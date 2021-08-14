The latest League of Legends event is about the loyal Coven, who are looking to lay siege upon the Elderwood to help the Old Gods return to the physical plane. You, too, can join this adventure and do the bidding of the Old Gods in hopes of reaping exclusive rewards.

The event began on Aug. 12 at 3pm CT and will run until Sep. 14 at 1:59am CT. Players can earn tokens until the last day of the event, but don’t have to burn through them all at once. The deadline for spending tokens is 1:59am CT on Sep. 29, and they will automatically turn into blue essence after the period ends.

While there are a couple of free missions available, you’ll need to purchase the battle pass for 1,650RP if you want more tokens. For this price, you’ll get access to exclusive missions, 200 event tokens, and four event orbs from the get-go. For a full breakdown of the event, visit Riot’s official website.

Milestone missions

There are 20 Milestone missions available, and they unlock after completing the previous objective. Each mission requires you to score 15 points while having the event pass. Every game win scores you five points, while every loss in the game modes of League scores you two points. You can also earn points on Teamfight Tactics: a top-four finish counts as a win, while finishing in the bottom four counts as a loss.

Mission Reward 1 of 20 2021 Coven Pass Icon 2 of 20 5 Prestige Points 3 of 20 10 Win XP Boost 4 of 20 5 Prestige Points 5 of 20 Hello There [Coven Evelynn Emote] 6 of 20 5 Prestige Points 7 of 20 1500 Blue Essence 8 of 20 5 Prestige Points 9 of 20 Look Into My Eyes [Coven Cassiopeia Emote] 10 of 20 5 Prestige Points 11 of 20 The Hunt Begins! [Old Warwick Emote] 12 of 20 1500 Blue Essence 13 of 20 500 Orange Essence 14 of 20 Mystery Emote Permanent 15 of 20 1 Gemstone 16 of 20 1 Hextech Key 17 of 20 1 Masterwork Chest 18 of 20 750 Orange Essence 19 of 20 Coven 2021 Orb 20 of 20 1 Gemstone

Earning tokens

There are a couple of ways of earning tokens depending on whether you have the battle pass or not. If you don’t own the pass, you can complete the following missions to get free rewards. Players can only finish them once and have to do the objectives in order. The last objective is an exception: it’s available from day one and has no mission prerequisites.

Mission Objective 1; or Objective 2 Rewards 1 Win a game as, with or against Malphite, Warwick, or Ashe Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 2 As a team, destroy 12 Structures (Towers & Inhibitors) Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 3 Get 30 champion Takedowns Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 4 Deal 90,000 physical damage to champions Play 6 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens / 2021 Coven Event Icon 5 Win a game as, with or against Cassiopeia, Ahri or Evelynn Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 6 Gain 60 Vision Score Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 7 Earn 50 Crowd Control Score Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 8 Deal 72,000 magic damage to champions Play 6 Games 25 Coven 2021 Tokens 9 Kill 10 champions Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 10 Kill 12 ‘Buff’ jungle monsters (Red, Blue) Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 11 Kill 350 minions Play 4 Games 20 Coven 2021 Tokens 12 Play 2 games as, with or against Coven or Old God skins Play 6 Games 25 Coven 2021 Tokens / Eternals Capsule * Play 30 games

N/A – 50 Coven 2021 Token / 1 Coven 2021 Orb

All players from day one will also earn tokens for each game via repeatable Token Bank missions. While battle pass owners get the tokens in their inventory, those who don’t own the pass will get them in their bank instead, and the only way to access them is by purchasing the battle pass.

Objective Reward Win a matchmade PvP Summoner’s Rift (SR) match 10 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP SR match 5 Tokens Win a matchmade PvP ARAM match 6 Tokens Lose a matchmade PvP ARAM match 3 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 1st or 2nd 8 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 3rd or 4th 6 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 5th or 6th 4 Tokens Achieve a rank in TFT: 7th or 8th 2 Tokens Win a matchmade One For All match 6 Tokens Lose a matchmade One For All match 3 Tokens

If you have the battle pass, you’ll also get access to exclusive weekly missions that will give you a total of 1,000 tokens over the course of the event.

Mission Objective Reward Week 1 Score 35 points 230 Tokens Week 2 Score 35 points 230 Tokens Week 3 Score 35 points 230 Tokens Week 4 Score 50 points 310 Tokens

Event shop

Once you earned tokens, you can spend them in the event-specific token shop. For those who want to grind the most, there is a Coven LeBlanc Prestige Edition skin for the price of 2,000 tokens, requiring you to play several games and complete all missions. If you don’t have a lot of time to grind, however, you can settle for other rewards such as random champions shards (50 tokens), mystery emotes (60 tokens), hextech keys (60 tokens), coven orbs (200 tokens), various icons and borders (from 250 to 300 tokens), and other exclusive rewards.