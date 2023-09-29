League fans worried haste has gotten out of hand

There are multiple stats in League of Legends you have to worry about. Every item you buy will affect those stats and players fear that haste in particular is becoming too strong.

Haste reduces ability cooldown and on Sept. 29, a League player shared what can happen if you build a lot of it on assassin champions like Zed.

According to them, after completing Duskblade of Draktharr (+20 haste), Ionian Boots of Lucidity (+20 haste), and Ravenous Hydra (+25 haste) they had a total of 44 percent cooldown reduction. It then increases to 61 percent as they complete their build.

This amount of haste allowed the player to use Zed’s W (Living Shadow), which is a core ability in Zed’s kit, almost at will. They were able to move quickly to and from waves to farm minions while avoiding enemy champions.

The OP highlighted that haste needs to be removed from multiple items. There is no cost in building haste because many core items have it as a stat. Instead, the game should force players to choose between more niche items that can provide haste and ability cooldown.

Many players agree that haste is almost everywhere these days. “Yeah it feels like haste is on 80% of the items, its so pointless,” one player noted. Others brought up examples of how champions like Jarvan IV can have a three-second cooldown on his E+Q skill combo or Jax can have a low cooldown on his Q, the list goes on and on.

Multiple champions hit spikes in the game where they become unstoppable thanks to haste. “It’s so wack how now there isn’t a punishable window for bruisers/assassins after like 15 mins, they’re just impossible to catch while blowing people up,” another fan mentioned.

Players want stats to be more meaningful, you should be able to lean into specific stats with dedicated items and builds. This will not be the case with haste until Riot Games reduces the number of items that have it on.

