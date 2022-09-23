League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment

On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.

Redditor u/v-23, only hours after the worldwide premiere of STAR WALKIN’, shared a post on League’s subreddit that tweaked the anthem to make it more dazzling. Instead of actually editing the anthem, they created a video featuring the visuals from STAR WALKIN’ and the audio from the beloved 2014 Worlds anthem “Warriors” by Imagine Dragons. According to them, this edit finally gives the 2022 anthem the much-needed pizzazz to make the song meet the hype expectations. And thousands clearly agree. The post already has 9,100 upvotes and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down either.

The reason behind this edit lies in the unyielding community devotion toward the Warriors that’s not only one of the best Worlds anthems ever composed, but it also fully delivers the hype fantasy each Worlds anthem should.