League junglers only want one thing, and it’s getting nerfed

Scuttle Crab are neutral monsters on Summoner’s Rift living in both the north and south side of the river, so it’s no surprise Scuttle Crab has easily been the most important objective in junglers’ lives since they were added back in season four.

Over the years, we’ve seen a handful of changes to this most wanted creature on Summoner’s Rift, with the latest one being released during season 11 that added a shield to Scuttle Crab and nerfed gained experience, health pool, and its size. After a year of living in peace, Scuttle Crab is getting changed.

Designer and mod at League of Legends’ PBE, Spideraxe, revealed today that Scuttle Crab is getting nerfed. The Scuttle Crab will no longer have the initial shield that can be DPSed through, broken by smiting it, or CCing it. Other than that, Scuttle Crab will remain unchanged for now. Still, the Scuttle Crab is still a great point of contention between two opposing junglers, so we might see Riot target it with some further changes in the future.

Scuttle nerf:

Nonetheless, Scuttle Crab will probably stay the most desired girl on Summoner’s Rift, which will cost teams and teams of games because their junglers simply can’t stay away from her.