League of Legends announces apparel collaboration with UNIQLO

In League of Legends’ most affordable fashion collaboration yet, Riot Games will be partnering with UNIQLO to release a limited run of t-shirts under the League of Legends UT imprint.

League has been pushing the boundaries of apparel in the gaming world in recent years. Riot has released clothing collaborations with Louis Vuitton and A Bathing Ape, alongside its own in-house merchandise collections.

Presenting the #LeagueofLegendsUT Collection. Available soon online and in select retail stores worldwide. pic.twitter.com/5VPwQEDNrR — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 21, 2021

Uniqlo was chosen as the host for the collab because they “are dedicated to creating unique and personalized forms of expression and passion through their UT collections,” said Ryan Crosby, head of entertainment marketing and consumer products at Riot Games, in a release. Uniqlo has previously partnered with Marvel, Disney, and other global brands through its graphic t-shirts and other apparel.

The League of Legends collection will contain six graphic t-shirts, available in sizes XXS-3XL. Designs will feature images from all across the world of Runeterra, including the Summoners Rift, Poros, and international superstar girl group K/DA–who modeled the t-shirts in promotional photos put out by the official League of Legends Twitter.

Each shirt retaisl for $19.90 and will be available globally on UNIQLO’s website and in-stores while supplies last. The collection’s release date is not yet confirmed but will be available “soon”, according to the official League of Legends Twitter account.

