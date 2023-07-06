League fans are sick of Riot’s “outdated” account leveling system, and need changes to Smite

If you’ve started a new League of Legends account in the past few years, you’ve probably experienced Riot Games advising you during the introductory scenario to build Thormail on Ashe, and then played a number of games just to unlock Summoner’s Spells. The account-leveling system dates back to the early day of the game, and the fans are calling out Riot to fix it.

In a post on League’s subreddit on July 5, one player accidentally started discussing the account leveling system by first talking about how one of the most essential Summoner’s Spells, Smite, isn’t unlocked immediately with level one. Instead, you have to level up your account a couple of levels before you can actually start enjoying the game as a jungler main.

While one of the players had a solid explanation for League not allowing Smite until later levels, saying that newer players don’t really understand the game and oftentimes end up laning with other players, I’d say that the new players should start learning how the game is actually played as early as possible. League has a steep learning curve and sooner or later, they will have to go through more than a dozen games ending with a score of 0/10/3, we all did.

Down in the comment section, players were predominately focused on commenting on how this is an “outdated system” and we can only hope it gets updated in the future. Wild Rift, on the other hand, unlocks Smite spell from level one and it comes with a jungle tutorial. So, Riot can’t really say the devs don’t have the technology.

Summoner’s Spells are, together with Keystones, one of the most important features in League because they drastically change your gameplay, depending on their combinations. In fact, some of the best plays in history of League couldn’t have been possible without Summoner’s Spells. But again, the entire account leveling system is not up to date with the modern standards of the game, and could use a complete overhaul to help the newcomers learn the ins and outs of the MOBA that is League.

