 of 20Hello There [Coven Evelynn Emote]
6 of 205 Prestige Points
7 of 201500 Blue Essence
8 of 205 Prestige Points
9 of 20Look Into My Eyes [Coven Cassiopeia Emote]
10 of 205 Prestige Points
11 of 20The Hunt Begins! [Old Warwick Emote]
12 of 201500 Blue Essence
13 of 20500 Orange Essence
14 of 20Mystery Emote Permanent
15 of 201 Gemstone
16 of 201 Hextech Key
17 of 201 Masterwork Chest
18 of 20750 Orange Essence
19 of 20Coven 2021 Orb
20 of 201 Gemstone

Earning tokens

There are a couple of ways of earning tokens depending on whether you have the battle pass or not. If you don’t own the pass, you can complete the following missions to get free rewards. Players can only finish them once and have to do the objectives in order. The last objective is an exception: it’s available from day one and has no mission prerequisites.

MissionObjective 1; orObjective 2Rewards
1Win a game as, with or against Malphite, Warwick, or AshePlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
2As a team, destroy 12 Structures (Towers & Inhibitors)Play 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
3Get 30 champion TakedownsPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
4Deal 90,000 physical damage to championsPlay 6 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens / 2021 Coven Event Icon
5Win a game as, with or against Cassiopeia, Ahri or EvelynnPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
6Gain 60 Vision ScorePlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
7Earn 50 Crowd Control ScorePlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
8Deal 72,000 magic damage to championsPlay 6 Games25 Coven 2021 Tokens
9Kill 10 championsPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
10Kill 12 ‘Buff’ jungle monsters (Red, Blue)Play 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
11Kill 350 minionsPlay 4 Games20 Coven 2021 Tokens
12Play 2 games as, with or against Coven or Old God skinsPlay 6 Games25 Coven 2021 Tokens / Eternals Capsule
*Play 30 games
N/A– 50 Coven 2021 Token / 1 Coven 2021 Orb

All players from day one will also earn tokens for each game via repeatable Token Bank missions. While battle pass owners get the tokens in their inventory, those who don’t own the pass will get them in their bank instead, and the only way to access them is by purchasing the battle pass.

ObjectiveReward
Win a matchmade PvP Summoner’s Rift (SR) match10 Tokens
Lose a matchmade PvP SR match5 Tokens
Win a matchmade PvP ARAM match6 Tokens
Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM match3 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 1st or 2nd8 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 3rd or 4th6 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 5th or 6th4 Tokens
Achieve a rank in TFT: 7th or 8th2 Tokens
Win a matchmade One For All match6 Tokens
Lose a matchmade One For All match3 Tokens

If you have the battle pass, you’ll also get access to exclusive weekly missions that will give you a total of 1,000 tokens over the course of the event.

MissionObjectiveReward
Week 1Score 35 points230  Tokens
Week 2Score 35 points230 Tokens
Week 3Score 35 points230 Tokens
Week 4Score 50 points310 Tokens

Event shop

Once you earned tokens, you can spend them in the event-specific token shop. For those who want to grind the most, there is a Coven LeBlanc Prestige Edition skin for the price of 2,000 tokens, requiring you to play several games and complete all missions. If you don’t have a lot of time to grind, however, you can settle for other rewards such as random champions shards (50 tokens), mystery emotes (60 tokens), hextech keys (60 tokens), coven orbs (200 tokens), various icons and borders (from 250 to 300 tokens), and other exclusive rewards.