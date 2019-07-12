League is getting a new interface setting that disables allied chat in Patch 9.14

League of Legends is getting a new chat setting with the release of Patch 9.14 next week that will allow users to disable allied chat.

Currently, the only way players can mute their allies is by individually clicking on the mute buttons found next to their teammates’ names on the match’s scoreboard. Additionally, there’s a “Show [All] chat” option in the game’s settings that, when checked, prevents players from seeing what their opponents are saying in /all chat.

Mark Yetter on Twitter We’re adding a new interface option in 9.14 “Show [Allied] chat” which will work very similarly to the “Show [All] chat” option that we already have (but for ally chat) If you’re a /mute all regular, this will persist from game to game

The new “Show [Allied] chat” setting will work similarly to the one “Show [All] chat” currently listed in the game’s settings. Once checked, users will enter a game with their teammates muted. While the setting will persist to consequential matches, it won’t disable chats for the pre or post-game lobbies.

Related: Riot Games is buffing Tahm Kench on the League PBE following the massive changes to his kit

This setting will be particularly useful for those who prefer to play without any chat enabled. And with something like this, players will be able to enter a game with the other players automatically muted.

Patch 9.14 will be a lengthier patch cycle and is expected to ship on July 17. Once the new chat setting is implemented on live servers following the patch’s release, all users will have their default setting checked, meaning they will have to venture into their setting and deselect the option if they want to automatically disable allied chat.