League fans get a preview of Hecarim’s updated visual effects

Hecarim is getting some upcoming visual updates in the upcoming PBE cycles according to League VFX Artist Jason Chisolm.

The Shadow of War will get hoof prints for all skins, cleaner visual for the Arcade skin, an updated fire tail which will no longer be solid, and enhanced thematic elements for most of his skins.

Image via Riot Games

Hecarim was released in 2012 and since then has maintained his core identity. While his visual effects were amazing for that period, they became hard to understand for the modern League player. With him having a huge popularity currently in the jungle role, this update was expected. It should make the experience playing with Hecarim or against Hecarim more enjoyable since it’s quite hard to distinguish the range of some of his spells currently on the live servers.

With Patch 11.4 around the corner, it’s most likely that this visual update will arrive during Patch 11.5 unless significant bugs force Riot to delay the update.

